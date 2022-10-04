ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Forest, IL

35 Questions with Pride Haggerty

Staff writers Lulu Flavin, Chloe York, and Bianca Storino ask 35 questions to student body president Pride Haggerty. Your donation will support the student journalists of Lake Forest High School. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.
Scouts take second conference loss to Stevenson

After a big win against the Zion-Benton Zee-Bees, the Scouts were 2-3 this season and going to Stevenson’s homecoming game with the momentum of victory. Unfortunately, this momentum was not enough to carry them to the endzone. The away seats were packed with Stevenson students, many having to park...
