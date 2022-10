The Iowa City/Johnson County senior center, formerly known as The Center, announced its rebranded name and logo. Now called the Iowa City Senior Center, the updated name clarifies their identity, celebrating where they are located, who they serve, and what they offer. The new logo, with the curved, connected letters ICSC, is a visual representation of their values of connection, curiosity, and activity. The color shift between shades of blue signifies adaptability and openness to change–indicative of both the organization and the people they serve.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO