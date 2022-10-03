Read full article on original website
Richards Man Killed When Peterbilt Overturns
A Richards man was killed in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday in Henry County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 1999 Peterbilt driven by 51-year old David W. Utter, was on Missouri 52, 0.4 miles east of County Road SW 901 (east of Montrose) sometime after midnight, when the truck ran off the right side of the roadway. The driver overcorrected, and the truck returned to the roadway and overturned.
Two Versailles Residents Injured in Morgan County Rollover
Two Versailles residents were injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday in Morgan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2005 GMC Yukon, driven by 22-year-old Kellie L. Wood of Versailles, was on Alum Springs Road, about 1277 feet north of Kickapoo Road (south of Versailles) around 5:40 p.m., when the driver was traveling too fast to negotiate a curve and the vehicle began to skid. The Yukon traveled across the center of the roadway and off the left side. The driver then overcorrected and returned to the roadway. The Yukon then traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned.
KNOB NOSTER MAN INJURED IN MULTI-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN JOHNSON COUNTY
A Knob Noster man was seriously injured in a multi-vehicle accident in Johnson County on Monday, October 3. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, 35-year-old Justin Howard struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Richell Hostetler of Knob Noster, causing Hostetler’s vehicle to strike the rear of a vehicle driven by Jennifer Ownes, also of Knob Noster. Both Hostetler and Ownes were stopped to make a left turn. Howard then crossed the center of the roadway striking a truck driven by Jeffrey Biggs of Sedalia head on.
Semi driver killed in single vehicle rollover on Missouri 52 Highway
A semi driver was killed in a single vehicle rollover shortly after noon on Wednesday, Sept. 4, near Deepwater, Missouri.
Knob Noster Man Injured in Four-vehicle Crash
A Knob Noster man was injured in a four-vehicle crash that occurred Monday afternoon in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2009 Chrysler Town & Country, driven by 29-year-old Richell C. Hostetler of Knob Noster, and a southbound 2015 Kia, driven by 55-year-old Jennifer L. Owens of Knob Noster, were both stopped to make a left turn at Route D and SE 125th Road around 3:30 p.m., when a southbound 2000 Jeep, driven by 35-year-old Justin D. Howard of Knob Noster, struck the rear of the Chrysler, causing it to strike the rear of the Kia. The Jeep then traveled across the center of the roadway, striking a northbound 2012 Mack, driven by 50-year-old Jeffrey Biggs of Sedalia, head-on.
LEXINGTON MAN INJURED IN CRASH WITH TRAIN LOCOMOTIVE IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY
A Lexington man was moderately injured in a crash with a train locomotive in Lafayette County on Saturday, October 1. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol Report, 72-year-old William Banks crossed the railroad tracks as a locomotive entered the intersection, causing the locomotive to strike Banks’ vehicle. Banks...
Sedalia Police Actively Investigating Bruce Disappearance 14 Year Later
This story has been updated with information from the Sedalia Police Department. I saw the post on the Missouri Missing Facebook Page on the 14th anniversary of her disappearance. Sedalia resident Dana Jane Bruce went missing on October 4, 2008. The next day, October 5, 2008, she was reported missing after family and friends became concerned when she never returned to pick up her children. 14 years later, sadly, there isn't much to add to the original report.
Man Seriously Injured In Crash With School Bus
MILLER COUNTY, Mo. — An Eldon man was seriously injured Friday in a crash on Burkle Lane. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Chance Craft, 27, was driving a 2006 Chevrolet Monte Carlo and “traveling too fast for the conditions,” according to the report, when the vehicle crossed the center line and hit a school bus driven by 72-year-old Phillip Wood.
PETTIS COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT ASSISTS IN APPREHENSION OF SEDALIA MAN WITH ACTIVE WARRANT IN COLORADO
The Pettis County Sheriff’s Department assisted the Denver Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms with the service of an arrest warrant on a Sedalia man in the 200 block of East 32nd Street on Tuesday, October 4. Authorities made contact with 49-year-old Jason Groshart and...
Two Benton County Residents Injured In Rollover
Two Benton County residents were injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred early Sunday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 1994 GMC, driven by 24-year-old Nathan D. Walters of Stover, was on Route BB at Woodland Road just after midnight when the vehicle traveled off the roadway. The driver overcorrected and returned to the roadway, then traveled off the roadway again and overturned.
Gower Man Ejected From Mower in Cass County Crash Sunday
Two people suffered injuries in a Cass County crash Sunday evening. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the accident occurred around 7:20 Sunday evening on Route B, one mile east of I-49, as a vehicle driven by 65-year-old Archie resident Deborah J. Bellis headed westbound. Troopers say Bellis overtook and...
