Voices: Ron DeSantis doesn’t think federal funds should be used for hurricane relief — except in Florida
Death and destructions are not the only things Hurricane Ian brought to Florida this week. Along with the storm surge and high winds which devastated the southwestern portion of the Sunshine State, Governor Ron DeSantis’ chickens have also come home to roost.The man who first made his name in Congress by opposing hurricane relief is now begging the federal government to bail out his state. In doing so, he’s providing a timely reminder to the American people as to why Republicans — and DeSantis specifically — cannot be trusted to govern this great country.First, let’s state what should go without...
WPTV
President Joe Biden postpones Florida trip because of Tropical Storm Ian
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — President Joe Biden's scheduled visit to Florida on Tuesday will be postponed due to the threat of Tropical Storm Ian. Biden was set to make two stops in the Sunshine State, one in Fort Lauderdale and another in Orlando. Ian is forecast to become...
Gov. DeSantis threatened to send migrants to Biden's Delaware home. It was a no-show.
Reports that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was flying migrants to Joe Biden's home state surfaced just days after he flew immigrants to Martha's Vineyard.
Biden taunts DeSantis over reported migrant flight to Delaware: ‘He should come visit, we have a beautiful shoreline’
President Joe Biden responded to reports that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has organised another flight to send migrants to the northeast, this time sending a plane to Delaware near the US president’s beach home. In unscripted remarks to reporters after speaking on campaign finance, Mr Biden goaded the Republican governor over the latest political stunt.“He should come visit, we have a beautiful shoreline,” Mr Biden told reporters on Tuesday when asked to respond to Mr DeSantis’s latest gambit.White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters at a separate briefing on Tuesday that the administration is coordinating with state officials...
Florida Senator Marco Rubio says he'll vote AGAINST Hurricane Ian relief funding for his state if the bill gives dollars to lawmakers' unrelated 'pet projects'
Florida's senior senator said on Sunday that he would vote against disaster relief funds for his state if the bills contained unrelated funding for lawmakers' 'pet projects.'. Senator Marco Rubio spoke with CNN just as Floridians have begun to recover from the catastrophic damage caused by Hurricane Ian last week.
WATCH: Biden tells Puerto Ricans he’s ‘committed to this island’ as Hurricane Fiona recovery continues
PONCE, Puerto Rico (AP) — President Joe Biden promised to “rebuild it all” after arriving in Puerto Rico on Monday to survey damage from Hurricane Fiona, as tens of thousands of people remain without power two weeks after the storm hit. Watch Biden’s remarks in the player...
Shocking drone footage captures ‘catastrophic’ Puerto Rico floods after Hurricane Fiona
Aerial images have shown the full extent of devastation caused by hurricane Fiona as it barreled through Puerto Rico on Monday, leaving at least two people dead.The storm made landfall along the southwestern coast of Puerto Rico with “historic” rains and severe winds as the island suffered from a complete island-wide power outage.Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) coordinating officer Robert Little told CNN’s Erin Burnett on Monday evening that the “catastrophic rain that won’t stop” is “the biggest challenge” for responders.“The first responders, the local responders, the responders of the government of Puerto Rico, are not able to get...
A week without power after Fiona, Puerto Ricans experience echoes of Hurricane Maria
CABO ROJO, Puerto Rico — Driving in the pitch black winding roads of a mountain town on Saturday night, Hevel Vélez Luciano, 25, gazed ahead and took a deep breath. Beyond the mountain, there was a small cluster of lights in the distance, the only place in Cabo Rojo that has electricity.
'They'll never look the same again': Senators Rubio, Scott discuss federal aid, rebuilding after Ian
Florida Senators Marco Rubio and Rick Scott made the rounds on TV news shows Sunday morning to discuss Hurricane Ian, federal relief, property insurance and the federal response. The TV appearances follow the two senators' joint letter sent to the Senate Committee on Appropriations Friday requesting federal aid to help...
