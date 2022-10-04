Read full article on original website
Related
Notre Dame takes down No. 16 BYU 28-20 in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman described tight end Michael Mayer as a work in progress. He also called him a freak and a heck of a football player after the junior caught 11 passes for 118 yards and two scores to become the program’s all-time receptions leader for a tight end as Notre Dame won its third straight, beating No. 16 Brigham Young 28-20 on Saturday night. “The thing you love about Michael Mayer is he’s the hardest worker,” Freeman said. “He’s an unfinished product, but he understands that. He wants to get better. He doesn’t want to be told what he does well, he wants to be told how he can improve and that’s a special player.” Drew Pyne threw for 262 yards and three touchdowns for the Irish, while running backs Logan Diggs and Audric Estime added a combined 190 yards on the ground.
USC 30, Washington State 14: Live updates recap, highlights from Pac-12 football matchup in LA
The USC Trojans took care of business at home with a 30-14 victory over Washington State on Saturday at the Los Angeles Coliseum. Lincoln Riley's Trojans are off to a fast start in 2022, boasting a 6-0 record and a No. 6 national ranking. USC quarterback Caleb Williams vaulted himself back ...
Portage County sports scoreboard for Saturday, October 8
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY LEGENDS MEET At Trumbull Fairgrounds ...
College Football Rankings Week 7: Tennessee Volunteers soar, Utah and Kansas tumble after Week 6
Week 6 of the college football season is in the books and Saturday’s slate delivered plenty of impressive performances across
NFL・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rattler, South Carolina shut down No. 13 Kentucky 24-14
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Spencer Rattler overcame two early turnovers and threw the go-ahead touchdown pass in the third quarter, Jalen Brooks ran for an insurance score midway through the fourth and South Carolina scored 17 unanswered points to beat No. 13 Kentucky 24-14 on Saturday night for its third consecutive victory. Kentucky started freshman Kaiya Sheron at quarterback in place of injured senior Will Levis, who wore a protective on his left foot. MarShawn Lloyd scored a 2-yard touchdown run on the Gamecocks’ first snap, immediately after Kentucky’s Chris Rodriguez Jr. fumbled on the opening play. That quickly seized momentum against the Wildcats (3-3, 1-2 Southeastern Conference). South Carolina (4-2, 1-2) moved ahead early in the third quarter, when Rattler (14 of 19, 177 yards) hit Antwane Wells Jr. in the flat and the junior darted past a defender for a 42-yard touchdown and 14-7 lead. Mitch Jeter’s 32-yard field goal later in the period provided a 10-point cushion that Brooks extended to 17 points with a 24-yard TD run with 7:02 remaining.
Comments / 0