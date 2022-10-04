Mill Creek Adds to Growing Portfolio With Acquisition of 312-Unit Alister Lake Lynn Apartment Community in Northwest Raleigh

DURHAM – They have lived through segregation and struggle in one of Durham’s oldest neighborhoods, and they have abundant wisdom to share. You can see it in their faces. In 33 faces, to be exact, all gathered in large color images with accompanying quotes in a new portrait series. “Elders of the West End” will be unveiled at a celebration Oct. 14, 6 p.m., at the Community Family Life and Recreation Center at Lyon Park.

