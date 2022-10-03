Read full article on original website
Police seize AR-15, guns, drugs in arrest of Rockford man
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Jose Maldonado, 29, has been arrested in a police raid. According to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, Maldonado was the subject of a drug investigation that led to a search warrant being executed on Tuesday, October 4th, at a residence in the 900 block of Kishwaukee Street. Inside the home, police […]
Teen charged in connection to kidnapping in Illinois
MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — A teenager from Chicago is facing charges in Coles County after he was accused of kidnapping a child on Monday. Terell Baker, 19, is charged with domestic battery and aggravated kidnapping. Officers with the Mattoon Police Department said Baker hit a woman in the face and took a four-month-old child from […]
Joliet Teenager Charged With Three Offenses In Crest Hill Shooting
Just hours after a shooting in Crest Hill that left one person injured with non-life threatening injuries an arrest has been made. Eighteen-year-old Anthony Brown Jr. of Joliet arrested for the shooting of a juvenile. It was on Tuesday, October 4th at about 3:40 p.m., Crest Hill Police responded to...
Lake County Man Arrested on Wisconsin DOC Warrant
(Beach Park, IL) A man wanted in Wisconsin has been arrested in Lake County. The Lake County Sheriff’s weekly arrest report says Sean Walkington was picked up on September 29th in Beach Park for an outstanding parole violation warrant from the Wisconsin Department of Corrections. Prison records show that the 35-year-old was released from custody in August of 2017 on extended supervision. But court records out of Racine show an open case for operating a vehicle with a revoked license…and a modifier for being a repeat offender. Walkington was being held in the Lake County Jail until he was able to be transferred to Wisconsin DOC custody.
Rockford drug dealer sentenced to federal prison
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Tervarie Lottie, 34, has been sentenced to 13 years in prison for being the head of a drug dealing operation in Rockford. Lottie was arrested after the FBI led a task force during a nine-month investigation, with help from several law enforcement agencies in the Stateline, in 2017. The individuals arrested […]
Two adults and three juveniles were arrested after a vehicle pursuit in Gary
LAKE CO. – On Monday, October 3rd, at approximately 12:54 a.m., Trooper Griffin was patrolling on 25th Avenue near Chase Street when he observed a white Kia traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes. The Kia then made a left turn going north on Chase Street where it failed to stop at the stop sign posted at 23rd Avenue. Trp. Griffin attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the vehicle did not stop. A records check of that registration showed the vehicle was reported stolen through the Chicago Police Department.
Domestic violence incident escalates into hostage situation
Police surrounded a house on the 300 block of Marengo Avenue and evacuated one of the residents after her boyfriend allegedly threatened her with a gun. On the morning of Sept. 26, police got a call from Task Inc., a company working under contract to the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services, saying that one of their clients texted them to say that her boyfriend physically hurt her and wouldn’t let her leave. She also wrote that her boyfriend had a gun. Task Inc. employees contacted the boyfriend, a 46-year-old Forest Park man, who told them that everything was fine.
Body found next to burning vehicle in northern Wisconsin identified
HUNTER, Wis. -- Officials in northern Wisconsin have released the identity of the body found near a burning vehicle last month.According to the Sawyer County Sheriff's Office, deputies and other emergency crews on the evening of Sept. 23 responded to a vehicle fire on River Road in the Town of Hunter, which is near Hayward. When responders arrived, they saw a vehicle fully engulfed in flames on the roadway, and a motionless body -- also on fire -- lying next to the vehicle."Due to the extreme heat emergency responders were not able to safely approach the victim," officials said in an initial release. The fire was then extinguished and the victim was determined to be dead. On Thursday, the county coroner's office confirmed the identity of the victim as 75-year-old William Smith of Antioch, Illinois. Investigators say Smith, who was driving a 2018 Cadillac sedan, was traveling north on the road when it appears he entered the ditch, struck a mailbox and came back onto the roadway. The vehicle continued on the road a short distance before coming to a stop where it was found in flames. The incident remains under investigation.
