October 7, 2022 WSU Tri-Cities to offer workforce training opportunities under expanded programming in collaboration with Port of Benton, City of Richland, and Visit Tri-Cities
RICHLAND, Wash. – Washington State University Tri-Cities is offering workforce training opportunities under an expanded professional development learning program with initial collaboration offered by the City of Richland, Port of Benton, and Visit Tri-Cities. The courses in these certificate programs are designed for professionals at varying levels, including entry...