Sedalia Pedestrian Struck by Sedalia Motorist in Benton County
A Sedalia pedestrian was injured after she was struck by a vehicle Saturday night in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2020 Chrysler Town & Country, driven by 73-year-old Stephen R. Rouchka of Sedalia, was on Route C, seven-tenths of a mile west of Route E at 8 p.m., when the Chrysler struck 29-year-old Cora J. Comfort Miller, also of Sedalia.
Simcote to Build $17M Facility in Sedalia
Simcote, Inc. is expanding its presence in the U.S. with a new manufacturing facility in Sedalia. The company made the announcement Wednesday. Simcote is investing more than $17 million in the new facility and creating 35 new jobs in the region. “Missouri’s manufacturing industry continues to grow due to companies...
Sedalia Police Reports For October 4, 2022
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Early Tuesday morning, Officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of West 16th Street and South State Fair Boulevard. The vehicle was observed failing to maintain its lane, making a wide turn, and trying to turn into a parking lot where there was no entrance. During the course of the investigation, it was determined the driver was intoxicated. Brady D. Franklin, 26, of La Monte, was arrested and transported to the Sedalia Police Department. At the station, Franklin provided a breath sample that showed his Blood Alcohol Content was above 0.08. Franklin was issued a Uniform Traffic Ticket for Driving While Intoxicated, given a court date, and released to a sober driver.
HOUSTONIA MAN CHARGED WITH FELONIES IN PETTIS COUNTY
A Houstonia man has been charged with three felonies in Pettis County. According to a probable cause statement, Jason James allegedly struck a vehicle parked at a residence in Hughesville. According to the vehicle’s owner, James appeared intoxicated and became irate when the resident declined to let him in the residence. James fled the area in his vehicle.
Two injured in Boating Accident at LOTO
Two people were injured following a boating accident that occurred Friday afternoon at Lake of the Ozarks. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a 2001 Ranger Bass Boat, driven by 68-year-old Ward H. Twyford of St. Charles, was crossing the main channel at the 18-mile marker around 3:40 p.m., when it slowed for another vessel, a 2002 Searay, driven by 57-year-old Penny A. Thurman of Grain Valley. Twyford pulled into the path of the Searay and was struck by it.
Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports For October 4, 2022
This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Pettis County Deputies were on a routine patrol in the 3600 block of South Limit Avenue early Saturday morning when they observed a white male subject walking from the rear of a closed business. The male was holding a bicycle. Deputies pulled into Premier Realty Group, 3611 South Limit Avenue, to speak with the male subject. The subject in question, was identified as Jeremy Cass Andrews, 52, Homeless. Andrews stated he did not have a place to live, and he had been riding the bicycle all night. Andrews stated he had been in and out of parking lots along South Limit Avenue, looking for money on the ground. Deputies passed his information to Dispatch. Dispatch advised Andrews had an active warrant from Barry County for his arrest. Andrews was arrested for his Failure to Appear warrant on original charges of felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, felony Delivery of a Controlled Substance into a County Jail, and misdemeanor Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Andrews was transported to the Pettis County Jail, where bond was set at $15,000 cash only.
Carrollton Man Arrested For Drugs, Stolen Property, And Traffic Issues
A Carrollton man was arrested Monday morning in Ray County on a lengthy list of charges that goes from drugs to stolen property to traffic violations. According to the arrest report from Troop A of the Highway Patrol, 21-year-old Carrollton resident Joseph D. Grieme was arrested at 9:04 A.M. Monday on charges of felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of stolen property, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, not having a valid drivers license, failing to drive on the right half of a roadway, and failing to display valid license plates.
Henry County Sheriff’s Report (10/4)
September 29, 2022 0600 a.m. – September 30, 2022. 1200 block of NW 900 Rd. found property/UTL, Contacted in regards to harassment/information taken, Contacted in regards to suspicious activity/UTL, Contacted in regards to a stolen vehicle from another jurisdiction/HBO, Agency Assist with Cass County in regards to pursuit/terminated before entering Henry County, Alarm in the 900 block of NW 1200 Rd./HBO, 911 Hang Up 600 block of 8th St./Hbo.
Lincoln Woman Injured in Benton County Rollover
A Lincoln woman was injured in a rollover accident that occurred Thursday morning in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2003 Chevrolet 1500, driven by 54-year-old Kellie J. Carter of Lincoln, was on Route C, east of Hunt Avenue, around 11 a.m., when the vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway. The driver overcorrected, and the extended cab truck ran off the left side of the road, overturned and collided with a fence.
