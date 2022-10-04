ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenosha County, WI

LIBRARY PROGRAMS

RACINE — The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., offers these events:. “Connecting Art to Public Spaces,” through October. Mahogany Gallery hosts an art show in the youth department featuring visual artworks by local, regional and national artists. Whispering Closets — National Coming Out Day, Oct. 9-15, appointments...
RACINE, WI
Golf outing raises money for female pilots, Easter Seals in honor of Colleen Deininger

Colleen Deininger was set to take a flight to attend a graduation party with her daughter and two grandchildren June 10, 2018. At this point, Deininger had been flying for over 25 years with over 4,800 hours in the air. But on that day, she, along with the passengers of her aircraft, did not make it to the graduation party they set out to attend. All were killed due to a mechanical issue with the plane.
KENOSHA, WI
New playfield now open on Milwaukee’s north side

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) — A new playfield opened on the north side of Milwaukee today, on Oct. 8th. The newly renovated Green Bay playfield was first developed in 1928. In the summer of 2020, Milwaukee Recreation and local community members came together to redesign the space. Community members voted...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Milwaukee Office of Violence Prevention director highlights efforts

Milwaukee Health Department leaders say its Office of Violence Prevention is taking steps to address the frustrations officials had voiced before the firing of OVP’s previous director in August. OVP Director Ashanti Hamilton told leaders of the council’s powerful Finance and Personnel Committee that he is working on filling...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Milwaukee-area holiday season workers needed

MILWAUKEE – UPS is preparing for the busiest season of the year – the holidays. “We are Santa’s helpers,” said Zachary Mcnamer, UPS talent acquisition supervisor. Believe it or not, the holiday season is just around the corner. SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Milwaukee election worker shortage, 200+ needed

MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee Election Commission said it currently has 1,462 poll workers, but will need 1,700 to be fully staffed. “They are the first people on the line helping voters out there,” said Jonatan Zuniga with the Milwaukee Election Commission. “Without them, we wouldn’t have our 180 polling places opened, so they are critical.”
MILWAUKEE, WI
Property Transfers: Sept 26-30

Sept 26-30 Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.
RACINE COUNTY, WI
Law enforcement associations to host Kenosha County Sheriff’s candidate forum; Simmons declines

Three area law-enforcement associations have announced plans to host a Kenosha County sheriff’s candidate forum for the upcoming election next week. The event will be held Thursday, Oct. 13, at the Southwest Library, 7979 38th Ave., from 6:30 to 8:30 pm The sole candidate set to attend is Republican David Zoerner. He will get a five-minute opening and closing statement, and answer about 10 questions determined by the hosting organizations.
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
City of Kenosha taking applications for Christmas tree sales

The City of Kenosha Clerk’s office is now taking applications for licenses to sell Christmas trees. Anyone wishing to sell Christmas trees is required to apply for a license, which costs $50 per season. No applications will be accepted after Dec. 1, in accordance with Section 13.10 of the...
KENOSHA, WI
Sheriff’s Department stimulus funds should go toward hiring additional jailers says supervisor

The Kenosha County Finance and Administration Committee has approved a budget modification to accept nearly $142,000 in federal stimulus funding for the Sheriff’s Department. The committee voted 7-0 on Thursday night to accept American Rescue Plan Act grant funding through the Wisconsin Department of Administration’s Tribal and Local Law...
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
4 Bedroom Home in Kenosha

MOVE IN READY! Remodeled bathrooms, new electric, new A/C, stainless steel appliances, new floors, new lighting and more! Granite counters in spacious kitchen. Four bedrooms, three full bathrooms! Clean, dry basement. New patio concrete and walkway to front of house. Room to park off the street! Make sure to see this one before it’s sold.
KENOSHA, WI
James “Jim” M. Ehley Obituary

James “Jim” M. Ehley, 67, lifelong Milwaukee resident, passed away Tuesday, October 4, 2022. He was born December 16, 1954, in Milwaukee to Gerald and Muriel (Wahner) Ehley. Jim worked for the City of Milwaukee in Sanitation Services. After his retirement in 2015, Jim enjoyed travelling. He spent time in Wyoming, Kentucky, Tennessee, and spent winters in Mississippi. He had a passion for cars and off roading. Jim could identify any type of car by the sound of its engine, especially Chevys. Jim was an independent spirit and will always be remembered for his love and humor. He is survived by his daughters, Jessie (Dennis) Kartes, Crystal (Bryan) White; grandchildren, Samantha Ann, Kira James, Abigayle David, Isaiah James, Noah Nathaniel, Eli William; sisters, Karen Goldstein, Marsha Miller; mother of his children, Gayle Ehley; nieces, Ame, Alisa; beloved feline friend, Moe; as well as many other relatives and friends. Jim was preceded in the death of his parents, Gerald and Muriel; brother, Jerry Ehley; sister, Deanna Haack; brother-in-law, Allan Goldstein. In accordance with Jim’s wishes no formal services will be held. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Medical examiner identifies men killed in Milwaukee viaduct crash

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the three men who died Thursday night when the vehicle they were in drove off the 16th Street Viaduct, falling to street below, resulting in the vehicle catching fire. The crash followed a short Milwaukee police pursuit. Corey Owens, 28; Johnny...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Jack-O’-Lantern Nights at the Racine Zoo

Walk through, don’t drive through, the zoo this spooky season. Unlike the Halloween Glow events of the past couple years where attendees stayed in their cars, the Racine Zoo is inviting the public to walk its paths at night for a fun light event that’s all about jack-o’-lanterns, more than 1,000 of them to be inexact. It’s fittingly called Jack-O’-Lantern Nights.
RACINE, WI

