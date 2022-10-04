Read full article on original website
McDonald’s Will Receive Payments in Bitcoin (BTC) and Tether (USDT) in Lugano
The Swiss city of Lugano is embracing crypto payments in collaboration with GoCrypto. The initiative is promoted by the Plan ₿ Foundation, whose objective is to increase the use of cryptocurrencies. McDonald’s and other businesses will start receiving cryptocurrency payments in Lugano starting this week. The initiative is part...
Mt. Gox Allows Creditors to Select Repayment Options – Bitstamp to Support Returns
The Mt. Gox rollercoaster could be coming to an end, as the exchange’s rehabilitation system introduces a new function that allows creditors to register their information and select a preferred repayment method. Mt. Gox Rehabilitation System Adds Repayment Options. Following a settlement agreement signed back in October 2021, it...
Oryen Network (ORY), Fantom (FTM) And Cardano (ADA) Were October’s Top-tier Cryptocurrencies
The month of October saw a small recovery for the cryptocurrency market. After a period of volatility, the market has seen a resurgence in activity and a number of top-tier cryptocurrencies have emerged as leaders in this space. In this article, we will take a look at three of the...
Sovryn (SOV), a Bitcoin-Based DeFi Protocol, Suffers $1.1M Exploit, Funds Recovered
Sovryn (SOV), a project that aims to bring decentralized finance (DeFi) to the Bitcoin network, suffered a major exploit on October 5th, with a hacker stealing at least $1.1 million from the protocol. Sovryn Suffers $1.1 Million Exploit. The Bitcoin-based DeFi protocol announced via a blog post that the project...
Next generation mainnet project NvirWorld signs MOU with “high-performance” blockchain Solana
NvirWorld, a blockchain company with platforms such as NFT marketplace Nvir Market and decentralized finance (DeFi) service N-Hub, announced the MOU with the Solana Foundation. NvirWorld signed an MOU with the Solana Foundation on September 23, agreed on long-term strategic cooperation aimed to support and promote the development of NvirWorld’s...
Cardano’s (ADA) TVL Falls to New 8-Month Low as Vasil Fails to Attract Stakers – On-Chain Activity Rises
As the much anticipated Vasil hard fork went live on September 22nd, Cardano attained full smart contract functionality. Despite this, the network has failed to attract stakers, as its TVL slid to an eight-month low. Cardano’s TVL Drops to 8-Month Low. The total staked volume in Cardano (ADA) has...
SushiSwap (SUSHI) Spikes 19% After Asset Manager GoldenTree Discloses $5.2M Investment
SushiSwap’s governance token, SUSHI, has spiked 19% after asset management giant GoldenTree disclosed a $5.2 million investment in a post on the project’s forum. The token went from the daily low of $1.10 to $1.31 following the announcement, according to CoinMarketCap. It’s trading at $1.29 at the time of writing, 94% down from its all-time high of $23.38.
Abu Dhabi to Host Inaugural Middle East Blockchain Awards
The first edition of the Middle East Blockchain Awards will be held in Abu Dhabi in November 2022, to recognise and reward outstanding efforts within the fields of blockchain and Web 3.0 innovations. Hoko Agency Middle East will host the Awards, in association with Abu Dhabi Global Market’s flagship platform, Abu Dhabi Finance Week; and the Middle East, Africa and Asia Crypto and Blockchain Association (MEAACBA).
Three Arrows Capital (3AC) Moves Million Dollar-Valued NFTs To New Wallet
On October 4th, crypto insights and analysis firm Nansen reported that a high-profile collection of more than 300 NFTs had been transferred from a fund linked to the now-bankrupt Three Arrows Capital, to a Gnosis Safe wallet address. Major Transfer From Three Arrow Capital Fund. The transfer originated from the...
Coinbase Expands Into Australia, Targeting Institutional Clients
Coinbase, America’s biggest cryptocurrency exchange, is expanding its services into Australia. Coinbase plans to launch a local entity that will offer an updated suite of services to retail traders in Australia. Coinbase Expands into Australia. Despite the ongoing bear market, Coinbase has expanded its services into Australia. Announcing its...
Oryen (ORY) Huge Opportunity To Become Bigger Than Elrond (EGLD), Quant (QNT), And OKB (OKB)
The cryptocurrency market is heating up and Oryen (ORY) is positioning itself as a significant player. The project has a lot of potential to become bigger than Elrond (EGLD), Quant (QNT), and OKB (OKB). Here’s why. Oryen (ORY) With the introduction of the Risk-Free Value (RFV) wallet and the...
Cool Cats NFTs Soar 14% as Animoca Brands Announces Investment
The iconic digital cats have just made new friends in the Web3 space. Animoca Brands, the company focused on digital property and metaverse, has announced a strategic investment plan into Cool Cats NFTs. It’s GAMEE Time for Cool Cats. Previously, the Cool Cats NFT project signed a partnership with...
Canadian Crypto Lending Firm Ledn To Acquire Digital Asset Manager Arxnovum
Canadian crypto lending firm Ledn has announced the acquisition of regulated digital asset investment manager Arxnovum. At this time, the terms of the agreement remain undisclosed. As part of the deal, Arxnovum will be renamed Ledn Asset Management Inc, and will operate as an independent business unit under Ledn, enabling...
BNB Chain Re-Activates From Shutdown Following ‘Potential Exploit’ of $100 Million
Service on the BNB Chain ground to a halt on October 6th after an exploit on its cross-chain bridge led to attackers syphoning $100 million in cryptocurrency. As of October 7th, 06:34 UTC,the network has resumed operations, according to a tweet by BNB Chain. On Thursday, October 6th, BNB Chain...
3 hottest NFT Startups Players and Investors are Herding to in 2022
NFT startups are attracting a lot of attention from investors and players in the industry, and three are especially hot right now. These startups are working on developing innovative and exciting new applications for NFTs, and they are all well-funded and backed by some of the biggest names in the space. They are Versailles Heroes, Dapper Labs, and Nifty’s.
Solana’s (SOL) DeFi Protocols Raise $40 Million In Q3
DeFi protocols on Solana have attracted notable attention from investors, raising approximately $40 Million in Q3 of 2022. Solana Daily has shared the results of Solana DeFi protocol fundraising on Twitter. In total, 6 reviewed projects raised a cumulative $40 Million over three months. Raising the most over the period...
DecentWorld on Creating a World with a Clear Long-Term Vision
With more and more companies joining the competition to bring novel ideas and projects to the market, the Web3 industry is proving to be a vital tool in influencing how we connect and interact with the world. It can no longer be said that the metaverse is merely a buzzword, given the rising level of attention it has received from individuals, businesses, and even governments worldwide. From concerts and conferences, to meet-ups and fashion shows, the metaverse is on a quest to redefine how we perceive and see reality.
