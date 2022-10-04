ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison County, WV

WDTV

Marion County Humane Society gets grant from local business

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - An update tonight on the construction of the new Marion County Humane Society. 5′s John Blashke spoke with officials on how far it’s come along and where it’s heading. Friday morning, the Marion County Humane Society got a $2,000 grant donation from Erie...
MARION COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Districts still dealing with teacher shortages

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Today is teacher appreciation day around the area. It comes in the midst of a major state-wide teaching shortage. Some counties, like Mon County, are still dealing with it. Mon County Superintendent Eddie Campbell says they are coming up short with substitute teachers and other staff...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wajr.com

One-of-a-kind sobering center now open in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Hope Hill Sobering Center (HHSC) at Hazel’s House of Hope is now open Thursday through Saturday from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. Morgantown Assistant City Manager, Emily Muzzarelli has worked with community partners, the HHSC Board of Directors and Ascension Recovery Services to bring the one-of-a-kind facility in the state from an idea to a brick and mortar reality.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

WVU organizers stage walkout abortion rally

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Hundreds gathered outside of Woodburn Hall at WVU Thursday afternoon. Students, local politicians and organizations were speaking out for abortion access. They were rallying and speaking out against measures recently taken by the state to strictly limit access to abortions. State Rep. Danielle Walker gave a...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

Morgantown ranked best West Virginia city to live in

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A recent study ranked the best small American cities to live in and gave Morgantown a top-50 score in the nation for quality of life. Five West Virginia cities were included in the Wallethub ranking: Morgantown, Parkersburg, Charleston, Wheeling and Huntington. A total of 1,319 American cities were ranked based on […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Sentencing postponed for Harrison County contractor

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Sentencing for a Harrison County contractor who defrauded over 70 customers out of more than $500,000 has been postponed. Bradley Glaspell, of Salem, owner and operator of Over the Top Roofing, LLC and Helping Hands Home Improvement, was scheduled to be sentenced on Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to wire fraud in May.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
WDTV

Purchase of land for new Webster Co. hospital completed

WEBSTER SPRINGS, W.Va (WDTV) - Land for a proposed site of a new hospital in Webster County has been purchased. According to Webster Memorial Hospital CEO Bill Dempsey, plans are “moving along well” to build a new Webster Memorial Hospital. “We finalized the purchase of the property near...
WEBSTER COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Stepping into the path to success

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - We talk about football week in and week out, but this time we’re directing the camera to those on the sidelines. Lincoln cheerleader Emalee Brown has been cheering ever since she was three years old, with her mom by her side as a coach every step of the way.
BRIDGEPORT, WV