Hurricane Ian: MSNBC, New York Times, and more mock DeSantis asking Biden for federal assistance
Florida Ron DeSantis was criticized by left-leaning media outlets after he asked President Biden for federal assistance in dealing with Hurricane Ian.
Chronicle
'We’re Not Leaving Until This Gets Done': Biden Visits Florida in Wake of Hurricane Ian
President Joe Biden arrived early Wednesday afternoon in Fort Myers to survey damage inflicted on Southwest Florida by Hurricane Ian, get a briefing on the response and recovery efforts, and meet with people impacted by the storm. “I wanted to tell you in person that we’re thinking of you and...
Biden surveys hurricane-ravaged Fort Myers by helicopter
FORT MYERS, Florida — (AP) — President Joe Biden toured hurricane-ravaged areas of Florida on Wednesday, surveying storm damage by helicopter as he pledged that federal, state and local governments will work together to help rebuild homes, businesses and lives — putting politics on mute for now.
Biden to visit hurricane-ravaged Florida and Puerto Rico
The president and first lady Jill Biden will visit Puerto Rico on Monday and then Florida on Wednesday.
President Biden Visits Florida and Praises Governor DeSantis for Handling of Hurricane and Cleanup Operations
Biden and DeSantis on October 5Twitter of RonFilipkowski. On October 5, President Joe Biden visited Florida to meet with Governor Ron DeSantis and to witness first hand the cleanup operation that's been mounted in the Sunshine State since Hurricane Ian brought devastation last week.
Only four Category 5 hurricanes have made landfall in the U.S.
Hurricane Ian is set to make landfall in Florida on Wednesday as a Category 4 storm — but emergency management directors in southwest Florida are concerned it could reach a Category 5. Only five hurricanes that have made landfall in the U.S. have been labeled Category 5. Hurricane strength is measured on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. As the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration explains, the scale ranges from Category 1 — which has 75 to 95 mph winds and can cause damage to home exteriors, trees and power lines — all the way up to a "catastrophic" Category 5.A Category...
Biden to battered Florida: ‘We’re going to do everything we can for you’
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden addressed the nation Friday afternoon, focusing on uniting the country as Florida begins to survey the damage left by a Category 4 hurricane, while states further up the coast prepare for the impact from Hurricane Ian. “As you all know, the situation in Florida...
Biden Promises Puerto Rico Hurricane Relief Where Trump Fell Short
President Joe Biden arrived in Puerto Rico on Monday to survey the damage from Hurricane Fiona and announce more than $60 million in additional funding to help the U.S. territory prepare for future storms, which are only expected to become stronger and more frequent with climate change. “Somehow the people...
Puerto Rico faces hurricane, severe floods, as tropical storm Fiona nears
San Juan, Puerto Rico, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Tropical storm Fiona gained strength on Saturday as it headed toward Puerto Rico, prompting the National Hurricane Center (NHC) to issue a hurricane warning and alerts for "life threatening floods and mudslides" for the U.S. territory and watches for the U.S. Virgin Islands.
'We're with you,' Biden tells Puerto Rico ahead of visit
President Joe Biden on Monday will survey damage from Hurricane Fiona in Puerto Rico, where tens of thousands of people are still without power two weeks after the storm hit.The Category 1 hurricane knocked out electrical power to the U.S. territory of 3.2 million people, 44% of whom live below the poverty line.Power has been restored to about 90% of the island’s 1.47 million customers, but more than 137,000 others, mostly in the hardest hit areas of Puerto Rico’s southern and western regions, continue to struggle in the dark. Another 66,000 customers are without water.Biden has pledged that the...
Biden heads to Puerto Rico to look at the carnage left by Hurricane Ian and will announce $60million in recovery funds: 137,000 residents are STILL without power after two weeks
President Joe Biden takes the first of two out of town trips to view American communities ravaged by storms, as he visits Puerto Rico Monday amid a rush to respond to massive storms that walloped the U.S. territory and Florida. The president, who leaves Washington Monday morning, will tout new...
