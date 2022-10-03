ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mchenry, IL

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Police seize AR-15, guns, drugs in arrest of Rockford man

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Jose Maldonado, 29, has been arrested in a police raid. According to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, Maldonado was the subject of a drug investigation that led to a search warrant being executed on Tuesday, October 4th, at a residence in the 900 block of Kishwaukee Street. Inside the home, police […]
wjol.com

Joliet Teenager Charged With Three Offenses In Crest Hill Shooting

Just hours after a shooting in Crest Hill that left one person injured with non-life threatening injuries an arrest has been made. Eighteen-year-old Anthony Brown Jr. of Joliet arrested for the shooting of a juvenile. It was on Tuesday, October 4th at about 3:40 p.m., Crest Hill Police responded to...
CREST HILL, IL
wlip.com

Lake County Man Arrested on Wisconsin DOC Warrant

(Beach Park, IL) A man wanted in Wisconsin has been arrested in Lake County. The Lake County Sheriff’s weekly arrest report says Sean Walkington was picked up on September 29th in Beach Park for an outstanding parole violation warrant from the Wisconsin Department of Corrections. Prison records show that the 35-year-old was released from custody in August of 2017 on extended supervision. But court records out of Racine show an open case for operating a vehicle with a revoked license…and a modifier for being a repeat offender. Walkington was being held in the Lake County Jail until he was able to be transferred to Wisconsin DOC custody.
LAKE COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford drug dealer sentenced to federal prison

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Tervarie Lottie, 34, has been sentenced to 13 years in prison for being the head of a drug dealing operation in Rockford. Lottie was arrested after the FBI led a task force during a nine-month investigation, with help from several law enforcement agencies in the Stateline, in 2017. The individuals arrested […]
ROCKFORD, IL
wbiw.com

Two adults and three juveniles were arrested after a vehicle pursuit in Gary

LAKE CO. – On Monday, October 3rd, at approximately 12:54 a.m., Trooper Griffin was patrolling on 25th Avenue near Chase Street when he observed a white Kia traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes. The Kia then made a left turn going north on Chase Street where it failed to stop at the stop sign posted at 23rd Avenue. Trp. Griffin attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the vehicle did not stop. A records check of that registration showed the vehicle was reported stolen through the Chicago Police Department.
GARY, IN
Forest Park Review

Domestic violence incident escalates into hostage situation

Police surrounded a house on the 300 block of Marengo Avenue and evacuated one of the residents after her boyfriend allegedly threatened her with a gun. On the morning of Sept. 26, police got a call from Task Inc., a company working under contract to the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services, saying that one of their clients texted them to say that her boyfriend physically hurt her and wouldn’t let her leave. She also wrote that her boyfriend had a gun. Task Inc. employees contacted the boyfriend, a 46-year-old Forest Park man, who told them that everything was fine.
FOREST PARK, IL
CBS Minnesota

Body found next to burning vehicle in northern Wisconsin identified

HUNTER, Wis. -- Officials in northern Wisconsin have released the identity of the body found near a burning vehicle last month.According to the Sawyer County Sheriff's Office, deputies and other emergency crews on the evening of Sept. 23 responded to a vehicle fire on River Road in the Town of Hunter, which is near Hayward. When responders arrived, they saw a vehicle fully engulfed in flames on the roadway, and a motionless body -- also on fire -- lying next to the vehicle."Due to the extreme heat emergency responders were not able to safely approach the victim," officials said in an initial release. The fire was then extinguished and the victim was determined to be dead. On Thursday, the county coroner's office confirmed the identity of the victim as 75-year-old William Smith of Antioch, Illinois. Investigators say Smith, who was driving a 2018 Cadillac sedan, was traveling north on the road when it appears he entered the ditch, struck a mailbox and came back onto the roadway. The vehicle continued on the road a short distance before coming to a stop where it was found in flames. The incident remains under investigation. 
SAWYER COUNTY, WI
cwbchicago.com

Concealed carry holder shoots burglar in Chinatown

Prosecutors say a concealed carry holder shot a burglar who charged at him when he returned to his home in Chinatown on Monday evening. Now, the burglar is hospitalized and charged with a felony. Chicago police responded to the victim’s home in the 300 block of West 24th Place around...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Wood Dale barricade situation ends in arrests

WOOD DALE, Ill. - Several people were arrested after a shooting and barricade situation Tuesday night in northwest suburban Wood Dale. Neighbors told police they hear multiple gunshots around 4:30 p.m. at a home on Ash Street between Irving Park Road and Commercial Street, police said. Police took people into...
WOOD DALE, IL
klin.com

Chicago Women Arrested in Seward County Drug Bust

A car was stopped in Seward Count on Saturday, October 1, for driving with an obscured license plate. A probable cause search was conducted on the car, and the search resulted in a secret stash of 24.65 pounds of cocaine and 12.35 grams of OxyContin. The driver and passenger, Samantha...
SEWARD COUNTY, NE
WSPY NEWS

Teen arrested after disturbance at Plano gas station

An eighteen-year-old Plano man was arrested following a disturbance at the Murphy's USA gas station in Plano Tuesday night in the 6700 block of Lakeside Drive. Jesus Zaragoza Jr. is charged with resisting and obstructing a police officer. Police had been called to the gas station for a report of...
PLANO, IL
napervillelocal.com

Man Accused Of Stabbing Woman Multiple Times At Hotel In Naperville

A Chicago man is being held in DuPage County Jail without bond after police say he stabbed a woman multiple times at the Extended Stay Hotel on Center Point Circle in Naperville. Willie Tidwell, 50, was charged with attempted murder and aggravated domestic battery in connection with the Sept. 10 incident.
NAPERVILLE, IL
WSPY NEWS

Four-year-old killed in Kane County crash

A four-year-old died in a three vehicle crash just west of Elburn Saturday night. The Kane County Sheriff's Office says a vehicle driven by 20-year-old Edgar Barrios, of DeKalb, was heading east on Route 38 near Francis Road when for unknown reasons he crossed into the westbound lane and hit a vehicle driven by 30-year-old Antwoineia Blanton, of DeKalb. Barrios's vehicle then hit another westbound vehicle driven by 30-year-old Katie Petravick of Washington.
KANE COUNTY, IL

