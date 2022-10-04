Read full article on original website
probrewer.com
Oktober Crowler Machine Model 7-G
We used this crowler machine for about 3 months before pivoting to 16oz cans so it’s basically brand new. Works perfect, no dings or scratches, just dont use it anymore. Paid $2580 brand new. Buyer pays shipping or if you pickup we can have a beer and talk saison.
probrewer.com
Tronics Series 3 “Open Frame” In-Line Labeling System
Tronics Series 3 “Open Frame” In-Line Labeling System ( $32,500 ) Tronics Series 3 Open Frame Inline Labeling System. This Labeler was in use for 6 months during Sanitizer production in 2020 and is loaded with features and change parts totaling $60,000. The labeler is capable of labeling...
probrewer.com
ABB six pack maker
ABB 6 pack erector cartoner. 10k. Quit making 6 packs by hand. Practically new on shipping crate from ABB 6 pack maker. Reliable and fast. Could put in line with our filler for sale. Used part time for a year before moving to can. Purchased new from ABB. Setup and...
probrewer.com
CIMEC Double Pre Evacuation 12 Head Rinser filler Crowner & Labeler
CIMEC Double Pre Evacuation 12 Head Rinser filler Crowner & Labeler ( $130,000 ) Original owner. Low hours, machine is too large for our space. Change parts for 12, 16 and 22oz bottles. Labeler can do front, back and neck. We used to do all three but lately just front labels. Also includes a Paxton dryer with Spyder air manifold and Videojet date coder (Limited in ink color choices). Currently in use but will decommission at the end of October.
probrewer.com
Uline Semi-Electric Straddle Stacker
Uline Straddle Packer in excellent shape for sale. Fork size length and width: 42″ x 9-28″; load capacity 2200 lbs; height lowered 2 1/8″; height raised 137″; wheel diameter 7″/5″; weight 1125 lbs. Manufacturer : Uline. Ships From : Louisville, Colorado, USA. Part Number(s)...
probrewer.com
50 used sixtels for sale.
50 used sixtels in very good condition. Appx. 3 years old with light use, probably between 10-15 fills per keg. Mainly used for distribution. I can shrink wrap them on a pallet or you can pick them up loose. $55 per keg for under 10, $50 for 10+. No shipping, cash and carry only. I also have 5 half barrels that can go for $90 each.
probrewer.com
Based in the heart of the Sierra Nevada mountains, FiftyFifty Brewing Company is looking for a Packaging Lead to run our daily beer packaging operations. This job is for a mechanically...
probrewer.com
Used Enmair Chiller
This chiller is a single phase 220v air chiller. We purchased this used in 2020 and has been in storage. We have never personally used it, as we were never able to open. We did some research and I believe this link provides a lot of good information:. The model...
probrewer.com
Mumm Craft products 350 Ring Applicator
Used Mumm 350 Ring Applicator. Easy to select between 2-4-6-8 packs with selection on interface. Adjustable can heights for 355/473 ml (12/16 oz cans) Adjustable machine height to fit into existing production line. Running at 70-80 CPM. Includes light tower/alarm to see status or be alerted to fault. Pelleted weight...
probrewer.com
Minnesota Brewery For Sale
Established brewery in Minnesota for sale. Turnkey sale. 7bbl Brewhouse with attached taproom. Currently brewing 350 bbls per year at half capacity. For more information, email minnesotabreweryforsale at gmail.com.
probrewer.com
3BBL to 10BBL tanks IN STOCK | 3 Years Warranty | Turnkey brewing System solutions
Carolina brewtech is a brewing equipment supplier based on the east coast! We have 3BBL to 10BBL fermenters and bright tanks, 3BBL brewhouse, Keg washer, and CIP cart, IN STOCK at our warehouse in Baltimore Maryland for those customers who need fast shipping. We can deliver in 3-5 days to most of the places on the east coast, and 5-7 days to the mid-States. They are fully equipped tanks and ready to be used when arrived at your site. 3 years warranty covered not just the tanks but also all the parts and fittings installed on them. And we have all the replacements in stock at our warehouse as well.
probrewer.com
Wild Goose WGC-600 Can Filler Package
Manufacturers Description: “The WGC 600 is Wild Goose’s top of the line offering. Featuring two alternating four head filling stations, two seamer stations and two lid dropper stations, this system is capable of producing up to 95 cans per minute, yet retains a compact footprint. Like all our systems, the WGC 600 is hand-built at our facility in Boulder, Colorado using American-made parts. We offer a number of ancillary modules for the WGC 600 including depalletizers, rinse tunnels, inlet pressure and temperature monitoring and a compressed air package.”
probrewer.com
32oz Double Seamer Model 25D-900
Dixie Crowler machine in great condition for sale. Buyer responsible for shipping.
probrewer.com
Two More Oregon Breweries Go Up for Sale
The industry has yet to see a significant number of closures, which many predicted would occur when the pandemic hit. But there does seem to be an uptick in breweries going out of business or looking to sell, as the post-pandemic environment becomes more and more challenging for small brewers.
