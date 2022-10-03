This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Pettis County Deputies were on a routine patrol in the 3600 block of South Limit Avenue early Saturday morning when they observed a white male subject walking from the rear of a closed business. The male was holding a bicycle. Deputies pulled into Premier Realty Group, 3611 South Limit Avenue, to speak with the male subject. The subject in question, was identified as Jeremy Cass Andrews, 52, Homeless. Andrews stated he did not have a place to live, and he had been riding the bicycle all night. Andrews stated he had been in and out of parking lots along South Limit Avenue, looking for money on the ground. Deputies passed his information to Dispatch. Dispatch advised Andrews had an active warrant from Barry County for his arrest. Andrews was arrested for his Failure to Appear warrant on original charges of felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, felony Delivery of a Controlled Substance into a County Jail, and misdemeanor Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Andrews was transported to the Pettis County Jail, where bond was set at $15,000 cash only.

PETTIS COUNTY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO