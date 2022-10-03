Read full article on original website
Related
u.today
Shiba Eternity Announces “Download Day,” Vitalik Buterin Says Terra Luna Team Manipulated Market, XRP Trading Volumes up 542%: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Shiba Inu game now has official "download day" XRP trading volumes suddenly up 542%, what's happening?. Let’s see what the beginning of a new month brought in terms of crypto news with U.Today’s top four news stories over the past weekend. Shiba Inu game now has official "download...
dailyhodl.com
$4,500,000,000,000 Asset Management Giant Fidelity Begins Sales for New Ethereum (ETH) Index Fund
One of the largest financial services giants in the world has begun offering exposure to Ethereum through a new ETH index fund. According to a recent filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Fidelity, a firm with over $4.5 trillion in assets under management, is launching to start an index fund centered around the second-largest crypto asset by market cap.
dailycoin.com
Oryen Network (ORY) Contender For Project Of The Year 2022. Will It Be The Next Olympus (OHM) Or Uniswap (UNI)?
In the world of cryptocurrency, new projects are constantly vying for the top spot. In the past few years, we’ve seen some genuine contenders emerge. Which project will be the next big thing?. Oryen Network (ORY) is a new entrant into the fray and it’s already making waves. Some...
dailycoin.com
Oryen (ORY) Huge Opportunity To Become Bigger Than Elrond (EGLD), Quant (QNT), And OKB (OKB)
The cryptocurrency market is heating up and Oryen (ORY) is positioning itself as a significant player. The project has a lot of potential to become bigger than Elrond (EGLD), Quant (QNT), and OKB (OKB). Here’s why. Oryen (ORY) With the introduction of the Risk-Free Value (RFV) wallet and the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
dailyhodl.com
Remittance Company and Additional Firm Request To Join Ripple and XRP Lawsuit With SEC
Two other companies are hoping to weigh in on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) lawsuit against Ripple. TapJets, which bills itself as the Uber of private jet chartering, and remittance company I-Remit hope to serve as an “amicus curiae” in the case in support of Ripple.
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin (BTC) And Cardano (ADA) Holders Flock To The Hideaways (HDWY) Presale Launch
Bitcoin (BTC) is the most popular cryptocurrency in the market. However, in the second week of September, BTC experienced a massive surprise sell-off which caused the price to go below the $20,000 mark. It harmed the market, causing most coins to drop prices as well. Another crypto coin, Cardano (ADA),...
crowdfundinsider.com
Global Cannabis Holdings Raises Growth Funding via Token Offerings, Looks to Invest in Multiple Cannabis Firms
Global Cannabis Holdings (GCH) is a Luxembourg-based operation that is investing in Cannabis companies around the world. While the Cannabis business has been around for good while, GCH is taking a different approach by issuing tokens to fund the investments in its portfolio firms and selling these digital securities to investors based anywhere the offering is compliant.
u.today
MicroStrategy's Michael Saylor Giving Away Bitcoin: Details
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cryptopotato.com
Leading Asset Manager Fidelity Introduces $5 Million Ethereum Index Fund
Ever since the first sales began on September 26, Fidelity Ethereum Index Fund raised about $5 million. Fidelity Investments doubled down on its cryptocurrency efforts after its brokerage arm – Fidelity Brokerage Services LLC – offered an Ethereum Index Fund to clients. The product has raised around $5...
coinjournal.net
Interview: Venture capitalism and crypto – David Siemer, CEO of Wave Financial
I’ve always thought venture capitalism is an interesting field. Throw crypto into the mix and it goes to a whole new level. I sat down on the CoinJournal podcast with longtime VC David Siemer, CEO of crypto-focused Wave Financial. David first got involved with crypto “by chance” in 2010,...
u.today
Cardano Founder Makes Staggering Prediction about BTC, XRP May Make Everyone Cry, SHIB Metaverse Team Reveals Crucial Update: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
U.Today has prepared summaries of the top four news stories over the past day. Stay tuned for current crypto industry events!. Cardano founder makes staggering prediction about Bitcoin. Charles Hoskinson, founder of Cardano blockchain and Input Output CEO, made an astounding prediction about Bitcoin during a recent YouTube livestream. According...
u.today
Cardano Founder Makes Staggering Prediction About Bitcoin
During a recent YouTube livestream, Input Output CEO Charles Hoskinson predicted that there would be more Bitcoin outside of the main chain than there is within the main chain five years from now. He believes that Bitcoin will be used by all sorts of decentralized applications, smart contracts and even...
Dogecoin (DOGE) Now Second Biggest PoW Blockchain After The Ethereum Merge
Dogecoin has climbed to the second spot among proof-of-work cryptocurrencies with a market cap north of $7.9 billion. The meme coin achieved the feat following the merge. Ethereum was previously the second largest PoW blockchain before its proof-of-stake upgrade. Doge is now topped only by the world’s largest decentralized network...
Y Combinator Companies To Launch On Wefunder: What This Means To Everyday Investors
Y Combinator announced more than 20 companies from its summer 2022 batch will be launching on Wefunder, a crowdfunding platform connecting startups with investors online. Wefunder is a platform whereby smaller, unaccredited investors are able to invest in startup companies and for as little as $100, investors can buy into any one of those from the summer batch.
cryptoslate.com
Riot Blockchain produced over $7.1M worth of BTC in September
Riot Blockchain, a Bitcoin mining company based in Texas, produced 355 BTC in September this year. The news is part of Riot’s unaudited production and operations updates for last month, in which the company disclosed its BTC holdings, sales, and profits. According to the announcement, Riot’s 355 BTC production...
cryptoslate.com
Decentraland has just 30 daily active users despite billion dollar market cap – DappRadar data
Twitter user @0x_shake, who identified himself as the founder of the Solana-based Cyber Samurai NFT project, noted that despite a $1.2 billion valuation, Decentraland has just 30 daily active users (DAUs). The data was pulled from DappRadar but is under scrutiny given the low number of DAUs. An alternative data...
CoinDesk
Middle East/North Africa Was Fastest-Growing Crypto Market Over Past 12 Months: Chainalysis
The Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region was the fastest-growing market for crypto adoption during the 12-month period that ended on June 30, according to blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis. MENA-based users received $566 billion in cryptocurrency between July 2021 and July 2022, a 48% increase from the previous year.
CoinDesk
First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Sees No October Rise Yet; the Dollar as the Protocol in the Future of Money?
Prices: Bitcoin started what has historically been a strong month about where it ended a dismal September, holding over $19K. Insights: USDC's stablecoin-fueled model of money, in which the dollar functions as an open “protocol,” could allow innovation to flourish. But healthy competition is a prerequisite. Catch the...
dailycoin.com
5 Cryptocurrencies for College Students
The cryptocurrency market is fluctuant like no other, with rapid growth in both prices and trade volume. The diversity of people who invest in a crypto is another specificity that separates it from other commodities, young or old, billionaires and people with a low budget are equally interested in cryptocurrencies. College students are no exception in this matter, especially because there are so many options that are suitable for their profile. The cryptocurrency market is growing by the day and new affordable assets with great prospects for the future are not lacking.
dailycoin.com
Coinbase Expands Into Australia, Targeting Institutional Clients
Coinbase, America’s biggest cryptocurrency exchange, is expanding its services into Australia. Coinbase plans to launch a local entity that will offer an updated suite of services to retail traders in Australia. Coinbase Expands into Australia. Despite the ongoing bear market, Coinbase has expanded its services into Australia. Announcing its...
Comments / 0