Iconic Hairspray and Pink Flamingos director John Waters is making his first movie since 2004 with a big-screen adaptation of his novel Liarmouth: A Feel-Bad Romance. Deadline reports the project, which centers on "suitcase thief, scammer and master of disguise" Marsha Sprinkle, will also be written by the 68-year-old filmmaker. Waters explains in the announcement that Liarmouth is the craziest thing he's written in a while. "Thrilled to be back in the movie business, hopefully to spread demented joy to adventuresome moviegoers around the world," he added ...

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO