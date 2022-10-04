Read full article on original website
Light Reading
Louisiana rejects Sparklight protest of Conexon's broadband grant
Louisiana officials have rejected a protest from Cable One's Sparklight which aimed to stop the state from awarding a $4 million grant to Conexon to build fiber broadband to 851 locations in East Carroll Parish, Louisiana. Conexon was one of several service providers to receive broadband infrastructure grants through Louisiana's...
dakotanewsnow.com
Residents near CO2 pipeline rupture in Mississippi share their story
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -In February 2020, residents of the small town of Satartia, Mississippi, feared for their lives when exposed to the contents of a CO2 pipeline rupture. Proponents of CO2 pipelines say a similar leak would be next to impossible, while those against the pipeline fear...
350 passengers stuck on halted luxury cruise ship, barges grounded because of low water on Mississippi River
The unusually low water level in the lower Mississippi River is causing barges to get stuck in the mud and sand and has resulted in the temporary stoppage of a luxury river cruise ship with about 350 passengers on board without a way to disembark. The grounded barges are also...
Light Reading
The Divide: LiveOak's Steve Smith on getting fiber-ready in Florida and Georgia
This episode features Steve Smith, chief revenue officer at LiveOak Fiber, a service provider formed in July 2022 with plans to bring fiber broadband to Glynn County, Georgia and Okaloosa County, Florida. We talk about LiveOak's background story and buildout plans, which are funded with $150 million from InfraRed Capital Partners, and we discuss what a new fiber network will mean for the communities on Florida's Emerald Coast and Georgia's Golden Isles.
WLBT
‘There’s not even 10 feet of water in the middle of the river’: Mississippi River water at historic low levels
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Between appearances at the state fair Friday, Agriculture Commissioner Andy Gipson studied the latest water level reports from the Mississippi River, 44 miles away. He spoke to WLBT about the effect of counting on a transportation channel that, right now, is historically shallow. “It’s extremely low,...
Mississippi SNAP recipients see income, benefit changes
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) announced Mississippi Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients will see an increase in their benefits beginning October 1, 2022, with the annual SNAP Cost of Living Adjustment. MDHS officials also said income eligibility guidelines have also been adjusted due to inflation. USDA’s […]
Governor says company’s groundbreaking for new 20,000 square-foot headquarters ‘is what Mississippi is all about’
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves didn’t waste words explaining the impact of one company’s continued growth and job creation in the state. “It’s huge,” Reeves said about the ground-breaking for a new Jordan Carriers headquarters in Natchez. “When you think about it, the amount of money that flows to families across Mississippi and the number of families that are dependent upon Jordan and the jobs here, its food on the table for kids and grandkids. This is what Mississippi is all about. … This is a great opportunity to celebrate the good things happening in our state. Today’s announcement is one example of many in what is going to be the biggest and best year in economic development in our state.”
Barges grounded by low water halt Mississippi River traffic
The unusually low water level in the lower Mississippi River is causing barges to get stuck in mud and sand, disrupting river travel for shippers, recreational boaters and even passengers on a cruise line. Lack of rainfall in recent weeks has left the Mississippi River approaching record low levels in...
wtva.com
Mental health counselor reacts to daycare video
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The video of a daycare worker using a mask to scare toddlers is disturbing. WTVA reporter Sami Roebuck spoke with counselor Trey Hill to learn about the potential for lasting mental effects. Hill is a therapist at The Wellness and Counseling Center of Tupelo. Watch the...
wanderingwheatleys.com
The 25 Best Things to Do in Mississippi
Belted by the robust Mississippi River, Mississippi is a place of many faces. Travel through the state, and you’ll discover everything from regal mansions to rural simplicity, white sandy beaches to dense woodland, and simple mom-and-pop stores to mighty shopping emporiums. Often misunderstood, Mississippi is home to some of...
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Mississippi
If you happen to live in the state of Mississippi and you also love seafood, then you are definitely in the right place. That's because below I have put together a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are well-known for serving delicious food and only using fresh and high-quality ingredients. Here's what made it on the list.
Former director of Mississippi airport accused of embezzling thousands of dollars, auditor says
The former director of a north Mississippi airport has been arrested on charges of embezzlement after allegedly using the facility’s debit card to cover personal expenses. State Auditor Shad White, in a news release Thursday, announced the arrest of former Tunica County Airport Director Eric Konupka. It was unknown if he is represented by an attorney who could speak on his behalf.
Mayor enters controversy after Mississippi man threatens to sue over his upkeep of former brothel he hopes to turn into tourist attraction
A Mississippi mayor joined the controversy surrounding a man’s efforts to turn a former Mississippi brothel into a tourist destination and his frustration with government officials who say he isn’t doing enough to keep up the property. Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson responded to a “slanderous sign” posted outside...
UPDATE: Mississippi woman identified as victim of crash involving classic car headed to Cruisin’ the Coast event
Officials have identified the victim of a car wreck involving a classic car traveling to be part of the annual Cruisin’ the Coast event on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. WLOX-TV reports that officials have identified the victim of the crash as Sherry Arrington, 67, of Terry. She was pronounced dead on the scene.
hottytoddy.com
Weed War: Medical Marijuana Competitors Cry Foul over Health Department’s response to company breaking rules
One of the largest operators in Mississippi’s fledgling medical marijuana industry did not follow state regulations, according to Department of Health documents obtained by Mississippi Today. But the department’s response so far — to write Mockingbird Cannabis LLC a letter listing “corrective actions” — has competitors crying foul. They...
ourmshome.com
Mississippi’s first ‘Just Love Coffee’ opens in Tupelo and everybody just loves it
Tupelo just became home to the first “Just Love Coffee” franchise in Mississippi. This Memphis/Nashville-based coffee company was founded in 2003 by Robb and Emily Webb. It was initially an online coffee service to offer financial assistance to couples undergoing the adoption process, which can be extremely expensive.
Jackson Cannabis Trade Show taking place this weekend
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Lucky Leaf Expo will host a trade show on October 7 and 8 at the Jackson Convention Complex. Medical marijuana dispensaries are expected to open across the state before the year ends. “We believe the Mississippi market will be tremendously large because of the no cap license that the state has […]
Classic car involved in fatal highway accident as thousands flock to Mississippi Coast for Cruisin’ event
As thousands of car enthusiasts flock to Mississippi for the annual Cruisin’ the Coast event, a car wreck involving a classic car Wednesday afternoon has proven fatal. WLOX-TV reported that the accident occurred at approximately 1:30 p.m. on U.S. 49 just near the intersection with Mississippi 26. The TV...
WAPT
What you need to know before heading out to the Mississippi State Fair
JACKSON, Miss. — TheMississippi State Fair is in full swing, but there are some things you need to know before you head over to the fairgrounds. Entrance to the fair and parking is free from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m on weekdays, with the exception of Columbus Day on Oct. 10. Children 6 years old and younger are always free.
Homeowners sell in this Colorado city faster than anywhere else in country
A report recently released by Realtor.com took a dive into what cities around the United States homeowners are likely to stay in the same place for both the longest and shortest periods of time. While no Colorado spots were found on the 'top 10' list of places where homeowners were most likely to stay in the same home for a long time, a city in Colorado topped the list of places where homeowners stay in the same spot for the shortest stint.
