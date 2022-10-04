* Prices may reflect current incentives. See dealer for details. 2019 Lexus RX 350 AWD * One Owner * Accident Free * Keyless Entry * Bluetooth * Power Liftgate * Color Multimedia Display * Our 2019 Lexus RX 350 AWD is confident and composed in an eye-catching Atomic Silver finish! Powered by a 3.5 Liter V6 that offers 295hp paired with a responsive 8 Speed Automatic transmission for amazing passing authority. This winning All Wheel Drive SUV results in an engaging driving experience and swift acceleration while scoring near 27mpg on the highway. Designed to turn heads, our RX boasts distinct alloy wheels, LED lighting, along with performance. Our show-stopping SUV is ready to show you what it can do. With our RX 350, you will appreciate comfortable seats that feel tailor-made for you as you get acquainted with the exquisite, futuristic interior, rear privacy glass, a power liftgate, smart access with pushbutton start, dual-zone automatic climate control, and more. Buckle up and find Lexus Display Audio interface with a color multimedia display, nine speakers, Bluetooth, and USB smartphone connectivity just waiting for you.You’ll drive with the peace of mind that your Lexus has been carefully crafted with advanced safety features including ABS, traction/stability control, airbags, a rearview camera, lane departure warning, forward collision warning, and Lexus Enform Safety Connect. An ideal balance of performance, efficiency, style, and reliability, our RX 350 SUV is an excellent choice! Save this Page and Call for Availability. We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!

