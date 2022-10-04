Mill Creek Adds to Growing Portfolio With Acquisition of 312-Unit Alister Lake Lynn Apartment Community in Northwest Raleigh

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
DPS counselor uses yoga to calm her studentsThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
This Abandoned North Carolina Hospital is Hauntingly BeautifulTravel MavenRaleigh, NC
My first day in prison. Becoming NC Inmate # 0022635Jamel El AminRaleigh, NC
RALT brings affordable homeownership to Wake CountyThe Triangle TribuneWake County, NC
Raleigh mayoral candidates make their case at forumThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Related
yieldpro.com
FCP acquires 297-unit multifamily apartment community in Raleigh, NC for $48 million
FCP announces the $48.0 million acquisition of Grand Arbor Reserve, a 297-unit vintage apartment community at 2419 Wycliff Road, blocks from I-440 in Raleigh, North Carolina. “Grand Arbor Reserve is a well-located asset that provides residents quality housing near job centers, retail amenities and transportation corridors,” said FCP’s Michael Errichetti.
New 300-acre park planned near Garner and Fuquay-Varina
GARNER, N.C. — A large park, Wake County's first new park to be built in over a decade, is expected to open in 2024. The 300-acre Beech Bluff County Park will be located at 3355 N.C. Highway 42 near the Willow Spring community, close to Garner and Fuquay-Varina. For those familiar with the area, the park will be near Porter Farms Nursery.
Raleigh News & Observer
Single family residence in Raleigh sells for $2.7 million
The property located in the 3800 block of Sparrow Pond Lane in Raleigh was sold on Sept. 22, 2022 for $2,725,000, or $299 per square foot. The house built in 2006 has an interior space of 9,123 square feet. The house is situated on a 1.2-acre lot. Additional houses have...
Beechwood Cemetery -- a historic public cemetery in Durham -- is quickly running out of space
A historic public cemetery in Durham is running out of space but work is underway to solve the problem.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Raleigh News & Observer
How much did the 10 most expensive homes sell for in Wake County the week of Sep. 25?
A house in Raleigh that sold for $2.4 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Wake County in the last week. In total, 488 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $497,931. The average price per square foot ended up at $230.
This Abandoned North Carolina Hospital is Hauntingly Beautiful
North Carolina is filled with history but perhaps one of the most iconic relics of its storied past are the long-abandoned places that dot its landscape. Covered in overgrown brush, decaying, and sometimes rumored to be haunted, these are some of the creepiest attractions you'll find within the entire state.
triangletribune.com
Exhibit highlights ‘elders’ of Durham’s West End neighborhood
DURHAM – They have lived through segregation and struggle in one of Durham’s oldest neighborhoods, and they have abundant wisdom to share. You can see it in their faces. In 33 faces, to be exact, all gathered in large color images with accompanying quotes in a new portrait series. “Elders of the West End” will be unveiled at a celebration Oct. 14, 6 p.m., at the Community Family Life and Recreation Center at Lyon Park.
cbs17
Work to start converting Raleigh extended stay hotel into affordable housing
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – For people having a hard time getting into an apartment, an extended stay often becomes home. The former Hospitality Inn off Capital Boulevard and Brentwood Road is often used by low-income residents who face challenges getting into any sort of housing. The city purchased the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
More lanes — and more construction — coming to Interstate 95 in North Carolina
NCDOT is now spending $1.7 billion to widen parts of I-95 by the end of 2026.
Do you pay more each month in bills than people in other NC cities do? Here’s where you can check
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Residents of Cary have the highest average monthly bills in North Carolina, according to a study from a bill-paying website. The report from third-party bill-pay site doxo finds Cary residents pay an average of about $2,700 per month on housing, cars, insurance, utilities and other bills. LOOK UP YOUR CITY HERE […]
Major companies including Amazon and UPS announce seasonal hiring plans in the Triangle
The tight labor market is forcing companies to take steps to attract talent, ranging from higher wages to bonuses
cbs17
Construction of $1B Fayetteville loop project continues as work shifts to Lumberton
LUMBERTON, N.C.(WNCN) – A four year project to widen eight miles of road on I-95 could start in a matter of weeks. The transportation department says the project is needed to reduce congestion, plan for anticipated growth in traffic volumes and improve safety. The project is part of the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Roaches and expired food: This week’s Triangle restaurant sanitation scores (Oct. 4)
An inspector this week noted that one Triangle restaurant was in need of “better control” to avoid health violations.
cbs17
Popular Raleigh restaurant and music venue Berkeley Café to stay downtown
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Berkeley Café has renewed its lease in downtown Raleigh, amid rezoning plans that prompted questions about the popular music venue’s future. Tuesday night, Raleigh City leaders approved a rezoning plan for 303 Dawson Street from 20 to 40 stories high. Although the...
PNC Arena renovations and development moving forward, new report details next steps
A new consultant’s report lays out the next steps ahead of the renovation of PNC Arena and the development of the 80 acres around it. “Time is of the essence given the current lease situation,” the report states.
Here's how a guaranteed $600 per month is changing lives in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. — Tydricka Lewis is appreciative of the $600 she’s given each month as part of Durham’s guaranteed basic income program. “It has impacted my life tremendously, making it more efficient for me to be a mother [in] a single parent home,” Lewis said. “I’m able to provide reliable decent transportation for my children.”
Raleigh neighbors fight to reverse city's new rezoning policy: 'Missing Middle'
City leaders have said the Missing Middle Policy will address Raleigh's housing.
Big mess: Amazon driver hits roof of parking deck at Raleigh apartments
RALEIGH, N.C. — An Amazon delivery van on Tuesday hit a sprinkler line inside a Raleigh parking deck, creating a big mess. The crash occurred before 9:30 p.m. in the parking deck at 616 at the Village Apartments near Village District. Photos showed extensive damage to the roof of...
raleighmag.com
39 Things to Do in Raleigh This Week, Oct. 6–12
Hit up DTR on an empty stomach for a taste of our city’s thriving food scene. Bon appetit! downtownraleigh.org. If you’re against hunger… please stand up. Rise Against Hunger is hosting its second annual Starts With a Meal Chef Showdown on social media this week, with seven chefs and TV personalities from across the country and around the world creating recipes inspired by the regions where Rise Against Hunger works to alleviate hunger. Vote by liking, commenting or sharing your fave videos! riseagainsthunger.org.
WRAL
Gas leak closes Club Boulevard in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. — A gas line was struck by a construction crew in Durham on Wednesday, prompting a leak. Durham police said eight houses were evacuated along West Club Boulevard. West Club Boulevard is closed from Farthing Street to Acadia Street while the leak is being fixed by Dominion...
Comments / 0