$4,500,000,000,000 Asset Management Giant Fidelity Begins Sales for New Ethereum (ETH) Index Fund

One of the largest financial services giants in the world has begun offering exposure to Ethereum through a new ETH index fund. According to a recent filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Fidelity, a firm with over $4.5 trillion in assets under management, is launching to start an index fund centered around the second-largest crypto asset by market cap.
Global Cannabis Holdings Raises Growth Funding via Token Offerings, Looks to Invest in Multiple Cannabis Firms

Global Cannabis Holdings (GCH) is a Luxembourg-based operation that is investing in Cannabis companies around the world. While the Cannabis business has been around for good while, GCH is taking a different approach by issuing tokens to fund the investments in its portfolio firms and selling these digital securities to investors based anywhere the offering is compliant.
MicroStrategy's Michael Saylor Giving Away Bitcoin: Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Leading Asset Manager Fidelity Introduces $5 Million Ethereum Index Fund

Ever since the first sales began on September 26, Fidelity Ethereum Index Fund raised about $5 million. Fidelity Investments doubled down on its cryptocurrency efforts after its brokerage arm – Fidelity Brokerage Services LLC – offered an Ethereum Index Fund to clients. The product has raised around $5...
Cardano Founder Makes Staggering Prediction about BTC, XRP May Make Everyone Cry, SHIB Metaverse Team Reveals Crucial Update: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

U.Today has prepared summaries of the top four news stories over the past day. Stay tuned for current crypto industry events!. Cardano founder makes staggering prediction about Bitcoin. Charles Hoskinson, founder of Cardano blockchain and Input Output CEO, made an astounding prediction about Bitcoin during a recent YouTube livestream. According...
Cardano Founder Makes Staggering Prediction About Bitcoin

During a recent YouTube livestream, Input Output CEO Charles Hoskinson predicted that there would be more Bitcoin outside of the main chain than there is within the main chain five years from now. He believes that Bitcoin will be used by all sorts of decentralized applications, smart contracts and even...
Dogecoin (DOGE) Now Second Biggest PoW Blockchain After The Ethereum Merge

Dogecoin has climbed to the second spot among proof-of-work cryptocurrencies with a market cap north of $7.9 billion. The meme coin achieved the feat following the merge. Ethereum was previously the second largest PoW blockchain before its proof-of-stake upgrade. Doge is now topped only by the world’s largest decentralized network...
Y Combinator Companies To Launch On Wefunder: What This Means To Everyday Investors

Y Combinator announced more than 20 companies from its summer 2022 batch will be launching on Wefunder, a crowdfunding platform connecting startups with investors online. Wefunder is a platform whereby smaller, unaccredited investors are able to invest in startup companies and for as little as $100, investors can buy into any one of those from the summer batch.
Riot Blockchain produced over $7.1M worth of BTC in September

Riot Blockchain, a Bitcoin mining company based in Texas, produced 355 BTC in September this year. The news is part of Riot’s unaudited production and operations updates for last month, in which the company disclosed its BTC holdings, sales, and profits. According to the announcement, Riot’s 355 BTC production...
5 Cryptocurrencies for College Students

The cryptocurrency market is fluctuant like no other, with rapid growth in both prices and trade volume. The diversity of people who invest in a crypto is another specificity that separates it from other commodities, young or old, billionaires and people with a low budget are equally interested in cryptocurrencies. College students are no exception in this matter, especially because there are so many options that are suitable for their profile. The cryptocurrency market is growing by the day and new affordable assets with great prospects for the future are not lacking.
Coinbase Expands Into Australia, Targeting Institutional Clients

Coinbase, America’s biggest cryptocurrency exchange, is expanding its services into Australia. Coinbase plans to launch a local entity that will offer an updated suite of services to retail traders in Australia. Coinbase Expands into Australia. Despite the ongoing bear market, Coinbase has expanded its services into Australia. Announcing its...
