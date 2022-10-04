ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
McDonald’s Will Receive Payments in Bitcoin (BTC) and Tether (USDT) in Lugano

The Swiss city of Lugano is embracing crypto payments in collaboration with GoCrypto. The initiative is promoted by the Plan ₿ Foundation, whose objective is to increase the use of cryptocurrencies. McDonald’s and other businesses will start receiving cryptocurrency payments in Lugano starting this week. The initiative is part...
Mt. Gox Allows Creditors to Select Repayment Options – Bitstamp to Support Returns

The Mt. Gox rollercoaster could be coming to an end, as the exchange’s rehabilitation system introduces a new function that allows creditors to register their information and select a preferred repayment method. Mt. Gox Rehabilitation System Adds Repayment Options. Following a settlement agreement signed back in October 2021, it...
