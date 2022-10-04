ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Light Reading

Louisiana rejects Sparklight protest of Conexon's broadband grant

Louisiana officials have rejected a protest from Cable One's Sparklight which aimed to stop the state from awarding a $4 million grant to Conexon to build fiber broadband to 851 locations in East Carroll Parish, Louisiana. Conexon was one of several service providers to receive broadband infrastructure grants through Louisiana's...
LOUISIANA STATE
dakotanewsnow.com

Residents near CO2 pipeline rupture in Mississippi share their story

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -In February 2020, residents of the small town of Satartia, Mississippi, feared for their lives when exposed to the contents of a CO2 pipeline rupture. Proponents of CO2 pipelines say a similar leak would be next to impossible, while those against the pipeline fear...
SATARTIA, MS
Light Reading

The Divide: LiveOak's Steve Smith on getting fiber-ready in Florida and Georgia

This episode features Steve Smith, chief revenue officer at LiveOak Fiber, a service provider formed in July 2022 with plans to bring fiber broadband to Glynn County, Georgia and Okaloosa County, Florida. We talk about LiveOak's background story and buildout plans, which are funded with $150 million from InfraRed Capital Partners, and we discuss what a new fiber network will mean for the communities on Florida's Emerald Coast and Georgia's Golden Isles.
GLYNN COUNTY, GA
CBS 42

Mississippi SNAP recipients see income, benefit changes

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) announced Mississippi Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients will see an increase in their benefits beginning October 1, 2022, with the annual SNAP Cost of Living Adjustment. MDHS officials also said income eligibility guidelines have also been adjusted due to inflation. USDA’s […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Governor says company’s groundbreaking for new 20,000 square-foot headquarters ‘is what Mississippi is all about’

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves didn’t waste words explaining the impact of one company’s continued growth and job creation in the state. “It’s huge,” Reeves said about the ground-breaking for a new Jordan Carriers headquarters in Natchez. “When you think about it, the amount of money that flows to families across Mississippi and the number of families that are dependent upon Jordan and the jobs here, its food on the table for kids and grandkids. This is what Mississippi is all about. … This is a great opportunity to celebrate the good things happening in our state. Today’s announcement is one example of many in what is going to be the biggest and best year in economic development in our state.”
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wtva.com

Mental health counselor reacts to daycare video

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The video of a daycare worker using a mask to scare toddlers is disturbing. WTVA reporter Sami Roebuck spoke with counselor Trey Hill to learn about the potential for lasting mental effects. Hill is a therapist at The Wellness and Counseling Center of Tupelo. Watch the...
TUPELO, MS
wanderingwheatleys.com

The 25 Best Things to Do in Mississippi

Belted by the robust Mississippi River, Mississippi is a place of many faces. Travel through the state, and you’ll discover everything from regal mansions to rural simplicity, white sandy beaches to dense woodland, and simple mom-and-pop stores to mighty shopping emporiums. Often misunderstood, Mississippi is home to some of...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Seafood Places in Mississippi

If you happen to live in the state of Mississippi and you also love seafood, then you are definitely in the right place. That's because below I have put together a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are well-known for serving delicious food and only using fresh and high-quality ingredients. Here's what made it on the list.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Former director of Mississippi airport accused of embezzling thousands of dollars, auditor says

The former director of a north Mississippi airport has been arrested on charges of embezzlement after allegedly using the facility’s debit card to cover personal expenses. State Auditor Shad White, in a news release Thursday, announced the arrest of former Tunica County Airport Director Eric Konupka. It was unknown if he is represented by an attorney who could speak on his behalf.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Mayor enters controversy after Mississippi man threatens to sue over his upkeep of former brothel he hopes to turn into tourist attraction

A Mississippi mayor joined the controversy surrounding a man’s efforts to turn a former Mississippi brothel into a tourist destination and his frustration with government officials who say he isn’t doing enough to keep up the property. Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson responded to a “slanderous sign” posted outside...
NATCHEZ, MS
hottytoddy.com

Weed War: Medical Marijuana Competitors Cry Foul over Health Department’s response to company breaking rules

One of the largest operators in Mississippi’s fledgling medical marijuana industry did not follow state regulations, according to Department of Health documents obtained by Mississippi Today. But the department’s response so far — to write Mockingbird Cannabis LLC a letter listing “corrective actions” — has competitors crying foul. They...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Jackson Cannabis Trade Show taking place this weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Lucky Leaf Expo will host a trade show on October 7 and 8 at the Jackson Convention Complex. Medical marijuana dispensaries are expected to open across the state before the year ends. “We believe the Mississippi market will be tremendously large because of the no cap license that the state has […]
JACKSON, MS
OutThere Colorado

Homeowners sell in this Colorado city faster than anywhere else in country

A report recently released by Realtor.com took a dive into what cities around the United States homeowners are likely to stay in the same place for both the longest and shortest periods of time. While no Colorado spots were found on the 'top 10' list of places where homeowners were most likely to stay in the same home for a long time, a city in Colorado topped the list of places where homeowners stay in the same spot for the shortest stint.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

