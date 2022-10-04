Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
UPDATE: Traffic stops canceled on I-95 in Fredericksburg area & New I-95 height restriction announcedWatchful EyeFredericksburg, VA
Lane closures on I-95 to cause daytime delays in Fredericksburg area this weekWatchful EyeFredericksburg, VA
Civil War graffiti saying "Yanks caught hell" is the oldest graffiti found in this rare 1850s houseAnita DurairajBrandy Station, VA
All Points Broadband plans to bring competition to Breezeline in the Northern NeckWatchful EyeKing George, VA
New waterfront subdivision, Sunset Cove, in Colonial Beach, VA scheduled for listing this monthWatchful EyeColonial Beach, VA
Related
'They’re going to need some time to adjust' | Dozens of pets rescued and brought to Virginia in search of 'fur-ever' homes
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — A flight full of cats and dogs arrived at Richmond International Airport Thursday morning. Wings of Rescue said 130 animals, 97 dogs and 33 cats, were evacuated from Puerto Rico in the wake of Hurricane Fiona. Among the shelters that volunteered to take some of the...
VBSPCA takes in dogs from Florida, now ready to be adopted
As people work to rebuild their lives in Florida, some special pups here in Hampton Roads are hoping you'll make them a part of your lives.
‘The worst that I have seen’: Nearly 60 animals rescued from Richmond home
A life-saving mission by Richmond Animal Care and Control recently rescued almost 60 animals from a local home.
Nearly 60 animals rescued from ‘heartbreaking’ situation, filthy conditions in Richmond
The animal rescue said despite an already full shelter, its crews performed a "life-saving mission" last week, removing 19 dogs, 33 cats, a rabbit, turtle, pot belly pig and a raccoon from what photos depict as filthy conditions at a location in the city.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
alxnow.com
Neighborhood Spotlight: Island Creek, a coveted community
Neighborhood Spotlight is a recurring column covering both the City of Alexandria and Alexandria in Fairfax County. This monthly column is sponsored and written by the Seward Group of TTR Sotheby’s International Realty. Colorful landscaping and soothing sounds of the cascading waterfall greet residents and visitors alike to the...
Invasive pest affecting Richmond-area crape myrtles
The white specks that can be found on some of the flowering trees are insects called bark scale. Peggy Singlemann, a horticulture consultant and the founder of RVA Gardeners, said bark scale feed on the sap out of the trees. This eventually weakens the trees and shortens their longevity.
NBC Washington
‘It Really Hurts': Electrical Fire Destroys Decades-Old Auto Shop in Northern Virginia
A family business in Woodbridge, Virginia, was destroyed in a fire, and now the community is trying to help them rebuild. Penny's Used Auto Parts has been operating on Minnieville Road for nearly 70 years. Richard "Penny" Archie took over the shop from his father in the mid 1970s. The...
WSET
Fire at Silver Spring apartment complex displaces 16 adults, 5 five kids, officials say
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Over 20 people have been displaced after a fire consumed a Silver Spring, Md. apartment building Wednesday night, according to fire officials. Pete Piringer, Spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service, said crews got a call about a fire at Glenmont Circle around...
RELATED PEOPLE
Northern Virginia man caught with hand in the company accounts to tune of $7 million
A Loudoun County man pleaded guilty to wire fraud Thursday in a scheme that cost his employer more than $7 million over three years.
Firefighter hurt, barn destroyed by fire in Loudoun County
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A firefighter was hurt Tuesday as crews worked to put out a barn fire in Purcellville. Loudoun County Fire and Rescue said emergency dispatchers received a call about the fire in the 18000 block of Silcott Springs Rd. shortly before 8 a.m. When crews from Purcellville, Philomont, Round […]
She was given a 3% chance of survival. How a Virginia mother recovered from terrible burns
Just over a year after Charlottesville resident Charlie Xavier was left with burns on 85% of her body, the mother of two is back home, continuing the road to recovery.
californianewswire.com
The Story of the Orange Dress: Ashburn-Based Private Chef Turned Heads at her Wedding in Local Berryville, VA
ASHBURN, Va., Oct 06, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Private Chef and Owner of Fleur de Cuisine, Natalie Ramos (now Natalie Vaughn), has shared her story about overcoming adversity on her way to success in building her chef and catering business in Loudoun County, Virginia. Through sharing her story about growing up in Brooklyn, New York’s housing projects, Natalie has gained a large following for her strength, willingness, and determination for overcoming obstacles that led to her personal and professional success.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ffxnow.com
Virginia’s limits on local authority are becoming “more intrusive” for Fairfax County, board chair says
Fairfax County deserves more local authority, Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeff McKay says, calling Virginia’s Dillon Rule “increasingly more intrusive” in day-to-day operations. The Dillon Rule dictates that localities only have the authority to create laws, set guidelines, and wield power if the state expressly grants it...
ffxnow.com
Three dead after vehicle crashes in Tysons and Fort Belvoir, FCPD says
(Updated at 1:50 p.m. on 10/7/2022) Three more people were killed on Fairfax County roads Thursday morning (Oct. 6), police reported. In Tysons, two people died in a single-vehicle crash on eastbound Route 7 (Leesburg Pike) remains partly shut down in Tysons after two people died in a single-vehicle crash at Chain Bridge Road, shutting down the road for nearly three-and-a-half hours, the Fairfax County Police Department said.
Arlington Police asking for help finding missing man after car found in Shenandoah Valley
Surur is a 5'6" Black man who weighs around 135 pounds and has black hair. Anyone who believes they may have seen Surur or has information related to his whereabouts is asked to call Arlington Police at 703-228-4180.
gettysburgmuseumofhistory.com
Original Civil War Union NCO/Enlisted Eagle Sword Belt Plate Recovered At Stafford County Certified By The Gettysburg Museum Of History
Original Civil War Union NCO/Enlisted Eagle Sword Belt Plate Recovered In Stafford County, Virginia. Certified By The Gettysburg Museum Of History. These plates were adopted in 1851 and were the standard sword belt plate. this rectangular plates were cast with the “arms of the U.S.” eagle with spread wings bearing a U.S. shield on its chest, clutching arrows and olive branch, and holding a ribbon reading, “E Pluribus Unum in its beak. Underneath is a wreath in silver (missing in this example) and overhead is a band of stars with a cloud behind and rays of the sun above. The wreaths and stars were often given a thin silver wash that seldom survives and many collectors assume these are issue enlisted men’s plates, which are in fact those with the less detailed die work and inexpensive, but resilient, nickel silver applied wreaths. Officers purchased their own equipment, almost always through private military goods dealers, and the quality varied. In this case, the plate shows a very nice stippled background as well as excellent detail to the eagle motif. Recovered in Stafford County (Near The Fredericksburg Battlefield in, Virginia. Very good combat used condition. Sword plate buckles this nice are very difficult to find and only come from old collections. 100% guaranteed to be authentic Gettysburg Museum certified, museum COA provided. Also note when browsing our web site there are several pages of items, at the bottom of the list look for other page numbers. Scarce! A very nice Sword belt plate, historic location . DO NOT MISS THIS!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
UPDATE: Traffic stops canceled on I-95 in Fredericksburg area & New I-95 height restriction announced
Full traffic stops on I-95 northbound and southbound for Express Lanes construction are no longer needed. Starting at 10 p.m., I-95 northbound will be reduced to one lane after exit 136/Centreport Parkway in Stafford County until 4:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 7.
There’s a mental health crisis in Virginia emergency rooms — Will anything be done?
New data has shed light on an emerging crisis in Virginia Hospitals. The cost of an emergency room visit has risen dramatically since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, even as the emergency room increasingly becomes a place of last resort for those struggling with serious mental illnesses.
wvtf.org
New York Times reporting raises questions about a Richmond hospital owned by Bon Secours
Richmond Community Hospital makes the most money of any hospital in the state. And yet the primarily Black community that the hospital serves often doesn’t get the care community members need. That’s according to recent reporting from the New York Times. Katie Thomas is a healthcare reporter for...
This Hardee’s served Richmond for 40 years. Now it's closed.
The fast-food restaurant had operated at 921 Myers St., near the intersection of West Broad Street, for more than 40 years.
Comments / 1