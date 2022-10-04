ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phone Arena

How Huawei plans to work around the U.S. chip ban

In 2020, the U.S. made a change to an export rule to prevent foundries that use U.S. technology to manufacture chips from shipping cutting-edge semiconductors to Huawei. At the time, Huawei was the second largest customer of TSMC, the world's leading foundry, behind only Apple. This, and the restrictions placed on Huawei by the U.S. the previous year, helped to make life extremely difficult for the Chinese manufacturer considered a security threat in the U.S.
Phone Arena

They grow up so fast: Google Pixel gets its own Twitter account

Google is all set to fully announce its next flagship smartphones, the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, which it previewed back in May. Nearly everything is apparently known about the phones, so the event will be more of a formality. The company may also tell us more about. two other...
Phone Arena

Google launches two new apps for the Pixel Watch on its Play Store

After many years of speculations and rumors, the Pixel Watch is finally a reality. On October 6th, during its Made By Google event, the tech giant officially revealed its first-ever smartwatch. And it looks like Google has already launched a new app for its Pixel Watch. As first reported by...
Phone Arena

These are all of the key Google Pixel Watch specs and features

It was only yesterday that we told you there was seemingly nothing left to be revealed about the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro ahead of their full October 6 announcement, and while the same sentiment was also valid for the Pixel Watch, here we are discussing yet another last-minute Google hardware leak.
Phone Arena

Verizon's 5G Home and LTE plans are now free through the carrier's Forward Program

Verizon, just like all the major US carriers, is fully committed to FCC’s Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), which provides free Internet and mobile services to low-income households. That means that qualified customers benefit from affordable access to internet and mobile plans. Starting this week, Verizon is bringing select 5G...
Phone Arena

Google's genius tablet move: Making a not-iPad, challenging not-Apple

During the recent Google Pixel 7 event, the company finally shed some light on its upcoming Pixel Tablet, and surprisingly – it's not going to be an iPad competitor at all. Google is being pretty clever with it, aiming for a completely different market, completely different users, and to challenge a very unexpected foe of a company.
Phone Arena

The iPhone 14 Pro Max brings Apple's worst profit margin

Apple didn't raise the price of its iPhone 14 series models, but don't feel bad for its bottom line as the line actually comes with a higher average selling price than the iPhone 13 series, thanks to the iPhone 14 Plus replacing the deprecated mini model. Apple managed to reach...
