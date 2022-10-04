Read full article on original website
UTHealth Houston study finds pediatric firearm injuries increased during the COVID-19 pandemic
Researchers at UTHealth Houston saw an increase in pediatric firearm-related injuries during the COVID-19 pandemic, despite also seeing a decrease in total pediatric emergency department (ED) visits over the same period, according to a poster presented at the 2022 American Academy of Pediatrics National Conference & Exhibition in Anaheim, California.
