Plainsman
Tigers finish fourth in Class A tennis tourney
HURON — With some strong finishes in the doubles competition, the Huron girls’ tennis team climbed to fourth place in the final standings during the Class A State Tournament, which concluded Tuesday in Rapid City. “We had lots of conversations going into the tournament about how wins earn...
Plainsman
Pierre rallies to get past Huron in five
PIERRE – After taking the first two sets, the Huron Tigers struggled to get back on track until it was too late, falling in five sets to the Pierre Governors Tuesday in Pierre. Set scores for the Governors were 19-25, 21-25, 25-15, 25-12, and 18-16. Pierre’s height advantage was...
Plainsman
Brandon Valley upsets top-seeded Tigers
HURON — After using a pair of goals late in the second half to even the score, the top-seeded Huron boys’ soccer team couldn’t muster another comeback against the No. 16-seeded Brandon Valley in the opening round of the Class AA playoffs on Tuesday at Tiger Stadium.
Plainsman
Zavesky ends season at state for Tigers
MITCHELL — Things didn’t go quite as smoothly for Huron junior Aiden Zavesky during the second round of the Class AA State Boys’ Golf Tournament on Tuesday. After shooting an 83 on Monday during the first 18 holes of the 36-hole event, Zavesky carded a 90 on Tuesday to finish at 173. His total placed him in a three-way tie for the 68th spot in the 92-golfer field.
Plainsman
Mack leads Redfield in Class A state tourney
ABERDEEN — Redfield senior Mitchell Mack shaved six strokes off his score from the opening round during the final round of the Class A State Boys’ Golf Tournament on Tuesday at Moccasin Creek Country Club. After shooting 92 in the opening round, Mack shot an 86 during the...
Plainsman
Rickey "Rick" A. Erickson, 71, of Huron
HURON — Rickey A. Erickson, 71, of Huron and formerly of Yale, passed away Monday, October 3, 2022, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls. His funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church with burial to follow at Riverside Cemetery in Huron.
Plainsman
State 4-H youth attend annual teen leadership conference
BROOKINGS – The annual South Dakota 4-H Teen Leadership Conference was held on the South Dakota State University campus June 6-10, 2022. The event brought 65 teens ages 13-18 and seven adult chaperones together from across the state. Throughout the conference, youth were given the opportunity to develop the skills needed to be young leaders within their local communities.
