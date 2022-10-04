ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knob Noster, MO

Holden Man Dies in Lafayette County Crash

A Holden man died in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Thursday morning in Lafayette County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2003 Ford F-250, driven by 23-year-old Rayne Shields of Holden, was on Route M at Mount Tabor Road (southeast of Odessa) sometime after 5:30 a.m., when Shields failed to negotiate a curve, and the Ford skidded sideways and overturned, ejecting the driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, according to the report.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO
Richards Man Killed When Peterbilt Overturns

A Richards man was killed in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday in Henry County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 1999 Peterbilt driven by 51-year old David W. Utter, was on Missouri 52, 0.4 miles east of County Road SW 901 (east of Montrose) sometime after midnight, when the truck ran off the right side of the roadway. The driver overcorrected, and the truck returned to the roadway and overturned.
HENRY COUNTY, MO
Two Versailles Residents Injured in Morgan County Rollover

Two Versailles residents were injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday in Morgan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2005 GMC Yukon, driven by 22-year-old Kellie L. Wood of Versailles, was on Alum Springs Road, about 1277 feet north of Kickapoo Road (south of Versailles) around 5:40 p.m., when the driver was traveling too fast to negotiate a curve and the vehicle began to skid. The Yukon traveled across the center of the roadway and off the left side. The driver then overcorrected and returned to the roadway. The Yukon then traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned.
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
Two Injured After Sonic Crosses Center Line

Two people were injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Saturday afternoon in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2016 Chevrolet Sonic, driven by 51-year-old David H. Hill of Concordia, was on Highway 13, south of NE 950 Road around 4:40 p.m., when the vehicle crossed the center line and struck a northbound 2012 Toyota Rav 4, driven by 45year-old Heather D. Poynter of Higginsville.
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
Sedalia Pedestrian Struck by Sedalia Motorist in Benton County

A Sedalia pedestrian was injured after she was struck by a vehicle Saturday night in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2020 Chrysler Town & Country, driven by 73-year-old Stephen R. Rouchka of Sedalia, was on Route C, seven-tenths of a mile west of Route E at 8 p.m., when the Chrysler struck 29-year-old Cora J. Comfort Miller, also of Sedalia.
BENTON COUNTY, MO
Three Windsor Teens Ejected in Henry County Rollover

Three Windsor teenagers were injured in a one-vehicle rollover that occurred Friday afternoon in Henry County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2006 GMC Sonoma, driven by a 16-year-old male from Windsor, was on Route Y at NE 400 Road around 4:50 p.m., when the truck ran off the right side of the roadway and overturned, ejecting all occupants, none of whom were wearing a seat belt.
HENRY COUNTY, MO
Sedalia Police Reports For October 7, 2022

This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Early Thursday morning, Officers took a found property report in the lobby of the Police Department. Edlynn F. Raed found a wallet in the parking lot near the Prime Time store, 216 West Broadway. The wallet contained identification, but contact could not be made with the owner. The wallet was placed into evidence for safe keeping.
SEDALIA, MO
Sedalia Police Actively Investigating Bruce Disappearance 14 Year Later

This story has been updated with information from the Sedalia Police Department. I saw the post on the Missouri Missing Facebook Page on the 14th anniversary of her disappearance. Sedalia resident Dana Jane Bruce went missing on October 4, 2008. The next day, October 5, 2008, she was reported missing after family and friends became concerned when she never returned to pick up her children. 14 years later, sadly, there isn't much to add to the original report.
SEDALIA, MO
Simcote to Build $17M Facility in Sedalia

Simcote, Inc. is expanding its presence in the U.S. with a new manufacturing facility in Sedalia. The company made the announcement Wednesday. Simcote is investing more than $17 million in the new facility and creating 35 new jobs in the region. “Missouri’s manufacturing industry continues to grow due to companies...
SEDALIA, MO
Pettis County Sheriff’s Report For October 7, 2022

This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Tuesday afternoon, Pettis County Deputies were dispatched to the 1200 block of Elm Hills Boulevard for a report of fraud that occurred between September 19th and September 23rd, 2022. Historic cities: 10 metros with the oldest homes.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
Man killed in shooting Tuesday at KCK apartment building

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A man was killed in a shooting Tuesday at an apartment building in Kansas City, Kansas, police said. Authorities said officers were called just before noon to the apartments in the 400 block of Troup Avenue and found a man dead in an apartment. His...
KANSAS CITY, KS
Missourians Like These Five Grocery Stores The Best

Do you have a favorite grocery store? When you live in small towns like Sedalia and Warrensburg that can be a tough question, right? Because there just aren't a lot of different choices. In Sedalia you have your choice of Woods, Save A Lot, Aldi, and Walmart. In Warrensburg, you...
SEDALIA, MO
Sedalia Man Arrested in 2004 Case Out of Denver

On Tuesday at approximately 3:40 p.m., the Pettis County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Denver Police Department and Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms with serving an arrest warrant in the 200 block of East 32nd Street. Upon arrival, Pettis County Deputies approached the residence with Denver Police Detectives and...
DENVER, CO
Delays on I-435 due to filming for HBO’s ‘The Last of Us’

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) – KCTV5 News has confirmed that there were rolling roadblocks on I-435 today due to filming for HBO’s “The Last of Us.”. On Monday, @KansasCityKDOT posted on Twitter that travel delays of up to 15 minutes were expected for both directions of I-435 on Tuesday. They said the delays would be between Holliday Drive and Kansas Avenue due to a “scheduled event from 12 p.m.-3 p.m.”
KANSAS CITY, MO
Homeless Man Arrested for Felony Assault

On Tuesday at 5:46 p.m., Sedalia Police responded to the 500 block of East 4th Street for a report of an assault. Upon arriving, contact was made with the victim. She reported that she was struck in the face with a blunt object by the suspect. Contact was made with...
SEDALIA, MO
The Little Victories I Observed While at the License Office in Warrensburg

Life can be difficult and sometimes it's the little victories that can make a difference. My little victory on Friday was getting in and out of the license office in Warrensburg in about 30 minutes. It was fairly quick, especially for the last day of the month when procrastinators like me all needed to get new tags to keep our vehicles legal. I was also treated to a few other little victories while I was hanging out and waiting in line.
WARRENSBURG, MO
SS Sedalia Victory Ship Plaque Unveiled

Sedalia Mayor Andrew Dawson was contacted a few months ago by email by the US Department of Transportation, Maritime Division, to let the City know they had an artifact to give Sedalia. At first, I thought it was spam,” Mayor Dawson Monday night during the start of a regular City...
SEDALIA, MO
