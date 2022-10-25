Read full article on original website
Wendy Williams Shows Up At Pal's Home 'Looking For People To Party With' In Bizarre First Outing After Rehab
Wendy Williams has been accused of showing up at her friend's home "looking for people to party with" after spending three months in rehab for alcoholism. The same day it was revealed the former talk show host, 58, had left rehab, Wendy rocked up to a pal's place in New York City "looking to party," RadarOnline.com has learned. A photo seen by this website showed Wendy at an apartment surrounded by four men during the intimate gathering on October 19, but insiders claimed her drop-by caused concern. "Wendy came out totally by herself," a source revealed, adding, "She was looking...
Michael Kopsa dead at 66: The X-Files and Smallville star passes away as tragic cause of death revealed
ICONIC actor Michael Kopsa, who starred in TV's The X-Files, Smallville, and much more, has died at age 66. The Canadian longtime star's tragic cause of death was revealed by his mourning family. Kopsa passed away on October 23 due to "complications from a brain tumor," his ex-wife, Lucia Frangione,...
34 of the most unique gifts to give this holiday season
To make your holiday gift hunt easy, we rounded up 34 of the coolest and most unique gifts from Uncommon Goods and Etsy that are sure to make anyone on your list smile this holiday season.
8-year-old boy plans to hang a banner on El Capitan that says 'I love you, Mom' as he aims to reach the top Friday
An 8-year-old Colorado boy is on track to become the youngest person to climb El Capitan in California's Yosemite National Park and he hopes to reach the top of the summit on Friday evening, his father said.
37 Items That Will Give Your Home An Instant Wow Update For Under $35
It's never a wrong time to do a little home refresh, but not all of us want to spend an arm and a leg updating our homes. This list gives subtle changes that will make the house so much better while keeping you on track for that monthly budget. Everything on this list is under $35, but the impact is enormous!
These Internet Famous Products Deserve All The Hype They Get
As much as everyone loves a daily scroll through their Instagram feed, TikTok FYP, or Facebook page, eventually, it can become a time warp that you get stuck in for hours. Instead of spending the time trying to discover the hottest, most excellent, most-talked-about items on the internet this season, it has all been laid out right here for you. Anything and everything that anyone has been raving about can be found below at the most affordable prices. Clothing items that will keep you looking chic and comfortable, home decor items that will amplify any room of your home, and skin care products that will renew and rejuvenate your skin are just some items waiting for you. You may also be interested in finding some cool kicks, convenient kitchen items, and adorable accessories that you cannot miss out on. Enjoy these 35 products that are 100% worth the hype.
Useful Products That Are So Worth The Investment
Amazon products span just about every category imaginable. But sadly, there’s no “practical” filter to find products that are actually worth the investment. Instead, you can rely on our list of 35 practical investments you can make on Amazon. The products you’ll find below should serve you over and over again, fulfilling a function that’s clear from the get-go. Such items include a telescoping ladder, a cordless compressed air duster, and even an arm and leg exerciser you can use anywhere in the house. And as you scroll, remember: don’t doubt the value of pure practicality.
