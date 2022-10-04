Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves didn’t waste words explaining the impact of one company’s continued growth and job creation in the state. “It’s huge,” Reeves said about the ground-breaking for a new Jordan Carriers headquarters in Natchez. “When you think about it, the amount of money that flows to families across Mississippi and the number of families that are dependent upon Jordan and the jobs here, its food on the table for kids and grandkids. This is what Mississippi is all about. … This is a great opportunity to celebrate the good things happening in our state. Today’s announcement is one example of many in what is going to be the biggest and best year in economic development in our state.”

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO