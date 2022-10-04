Read full article on original website
Expert Shares Three Stocks He Believes Are of 'Great Value'
Has gold bottomed? It is possible, but it appears today it is retreating from its resistance area. We need a solid break above $1740 for more proof the bottom is in, which would also break the downtrend. A good thing we got stopped out of most of our gold stocks...
US Firm Teams up With Leading Pharma Co. To Delay T1D Onset
Biopharmaceutical company Provention Bio Inc. (PRVB:NASDAQ), which is working to develop medicines that are able to seek out autoimmunity early to intercept and prevent debilitating and life-threatening diseases, yesterday announced that "the company has entered into a co-promotion agreement with Sanofi U.S., part of Sanofi SA (SNY:NYSE), for the launch of Provention's lead investigational drug candidate teplizumab."
