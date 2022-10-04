With more and more companies joining the competition to bring novel ideas and projects to the market, the Web3 industry is proving to be a vital tool in influencing how we connect and interact with the world. It can no longer be said that the metaverse is merely a buzzword, given the rising level of attention it has received from individuals, businesses, and even governments worldwide. From concerts and conferences, to meet-ups and fashion shows, the metaverse is on a quest to redefine how we perceive and see reality.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 1 DAY AGO