Read full article on original website
Related
SportsZone Highlights: Buckhannon-Upshur at Lewis County
Lewis defeated Buckhannon Upshur in overtime by a final score of 35-34.
connect-bridgeport.com
ToquiNotes: Top-of-the-Line Harrison County, NCWV Level Italian Food 500-plus Miles, Eight Hours Away
When it comes to quality restaurants in general and Italian restaurants in particular, I will stack Bridgeport, Clarksburg, and the entire North Central region of West Virginia against any similarly sized and even larger demographic in the country. It is a hill I will die on, and one I am...
Actually fun facts about West Virginia
I bet you don't know these eight West Virginia facts. (We promise these aren't just boring historical facts.)
WDTV
Marion County Humane Society gets grant from local business
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - An update tonight on the construction of the new Marion County Humane Society. 5′s John Blashke spoke with officials on how far it’s come along and where it’s heading. Friday morning, the Marion County Humane Society got a $2,000 grant donation from Erie...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
connect-bridgeport.com
The Grapevine: Honoring Special Women as October is Italian American Heritage and Culture Month
Just about every month on the calendar emphasizes some special event and some months celebrate more than one. October has been proclaimed as Italian American Heritage and Culture Month. On October 12, 1989, President George H. W. Bush proclaimed the first Italian American Heritage and Culture Month in the United States.
connect-bridgeport.com
Harrison County Native who Taught for 20 Years and a U.S. Air Force Veteran, Donald Ray Perry, Passes
Donald Ray Perry, age 90, of Oak Island, NC, (formerly of Salem, WV), passed away on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. Mr. Perry was born in Wayne County, WV on October 25, 1931, to the late George Henry and Blanche Sparks Perry. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by...
SportsZone Highlights: Fairmont Senior at Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – Morgantown defeated Fairmont Senior by a final score of 14-0. Next week, Morgantown will take on Parkersburg South, and Fairmont Senior will face Robert C. Byrd.
WDTV
Districts still dealing with teacher shortages
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Today is teacher appreciation day around the area. It comes in the midst of a major state-wide teaching shortage. Some counties, like Mon County, are still dealing with it. Mon County Superintendent Eddie Campbell says they are coming up short with substitute teachers and other staff...
RELATED PEOPLE
wajr.com
One-of-a-kind sobering center now open in Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Hope Hill Sobering Center (HHSC) at Hazel’s House of Hope is now open Thursday through Saturday from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. Morgantown Assistant City Manager, Emily Muzzarelli has worked with community partners, the HHSC Board of Directors and Ascension Recovery Services to bring the one-of-a-kind facility in the state from an idea to a brick and mortar reality.
WDTV
WVU organizers stage walkout abortion rally
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Hundreds gathered outside of Woodburn Hall at WVU Thursday afternoon. Students, local politicians and organizations were speaking out for abortion access. They were rallying and speaking out against measures recently taken by the state to strictly limit access to abortions. State Rep. Danielle Walker gave a...
Preparedness Expo aims to get West Virginia ready for any disaster
With major recovery efforts happening after Hurricane Ian hit the east coast, one event in Marion County looks to make sure people in West Virginia are prepared for a disaster.
’90s country band coming to Clarksburg, West Virginia
The Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center announced that a popular 90s and 2000s country music band is coming to Clarksburg this winter.
IN THIS ARTICLE
connect-bridgeport.com
Looking to Get Your Halloween Spook on? This Trip in West Virginia Featuring a Haunted Dungeon Delivers
Our friends at onlyinyourstate.com for years always have a few places in mind for those who enjoy the thrill - and scariness - associated with Halloween. Here is a flashback story for a place that offers "Paranormal" tours. This story is about the West Virginia State Penitentiary, which transforms into...
Morgantown ranked best West Virginia city to live in
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A recent study ranked the best small American cities to live in and gave Morgantown a top-50 score in the nation for quality of life. Five West Virginia cities were included in the Wallethub ranking: Morgantown, Parkersburg, Charleston, Wheeling and Huntington. A total of 1,319 American cities were ranked based on […]
WDTV
Sentencing postponed for Harrison County contractor
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Sentencing for a Harrison County contractor who defrauded over 70 customers out of more than $500,000 has been postponed. Bradley Glaspell, of Salem, owner and operator of Over the Top Roofing, LLC and Helping Hands Home Improvement, was scheduled to be sentenced on Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to wire fraud in May.
These improvements are coming to an I-79 exit in Harrison County
The Harrison County Commission approved a project on Thursday that will help improve traffic flow between Interstate 79 and WV 279.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Halloween parties for adults in north central West Virginia
If you're too old for trick or treating and full-on haunted houses are too scary, but you still want to enjoy the full effect of Halloween, there are multiple parties for adults that are going on in north central West Virginia this October.
WDTV
Purchase of land for new Webster Co. hospital completed
WEBSTER SPRINGS, W.Va (WDTV) - Land for a proposed site of a new hospital in Webster County has been purchased. According to Webster Memorial Hospital CEO Bill Dempsey, plans are “moving along well” to build a new Webster Memorial Hospital. “We finalized the purchase of the property near...
WDTV
Stepping into the path to success
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - We talk about football week in and week out, but this time we’re directing the camera to those on the sidelines. Lincoln cheerleader Emalee Brown has been cheering ever since she was three years old, with her mom by her side as a coach every step of the way.
connect-bridgeport.com
DHHR Reports 286 New COVID Cases; Harrison County's Active Cases at 45; State Deaths at 7,445
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is reporting as of this morning (Thursday, Oct.6) the total number of COVID-19 cases has increased to 602,173 with an increase of 286 new cases since the last update. Thursday's report shows the percentage of positive cases vs. tests given is...
Comments / 0