Concealed carry holder shoots burglar in Chinatown
Prosecutors say a concealed carry holder shot a burglar who charged at him when he returned to his home in Chinatown on Monday evening. Now, the burglar is hospitalized and charged with a felony. Chicago police responded to the victim’s home in the 300 block of West 24th Place around...
Wood Dale barricade situation ends in arrests
WOOD DALE, Ill. - Several people were arrested after a shooting and barricade situation Tuesday night in northwest suburban Wood Dale. Neighbors told police they hear multiple gunshots around 4:30 p.m. at a home on Ash Street between Irving Park Road and Commercial Street, police said. Police took people into...
Chicago Women Arrested in Seward County Drug Bust
A car was stopped in Seward Count on Saturday, October 1, for driving with an obscured license plate. A probable cause search was conducted on the car, and the search resulted in a secret stash of 24.65 pounds of cocaine and 12.35 grams of OxyContin. The driver and passenger, Samantha...
Waukesha Christmas parade killer Darrell Brooks STRIPS off and stuffs his 'objection' sign into his waistband - as judge reads out 77 counts against him
The man accused of driving his car through a Wisconsin parade has been ejected from the courtroom on the fourth day of his trial - only to appear shirtless while livestreaming in from a sperate room. Darrell Brooks, 40, also stuffed a laminated sign reading 'objection' into the waistband of...
Youth prison guard avoids jail time for role in allowing attacks on inmates
A guard at a youth prison in St. Charles avoids jail time for his role in allowing attacks on inmates. Michael Klimek, 46 of Yorkville was sentenced to 18 months probation and community service.
Ex-Illinois Youth Center guard sentenced for encouraging detainees to intimidate, attack each other
The ex-IYC guard stood by and did nothing during the attacks he encouraged, the Kane County State's Attorney's Office said.
Waukegan man fatally shot during altercation inside Beach Park home
BEACH PARK, Ill. - A Waukegan man was fatally shot during an altercation at a home in Beach Park early Thursday. At about 12:40 a.m., Lake County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 38100 block of North Loyola Avenue for a report of a person shot. According...
Investigation Underway After Hate Speech, Symbols Spray Painted on McHenry County Church
A church in unincorporated Wonder Lake has been the target of a hate crime. On Tuesday, Pastor Susie Hill of Nativity Lutheran Church discovered disturbing spray painted words and symbols on the church's front exterior and front sign. A volunteer removed the hateful damage on Thursday, but Pastor Hill said...
Teen arrested after disturbance at Plano gas station
An eighteen-year-old Plano man was arrested following a disturbance at the Murphy's USA gas station in Plano Tuesday night in the 6700 block of Lakeside Drive. Jesus Zaragoza Jr. is charged with resisting and obstructing a police officer. Police had been called to the gas station for a report of...
Nearly 15 years ago, suburban high school teacher allegedly impregnated student then convinced her to have abortion
A teacher at Riverside-Brookfield High School is on paid leave after he was accused of having a sexual relationship with a female student when he was a basketball coach at Elmwood Park High School more than ten years ago.
Man Accused Of Stabbing Woman Multiple Times At Hotel In Naperville
A Chicago man is being held in DuPage County Jail without bond after police say he stabbed a woman multiple times at the Extended Stay Hotel on Center Point Circle in Naperville. Willie Tidwell, 50, was charged with attempted murder and aggravated domestic battery in connection with the Sept. 10 incident.
Four-year-old killed in Kane County crash
A four-year-old died in a three vehicle crash just west of Elburn Saturday night. The Kane County Sheriff's Office says a vehicle driven by 20-year-old Edgar Barrios, of DeKalb, was heading east on Route 38 near Francis Road when for unknown reasons he crossed into the westbound lane and hit a vehicle driven by 30-year-old Antwoineia Blanton, of DeKalb. Barrios's vehicle then hit another westbound vehicle driven by 30-year-old Katie Petravick of Washington.
