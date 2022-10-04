Read full article on original website
* Prices may reflect current incentives. See dealer for details. 2019 Lexus RX 350 AWD * One Owner * Accident Free * Keyless Entry * Bluetooth * Power Liftgate * Color Multimedia Display * Our 2019 Lexus RX 350 AWD is confident and composed in an eye-catching Atomic Silver finish! Powered by a 3.5 Liter V6 that offers 295hp paired with a responsive 8 Speed Automatic transmission for amazing passing authority. This winning All Wheel Drive SUV results in an engaging driving experience and swift acceleration while scoring near 27mpg on the highway. Designed to turn heads, our RX boasts distinct alloy wheels, LED lighting, along with performance. Our show-stopping SUV is ready to show you what it can do. With our RX 350, you will appreciate comfortable seats that feel tailor-made for you as you get acquainted with the exquisite, futuristic interior, rear privacy glass, a power liftgate, smart access with pushbutton start, dual-zone automatic climate control, and more. Buckle up and find Lexus Display Audio interface with a color multimedia display, nine speakers, Bluetooth, and USB smartphone connectivity just waiting for you.You’ll drive with the peace of mind that your Lexus has been carefully crafted with advanced safety features including ABS, traction/stability control, airbags, a rearview camera, lane departure warning, forward collision warning, and Lexus Enform Safety Connect. An ideal balance of performance, efficiency, style, and reliability, our RX 350 SUV is an excellent choice! Save this Page and Call for Availability. We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
* Prices may reflect current incentives. See dealer for details. 2019 BMW X3 xDrive30i * One Owner * Accident Free * Panoramic Sunroof * Navigation * Heated Seats * Pushbutton Ignition * Bluetooth * Available Satellite * Our incredible 2019 BMW X3 xDrive30i shown in stunning Phytonic Blue Metallic offers unrivaled performance, creative innovations, and impressive versatility. Motivated by a TurboCharged 2.0 Liter TwinPower 4 Cylinder offering 248hp tethered to an 8 Speed Steptronic Automatic transmission that helps you sprint to 60mph in just 6 seconds and reach a top speed of 130mph. Our All Wheel Drive SUV also scores near 29mpg on the highway while boasting an athletic stance that’s complemented by eye-catching alloy wheels, LED fog lights, privacy glass, a power tailgate, satin aluminum roof rails, and chrome tailpipe finishers.Take note of the xDrive30i cabin that showcases Sensatec heated front sport seats, a leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel, automatic climate control, a panoramic sunroof, and real wood trim with chrome accents. You’ll appreciate a wealth of amenities, too, anchored by an iDrive interface with full-color navigation, Bluetooth, and a HiFi sound system with HD radio and available satellite radio. All that and plenty of cargo space makes this X3 an excellent traveling companion!Drive with confidence since BMW safety come standard thanks to sophisticated features including a backup camera, advanced airbags, active front headrests, a tire-pressure monitor, and dynamic stability control. Our X3 is an extraordinary blend of performance and utility that will exceed your expectations. Save this Page and Call for Availability. We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
