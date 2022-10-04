Read full article on original website
MEHEEN 22OZ/650ML BOTTLE FILLER
Wild Goose Filling’s Meheen™ bottling systems are custom-crafted for superior. quality control and long-term dependability backed by more than 25 years of filling. experience. With reliable counter pressure filling and user-friendly operation,. Meheen systems can be your facility’s most profitable equipment.Techniacal Specs available @ WGF_Brochure_Bottling_Digital (wildgoosefilling.com) Features:
Cimec 12 1 heritage bottle filler
Complete bottling line with depal, rinser, conveyors, filler, crowner and air knives. $15,000 obo. Cimec 12 12 1 rinser filler crowner. 70 BPM single evac, counter pressure fill. DO less than 40 ppb. Currently in storage after moving to cans a couple years ago. Change parts for 12 oz heritage,...
Used Combi Brewpack Case Erector/Stuffer For Sale
Used Combi Brewpack Case Erector/Stuffer For Sale ( $19,000 ) Terminal Gravity Brewing is selling a Combi Brewpack Carrier and Case Erector. The machine was used for 3 years from 2018 – 2020. We decided to make the switch from bottles to cans, and we’ve had the machine in storage since we decommissioned it in 2020.
Sifa Keg washer/filler – Steam
We purchased this washer as part of an asset sale and do not plan to use it. We have not used the washer but are told by former employees of the original owner that it worked when it was taken out of use in late 2020. Asking $4,500 plus shipping...
For Sale - Bevco 150 Gripper Rinser - Set up For Water
Bevco Model 150 Gripper Rinser – Setup for Water. Questions and Pricing – Austin Hart (910) 639-0016 Or Austin@unitedfoodandbeverage.com. Dimensions: Approx. 8 feet long x 4 feet wide x 5 feet tall. Setup for Water Rinse, Stainless Steel Construction, Plastic Chain with Rubber Grippers adjustable to run container...
Mumm Craft products 350 Ring Applicator
Used Mumm 350 Ring Applicator. Easy to select between 2-4-6-8 packs with selection on interface. Adjustable can heights for 355/473 ml (12/16 oz cans) Adjustable machine height to fit into existing production line. Running at 70-80 CPM. Includes light tower/alarm to see status or be alerted to fault. Pelleted weight...
50 used sixtels for sale.
50 used sixtels in very good condition. Appx. 3 years old with light use, probably between 10-15 fills per keg. Mainly used for distribution. I can shrink wrap them on a pallet or you can pick them up loose. $55 per keg for under 10, $50 for 10+. No shipping, cash and carry only. I also have 5 half barrels that can go for $90 each.
CIMEC Double Pre Evacuation 12 Head Rinser filler Crowner & Labeler
CIMEC Double Pre Evacuation 12 Head Rinser filler Crowner & Labeler ( $130,000 ) Original owner. Low hours, machine is too large for our space. Change parts for 12, 16 and 22oz bottles. Labeler can do front, back and neck. We used to do all three but lately just front labels. Also includes a Paxton dryer with Spyder air manifold and Videojet date coder (Limited in ink color choices). Currently in use but will decommission at the end of October.
Monoblock Bottling Line
Spare parts-10 lifting cylinder: 5 rebuilt, 5 that need rebuilding. Switched to cans so this machine is no longer needed.
2020 Wild Goose WG4 & Pack Leader PL-501 Labeler for sale (price reduced)
2020 Wild Goose WG4 & Pack Leader PL-501 Labeler for sale (price reduced) ( $65,000 ) For Sale: 2020 Wild Goose WG4 canning line $65,000. Parts to run most 202 end variations: 8oz sleek, 12oz sleek, 12oz std 16oz std, 19.2oz std. Also have a manual load feed conveyor and...
Used ECP-2 DE filter
Small used DE filter. This is designed for wine and cider. Older but works. Filter media included in price. Palletized and ready to ship. Contact rob 612.578.8766.
Velo Acciai 5 sq meter DE filter 2013
Used Velo Acciai vertical pressure DE/Perlite filter. Manufactured in 2013. 5 square meters. Vibrating candle de discharge. Residual filter. Works great, great DOs. All valve seats, o-rings, soft gaskets replaced in last 6 month. Many spart parts included. Detailed manual included. Ran it on 50 bbl fermenters for 5 years. Well maintained. Available immediately. Scott labs has all spare parts in US.
Former keg washer looking to be nano brew system, $2,000.00
Former keg washer looking to be nano brew system, $2,000.00 ( $2,000 ) Former keg washer looking to rise like a phoenix from the ashes and become a bitchin home brew system or nano brew system for the person with the mechanical knowledge to make it so. Includes three, 20 gallon kettles, two, 1/20 HP pumps, solenoids tri-clamp fittings, some tubing, mounting frame on wheels and three valves. The control panel is included though the software is defunct. $2,000.00.
Anchor 3951M 12 1/2 oz Excellency Brandy Glass
168 pieces, must be sold as a lot. Buyer is responsible for shipping – lot comes in 2 boxes – 25x26x17 and each box weighs 40 lbs.
SEVENTY TWO - 1/6 kegs
I have 72 sixtels left from my brewery, various years of manufacture. Some stack, some don’t. Some have only had 2-5 fills, others have been filled 20 times. I also have one half barrel ($100) buyer responsible for arranging and paying for shipping. I have access to a forklift,...
Complete Glass Bottling line GAI + MASPACK 6003A-BIER / ISOBARIC
Complete non returnable glass beer filling line, Capacity 4.000 – 6.000 bph, Made: GAI Italy / Maspack Italy, Year: 2013, Total operating hours less than 2.000 hours, adjusted to 330ml/500ml, Tribloc Isbaric (Rinser-Filler-Crowner), 20-20-4, Type: 6003A-BIER, full automatic depalletiser, full automatic carton packer with sealer, labelling machine labeller self-adhesive, empty and full bottle conveyors.
1.5 BBL Complete Brew System w/ Conical Fermenter & Brite Tank (Skid Mounted)
1.5 BBL Complete Brew System w/ Conical Fermenter & Brite Tank (Skid Mounted) ( $21,000 ) System was originally manufactured for Busch Gardens in San Antonio, Texas and the rumor has it that the original Shock Top recipe was created on this system. This system has a lot of history and has completely shaped and built our current brewery for 5 years. The system has a complete overhaul and has been all updated with new wiring, pump seals, electric heating element, new stainless platform (not pictured), etc. The system is built on a skid and comes with a 1.5 bbl boil kettle, mash tun, hot liquor tank, 1.5 bbl brite tank, 1.5 bbl fermenter, pump, controller, glycol temperature controllers. Everything you need to start a brewery or use for an existing breweries pilot system. Contact Dustin at (two one zero-414-277six) to request more information or a showing. Serious inquiries only. System would need to be picked up by purchaser or freight and rigging will need to be arranged by purchaser. Freight and rigging not included in price. No international sales.
ABB six pack maker
ABB 6 pack erector cartoner. 10k. Quit making 6 packs by hand. Practically new on shipping crate from ABB 6 pack maker. Reliable and fast. Could put in line with our filler for sale. Used part time for a year before moving to can. Purchased new from ABB. Setup and...
Various Tri Clamp Fittings, Connectors, Regulators
Various Tri Clamp Fittings, Connectors, Regulators ( $350 ) Various Tri-Clamp fittings and connectors. Two regulators. $350 for everything pictured.
6 pack dark pink paktech
I have 115 cases of 6 pack dark pink paktech handles for sale at .11 cents a piece per handle. If you have any questions or would like to know more, please email me at DonaldV@Rogue.com. Thanks,. Donald.
