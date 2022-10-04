In 2020, the U.S. made a change to an export rule to prevent foundries that use U.S. technology to manufacture chips from shipping cutting-edge semiconductors to Huawei. At the time, Huawei was the second largest customer of TSMC, the world's leading foundry, behind only Apple. This, and the restrictions placed on Huawei by the U.S. the previous year, helped to make life extremely difficult for the Chinese manufacturer considered a security threat in the U.S.

