You don’t want to miss a moment of fall color this week—it will be gone before we know it, and five (or more) months is a long time to wait before those leaves return. While there are breathtaking views to be found just about everywhere, we’re especially excited about the Fall Color Tour at Michigan Legacy Art Park in Thompsonville on Sunday, Oct. 16. The 90-minute tour starts at 2pm and takes you along two miles of trails within the park with your guide, naturalist Caitlin Chism. In addition to seeing the 50+ sculptures under the reds and golds of autumn leaves, you’ll also get to hear about the natural history and environment of the park, plus brush up on some tree identification. (Indulge your inner schoolkid and bring a notebook to press leaves and make tracings!) The tour is free with park admission ($5 for adults; free for kids). Find the park on the grounds of Crystal Mountain, and learn more at michlegacyartpark.org/fall-tour.

THOMPSONVILLE, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO