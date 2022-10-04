Read full article on original website
72 CPM Double Barrel style canning line from Alpha
72 CPM Double Barrel style canning line from Alpha ( $120,000 ) We are pleased to offer our 72 CPM Double Barrel style canning line from Alpha. This unit helped us fill and seam approximately 10M cans without any serious issues. It was well maintained and many elements were rebuilt or replaced in advance of decommissioning.
Pro Chiller 13.5hp Glycol chiller
Pre Refrigeration Inc. MA series glycol chiller. 2” expansion fittings (2” FNPT). 100 gal glycol tank. We downsized our operation and no longer need the extra capacity. 25 f glycol: 97896 BTU/HR (28.7KW) 30 f glycol: 108763 BTU/HR (31.9KW) 35 f glycol: 120337 BTU/HR (35.3) Sound Pressure lvl=...
7bbl Jacketed Conical Fermentation Tank
7 BBL Fermenter – Haishun Manufacturing w/copper cladding. Comes with CIP piping, PRV, a racking arm, and a pressure gauge. Email me with an offer or if you need more info. Shipping available at buyers expense and coordination. Manufacturer : Haishun Manufacturing. Where Manufactured : United States. Ships From...
2020 Wild Goose WG4 & Pack Leader PL-501 Labeler for sale (price reduced)
2020 Wild Goose WG4 & Pack Leader PL-501 Labeler for sale (price reduced) ( $65,000 ) For Sale: 2020 Wild Goose WG4 canning line $65,000. Parts to run most 202 end variations: 8oz sleek, 12oz sleek, 12oz std 16oz std, 19.2oz std. Also have a manual load feed conveyor and...
Ruby Street 1BBL Alpha Ruby Electric (50A) Brewhouse, Stout 1BBL Jacketed FV, and Stout 1BBL Jacketed Brite Tank
Ruby Street 1BBL Alpha Ruby Electric (50A) Brewhouse, Stout 1BBL Jacketed FV, and Stout 1BBL Jacketed Brite Tank ( $11,600 ) Ruby Street 1BBL Alpha Ruby Electric (50A) Brewhouse. All kettles are 45 gallons – brewhouse consists of:. HLT with HERMS coil, elements, and sight glass. Mash Tun with...
Former keg washer looking to be nano brew system, $2,000.00
Former keg washer looking to be nano brew system, $2,000.00 ( $2,000 ) Former keg washer looking to rise like a phoenix from the ashes and become a bitchin home brew system or nano brew system for the person with the mechanical knowledge to make it so. Includes three, 20 gallon kettles, two, 1/20 HP pumps, solenoids tri-clamp fittings, some tubing, mounting frame on wheels and three valves. The control panel is included though the software is defunct. $2,000.00.
Monoblock Bottling Line
Spare parts-10 lifting cylinder: 5 rebuilt, 5 that need rebuilding. Switched to cans so this machine is no longer needed.
1.5 BBL Complete Brew System w/ Conical Fermenter & Brite Tank (Skid Mounted)
1.5 BBL Complete Brew System w/ Conical Fermenter & Brite Tank (Skid Mounted) ( $21,000 ) System was originally manufactured for Busch Gardens in San Antonio, Texas and the rumor has it that the original Shock Top recipe was created on this system. This system has a lot of history and has completely shaped and built our current brewery for 5 years. The system has a complete overhaul and has been all updated with new wiring, pump seals, electric heating element, new stainless platform (not pictured), etc. The system is built on a skid and comes with a 1.5 bbl boil kettle, mash tun, hot liquor tank, 1.5 bbl brite tank, 1.5 bbl fermenter, pump, controller, glycol temperature controllers. Everything you need to start a brewery or use for an existing breweries pilot system. Contact Dustin at (two one zero-414-277six) to request more information or a showing. Serious inquiries only. System would need to be picked up by purchaser or freight and rigging will need to be arranged by purchaser. Freight and rigging not included in price. No international sales.
