Phone Arena

These are all of the key Google Pixel Watch specs and features

It was only yesterday that we told you there was seemingly nothing left to be revealed about the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro ahead of their full October 6 announcement, and while the same sentiment was also valid for the Pixel Watch, here we are discussing yet another last-minute Google hardware leak.
Phone Arena

They grow up so fast: Google Pixel gets its own Twitter account

Google is all set to fully announce its next flagship smartphones, the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, which it previewed back in May. Nearly everything is apparently known about the phones, so the event will be more of a formality. The company may also tell us more about. two other...
Phone Arena

Google launches two new apps for the Pixel Watch on its Play Store

After many years of speculations and rumors, the Pixel Watch is finally a reality. On October 6th, during its Made By Google event, the tech giant officially revealed its first-ever smartwatch. And it looks like Google has already launched a new app for its Pixel Watch. As first reported by...
Phone Arena

Where is the Pixel foldable?

Android strikes back. Today, Google announced a plethora of new devices at its hardware event. Alongside the much-anticipated. Pixel 7 Pro, the American tech giant unveiled its first ever wearable (the. Pixel Watch) and tablet (the. Pixel Tablet). There is, however, one notable device that did not make an appearance....
Phone Arena

The first news on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 development front is pretty bad news

After (inexplicably) waiting for roughly 18 months to unveil its highly anticipated Galaxy Tab S8, Tab S8+, and Tab S8 Ultra sequels to 2020's premium Tab S7 duo, Samsung was apparently expected to kick off the "development" of the next-gen Galaxy Tab S9 family this December in preparation for a release at some point during the first half of next year.
Phone Arena

Google Pixel 7: What's in the box?

After the launch of the iPhone 14, it is Android’s turn to strike back. And who better to deliver the blow than the creator itself - Google, via its much-anticipated Pixel 7 lineup.
Phone Arena

It's the end of the line for the first Pixel series meant to challenge the iPhone

The Pixel 4 and 4 XL entered this world with a bang. This series, Google hinted, would be the Pixel's first real attempt to compete with the iPhone and with Samsung's Galaxy S line. To combat renders of the Pixel 4 that were just beginning to leak, Google decided to disseminate a tweet with a real legitimate photo of the Pixel 4 approximately four months before the phone was to be unveiled.
Phone Arena

Pixel Watch is official: Google's first smartwatch!

After tons of leaks and teases, Google has finally announced the Pixel Watch. The company's first smartwatch, built in partnership with the experts of Fitbit, since... well the search giant kind of acquired Fitbit for this project. Design. The Google Pixel Watch has a beautiful, spherical design — Google says,...
