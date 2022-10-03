MITCHELL — Things didn’t go quite as smoothly for Huron junior Aiden Zavesky during the second round of the Class AA State Boys’ Golf Tournament on Tuesday. After shooting an 83 on Monday during the first 18 holes of the 36-hole event, Zavesky carded a 90 on Tuesday to finish at 173. His total placed him in a three-way tie for the 68th spot in the 92-golfer field.

HURON, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO