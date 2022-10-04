Read full article on original website
Related
dailycoin.com
Cool Cats NFTs Soar 14% as Animoca Brands Announces Investment
The iconic digital cats have just made new friends in the Web3 space. Animoca Brands, the company focused on digital property and metaverse, has announced a strategic investment plan into Cool Cats NFTs. It’s GAMEE Time for Cool Cats. Previously, the Cool Cats NFT project signed a partnership with...
PETS・
dailycoin.com
The World of Cryptocurrencies is Changing
Cryptocurrencies have been a part of our world for a very long time now. The oldest cryptocurrencies were launched even over 10 years ago, which makes them surprisingly old. Because of this age, they have changed a lot throughout time. Some of these changes have happened slowly, making the world...
dailycoin.com
Post Voyager Joins Ubisoft and Animoca Brands to Support the Launch of Mythos Foundation
POST VOYAGER, a blockchain arm of a Japanese mobile game powerhouse Cocone and a developer of the MOOI Network, announced on Friday that it has entered into a partnership with Mythical Games, a Web3 game technology company behind Blankos Block Party and NFL Rivals. As part of the partnership, POST...
NFL・
dailycoin.com
Canadian Crypto Lending Firm Ledn To Acquire Digital Asset Manager Arxnovum
Canadian crypto lending firm Ledn has announced the acquisition of regulated digital asset investment manager Arxnovum. At this time, the terms of the agreement remain undisclosed. As part of the deal, Arxnovum will be renamed Ledn Asset Management Inc, and will operate as an independent business unit under Ledn, enabling...
IN THIS ARTICLE
dailycoin.com
USDD Announces Cash Prize Giveaway with Travala
USDD has announced a $900 prize giveaway with Travala. There will be three lucky winners earning $300 each in travel credits. In case you didn’t know, USDD can be used on Travala.com to book millions of travel experiences around the world. Here’s how to enter to win:. Follow...
dailycoin.com
Metaverse As A Virtual Land of Opportunities for Business Owners
Without a doubt, the success and longevity of the metaverse depend not only on the aesthetic features of the newly developed platforms. The skillful implementation of the real-world value that it can bring to both businesses and users worldwide also plays a huge role. In spite of the widespread belief that the metaverse will soon become the basis of our everyday lives, there is still little agreement on what it will include or how it will function.
dailycoin.com
Casper (CSPR): Project Review, Recent Developments, Future Events, Community
Casper is one of the fastest-growing blockchain projects that looks to solve the trilemma by implementing a unique “correct-by-construction” mechanism. In the last month, the project has also introduced more than 140 projects, exchanges, partners, NFTs, and Web3 applications to the chain. The team has also announced that...
Comments / 0