probrewer.com
1/2 Barrel Kegs – Pallets of 24 kegs at $40 each ($960/pallet plus shipping)
1/2 Barrel Kegs - Pallets of 24 kegs at $40 each ($960/pallet plus shipping) ( $40 ) These are retired Miller kegs we bought from another brewery during startup. They have bent chimes, dings, and paint on them. They have been currently used and have been cleaned. We are upgrading our cooperage so making room. Shipping is from Butte, MT 59701 or local pickup. Contact Tony at buttebeer@bresnan.net.
probrewer.com
Tronics Series 3 “Open Frame” In-Line Labeling System
Tronics Series 3 “Open Frame” In-Line Labeling System ( $32,500 ) Tronics Series 3 Open Frame Inline Labeling System. This Labeler was in use for 6 months during Sanitizer production in 2020 and is loaded with features and change parts totaling $60,000. The labeler is capable of labeling...
probrewer.com
ABB six pack maker
ABB 6 pack erector cartoner. 10k. Quit making 6 packs by hand. Practically new on shipping crate from ABB 6 pack maker. Reliable and fast. Could put in line with our filler for sale. Used part time for a year before moving to can. Purchased new from ABB. Setup and...
probrewer.com
Uline Semi-Electric Straddle Stacker
Uline Straddle Packer in excellent shape for sale. Fork size length and width: 42″ x 9-28″; load capacity 2200 lbs; height lowered 2 1/8″; height raised 137″; wheel diameter 7″/5″; weight 1125 lbs. Manufacturer : Uline. Ships From : Louisville, Colorado, USA. Part Number(s)...
probrewer.com
CIMEC Double Pre Evacuation 12 Head Rinser filler Crowner & Labeler
CIMEC Double Pre Evacuation 12 Head Rinser filler Crowner & Labeler ( $130,000 ) Original owner. Low hours, machine is too large for our space. Change parts for 12, 16 and 22oz bottles. Labeler can do front, back and neck. We used to do all three but lately just front labels. Also includes a Paxton dryer with Spyder air manifold and Videojet date coder (Limited in ink color choices). Currently in use but will decommission at the end of October.
probrewer.com
Looking for 14 Conical/Jacketed FV's and 3 Jacketed Brite Tanks - all 30BBL size
Product Wanted Ad posted 16 hours ago in Fermenters by Mike Palmieri. For those with new or used equipment (must be in good working condition, no repairs) please email as a signed in user. Thank you.
probrewer.com
Mumm Craft products 350 Ring Applicator
Used Mumm 350 Ring Applicator. Easy to select between 2-4-6-8 packs with selection on interface. Adjustable can heights for 355/473 ml (12/16 oz cans) Adjustable machine height to fit into existing production line. Running at 70-80 CPM. Includes light tower/alarm to see status or be alerted to fault. Pelleted weight...
probrewer.com
4x 2000L Variable Capacity Jacketed Tanks
4x 2000L Variable Capacity Jacketed Tanks ( $5,000 ) Used Product Ad posted 12 hours ago in Fermenters by Andrew Centofante. 4x 2000L Variable Capacity Jacketed Conical Bottom White Wine Tanks for sale. Comes with thermowells, temp probe, sample port, level indicator port, and butterfly valves as well as lid and wench. Tanks are in great condition and ready to move. $5000 each or best offer on all four, shipping/packaging not included. Located in Charlottesville, VA, available for quick pick up or potential local delivery.
probrewer.com
Semi Automatic Used – 3 step/ 2 head Keg washer
Semi Automatic Used - 3 step/ 2 head Keg washer ( $8,000 ) Our semi-automatic KEG Cleaner has a solid 304SS stainless steel NEMA 4X electric enclosure. Just this alone sets it apart from every other commercial KEG washing machine, but there is much more about it to make it the clear stand-out option!
probrewer.com
9,000 BTU Portable Glycol Heater
We have a lightly used 9,000 BTU Tank Temp SOLO PH 240 Portable Glycol Heater for sale. This is an amazing 240 3-phase unit handcrafted in the USA and is an absolute tank. We used it one season to heat 5 350 gallon IBC totes using glycol jackets (we also are selling the glycol jackets at $600/each) and it worked flawlessly.
