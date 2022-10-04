Without a doubt, the success and longevity of the metaverse depend not only on the aesthetic features of the newly developed platforms. The skillful implementation of the real-world value that it can bring to both businesses and users worldwide also plays a huge role. In spite of the widespread belief that the metaverse will soon become the basis of our everyday lives, there is still little agreement on what it will include or how it will function.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 1 DAY AGO