ABB six pack maker
ABB 6 pack erector cartoner. 10k. Quit making 6 packs by hand. Practically new on shipping crate from ABB 6 pack maker. Reliable and fast. Could put in line with our filler for sale. Used part time for a year before moving to can. Purchased new from ABB. Setup and...
16 oz Amber Boston Rounds Glass
13 pallets of 16 oz Boston Rounds. 28mm /400 neck finish. individualy wrapped in packs of 35. 1,260 per pallet. $650 per pallet. Discount for the entire lot.
4 Pack blue opaque paktech
I have 56 cases of 4 pack blue opaque paktech handles for sale at .10 cents a piece. If you have any questions or would like to know more, please email me at DonaldV@Rogue.com.
Anchor 3951M 12 1/2 oz Excellency Brandy Glass
168 pieces, must be sold as a lot. Buyer is responsible for shipping – lot comes in 2 boxes – 25x26x17 and each box weighs 40 lbs.
(2) 3bbl Serving Tanks
Single wall, no glycol jacket 3bbl servicing tank. With original piping, PRV, sample valve, Carbonation port, and temp port. Sold individually or as a pair. Email me with an offer or if you need more info. Shipping available at buyers’ expense and coordination. Manufacturer : Metalcraft Fabrication. Where Manufactured...
10 BBL Brewhouse – HLT, Mash Tun, Grist Case, Brew Kettle, Control Panel and pumps
10 BBL Brewhouse - HLT, Mash Tun, Grist Case, Brew Kettle, Control Panel and pumps ( $30,000 ) Complete 10 BBL Brewhouse for sale. Hot Liquor Tank is direct gas fire about 20 bbls I’m guessing, always had plenty of hot water for brewing, tank cleaning, etc. The Mash Tun has rakes to assist mash in and will cut the grain bed if things go south. There is a control panel to control pumps and motors. The Brew Kettle was originally direct fire gas, but we were at 6,000+ feet elevation and we converted to an internal low pressure steam calandria. (engineered and installed by JVNW tech).
For Sale - Bevco 150 Gripper Rinser - Set up For Water
Bevco Model 150 Gripper Rinser – Setup for Water. Questions and Pricing – Austin Hart (910) 639-0016 Or Austin@unitedfoodandbeverage.com. Dimensions: Approx. 8 feet long x 4 feet wide x 5 feet tall. Setup for Water Rinse, Stainless Steel Construction, Plastic Chain with Rubber Grippers adjustable to run container...
SEVENTY TWO - 1/6 kegs
I have 72 sixtels left from my brewery, various years of manufacture. Some stack, some don’t. Some have only had 2-5 fills, others have been filled 20 times. I also have one half barrel ($100) buyer responsible for arranging and paying for shipping. I have access to a forklift,...
User Profile
Town Hall Brewery is an established brewpub that has grown to include 3 additional restaurants. Our newly installed 10bbl W.M Sprinkmann brewery produces a wide range of beer styles annually for all THB stores. We also produce many varieties of wood aged beers both with and without critters. ...
GAI Model 6031 ReBier S/S Mono Block Rinser/Filler/Crowner
GAI Model 6031 ReBier S/S Mono Block Rinser/Filler/Crowner ( $65,000 ) GAI Model 6031 ReBier S/S Mono Block Rinser/Filler/Crowner with 16 Head Bottle Rinser, 20 Head Filler, 4 Head Crowner, Maximum Production 2,100 Liters Per Hour. Speeds of 1,500-6,000 Bottles Per Hour. Manufacturer : GAI. Where Manufactured : USA. Ships...
Various Tri Clamp Fittings, Connectors, Regulators
Various Tri Clamp Fittings, Connectors, Regulators ( $350 ) Various Tri-Clamp fittings and connectors. Two regulators. $350 for everything pictured.
Used ECP-2 DE filter
Small used DE filter. This is designed for wine and cider. Older but works. Filter media included in price. Palletized and ready to ship. Contact rob 612.578.8766.
