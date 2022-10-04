James “Jim” M. Ehley, 67, lifelong Milwaukee resident, passed away Tuesday, October 4, 2022. He was born December 16, 1954, in Milwaukee to Gerald and Muriel (Wahner) Ehley. Jim worked for the City of Milwaukee in Sanitation Services. After his retirement in 2015, Jim enjoyed travelling. He spent time in Wyoming, Kentucky, Tennessee, and spent winters in Mississippi. He had a passion for cars and off roading. Jim could identify any type of car by the sound of its engine, especially Chevys. Jim was an independent spirit and will always be remembered for his love and humor. He is survived by his daughters, Jessie (Dennis) Kartes, Crystal (Bryan) White; grandchildren, Samantha Ann, Kira James, Abigayle David, Isaiah James, Noah Nathaniel, Eli William; sisters, Karen Goldstein, Marsha Miller; mother of his children, Gayle Ehley; nieces, Ame, Alisa; beloved feline friend, Moe; as well as many other relatives and friends. Jim was preceded in the death of his parents, Gerald and Muriel; brother, Jerry Ehley; sister, Deanna Haack; brother-in-law, Allan Goldstein. In accordance with Jim’s wishes no formal services will be held. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO