northernexpress.com
"Travelogues: Juried Exhibition of Photography"
Crooked Tree Arts Center, Gilbert Gallery, Petoskey. Highlights outstanding images that embody the essence of travel. Forty-eight pieces by 25 Michigan artists were selected for this exhibition.
northernexpress.com
Northport Clay Studio Pottery Exhibit
Opening Reception: Oct. 7, 5-7pm. Gallery open Oct. 8-9, 12-4pm. This is an exhibit & sale of emerging & professional clay artists.
Leaf Peeping in the Park
Leaf Peeping in the Park
You don’t want to miss a moment of fall color this week—it will be gone before we know it, and five (or more) months is a long time to wait before those leaves return. While there are breathtaking views to be found just about everywhere, we’re especially excited about the Fall Color Tour at Michigan Legacy Art Park in Thompsonville on Sunday, Oct. 16. The 90-minute tour starts at 2pm and takes you along two miles of trails within the park with your guide, naturalist Caitlin Chism. In addition to seeing the 50+ sculptures under the reds and golds of autumn leaves, you’ll also get to hear about the natural history and environment of the park, plus brush up on some tree identification. (Indulge your inner schoolkid and bring a notebook to press leaves and make tracings!) The tour is free with park admission ($5 for adults; free for kids). Find the park on the grounds of Crystal Mountain, and learn more at michlegacyartpark.org/fall-tour.
northernexpress.com
"Find Your Park" After Dark: Star Party
Sleeping Bear Dune Climb, Sleeping Bear Dunes National Park, Glen Arbor. Full moon viewing. Drop-in telescope & information stations will be available for you to visit at your leisure. Must have a park entrance pass. 231-326-4736.
"Charlevoix and the Night"
"Charlevoix and the Night"
An exhibition featuring paintings by three award winning artists: Kevin Barton, Kurt Anderson, & Phil Fisher. Each artist explores their approach to nocturne. Runs Sept. 16 - Oct. 29. An opening reception will be held on Fri., Sept. 16 from 5-7pm. Open 11am-4pm on Mon. through Fri., & 11am-3pm on Sat.
ExhiBEERtion!
ExhiBEERtion!
This beer-themed art exhibit features beer-inspired artwork from local artists. Runs Oct. 3-8.
Anishinaabe History
Anishinaabe History
Monday, Oct. 10, is Indigenous Peoples’ Day, and to honor the original inhabitants of northern Michigan, the Leelanau Historical Society is offering a special event focused on Anishinaabe history. JoAnne Cook is the featured speaker. She is a member of the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians, a former tribal councilor and tribal court judge, and local educator and culture preservationist. Cook will share information about the original way of life of the Anishinaabe, including culture, tradition, spiritual views, and living as a nation, tribe, and community. She’ll also discuss how historical changes in the Great Lakes region affected the Anishinaabe from societal, environmental, and legal perspectives. The event is free and begins at 4pm in the Munnecke Room at the Leelanau Historical Society Museum, 203 E. Cedar. St. in Leland. Learn more at leelanauhistory.org/events.
American Spoon's Paloma Mix
American Spoon’s Paloma Mix
Since its establishment in the early 1980s, American Spoon has hung its hat on homemade brunch and breakfast bits, from Blueberry Coffee Cake to fruit conserves. (Try the Spiced Pear and thank us later.) Craft cocktail blends are a recent addition to their lineup, and the Paloma Mix is giving other daytime drinks a run for their money. Inspired by the iconic grapefruit at the breakfast table, this small-batch blend Paloma script (which is made 60 jars at a time) begins with vibrant grapefruit and lime juice. Steeped with fresh hibiscus flowers and finished with agave and a touch of smoked salt, this delightfully-pink concentrate gives “balanced breakfast” a whole new meaning. Spike it with your favorite tequila and a salted rim for a classic Paloma or top it with seltzer for a no-nonsense mocktail. Find it for $16.95 online at spoon.com and their four Up North locations, including the original store at 411 East Lake Street in Petoskey. (231) 347-1739.
Art & Music Stroll
Art & Music Stroll
Stroll through Downtown Bellaire where businesses will be hosting local artists & musicians. Stop in the restaurants & bars for food & drinks.
northernexpress.com
9th Annual Frankfort Beer Week
Oct. 3-8. Celebrate all that is great about Michigan Craft Beer & the food scene in the coastal city of Frankfort & neighboring village of Elberta. Enjoy daily beer & food specials, events & more at participating locations.
northernexpress.com
Looking at the Next Master Plan
As the City Commission and Downtown Development Authority review our Master Plan, it’s important they consider decades of planning that got us to this point. Several themes have prevailed, and it’s important these governmental bodies understand that planning does not mean erasing the past. Residents continually stress the importance of managing growth while protecting historic character, natural environments, and small-town atmosphere. Below is a brief history highlighting the planning our citizens have dedicated themselves to in order to protect this wonderful town.
northernexpress.com
Did Someone Say Cider Mimosas?
Fresh cider mimosas and fall doughnuts are on the menu at Aurora Cellars in Lake Leelanau during their Harvest Party on Saturday, Oct. 15, from noon to 6pm. Their normal wine offerings will also be available, along with the Good To Go Michigan Food Truck serving up tacos. Blair Miller will perform from 1-3pm, followed by Luke Woltanski from 4-6pm on the front lawn. Visit facebook.com/auroracellars for details.
Muffin Ride
Muffin Ride
Join the Cherry Capital Cycling Club every Fri. for a bike ride to Suttons Bay & back from the parking lot in Greilickville behind Subway on M-22. It includes a coffee & bakery stop. Continues through Oct.
northernexpress.com
Luncheon Lecture: "Discoveries From Deep Space"
Rod Cortright, NASA/JPL Solar System ambassador, will discuss what makes the James Webb Telescope unique. An amateur astronomer & astrophotographer, Cortright is a founding member & vice president of the Northern Michigan Astronomy Club & manages the Sky Docent Volunteer program at the Headlands International Dark Sky Park. Pre-registration required.
NASA・
All Electric, All the Time
All Electric, All the Time
Electric cars, boats, and bikes race to northern Michigan. During the summer of $5 gas, it was perhaps no surprise that many consumers across the country were trading combustion for electricity. According to a TIME article from May, a whopping 53 percent of active automotive shoppers were “considering a more fuel-efficient vehicle in response to high gas prices.”
Comedy with Rocky LaPorte
Comedy with Rocky LaPorte
$20-$25 Rocky LaPorte’s appeal comes from his everyman, streetwise style of comedy. He delivers laughs in his trademark Brooklyn accent, & just recently appeared on season 8 of NBC's Last Comic Standing.
northernexpress.com
Anatomy of an Election Roadshow-Bellaire Edition
Center for Change, Northern Michigan Advocacy is working proactively to arm community members with the knowledge & vocabulary to help defend the security of elections. This event will feature Marie E. McKenna-Wicks, MPA, a former East Lansing City Clerk and Elections assistant & Precinct Chair for the city of East Lansing. Register.
northernexpress.com
A Development and Planning Bill of Rights
As a relatively new homeowner in Traverse City, I continue to be amazed by the enormous gulf that exists between the citizens who live here and those in City Hall. It is sad that in a city that prides itself on inclusiveness and transparency, there appears to be an exception to that policy when it relates to anyone who has any different ideas on development.
The Piano Men
The Piano Men
BJ Leiderman and Kenny White to play City Opera House. Two singers. Two keyboards. And a guitar in between. That will be the setup when BJ Leiderman and Kenny White come to town. The two singer/songwriters are teaming up for a series of concerts together, including an Oct. 22 date at the City Opera House in downtown Traverse City. They’ll each perform solo and back up one another as well.
Protecting Our Homeland
Protecting Our Homeland
Northern Michigan is a special place to live and work for many reasons, but chief among the area’s benefits is our beautiful—and in some places, still untouched—natural setting. In an effort to make sure that beauty exists for decades to come, Traverse City nonprofit SEEDS Ecology and Education Centers teamed up with the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Forest Service this summer for habitat restoration projects in the Huron-Manistee National Forests. The project was helmed by SEEDS’ EcoCorps, a “green collar” program for ages 16 and up to learn about and work on the restoration of public and private lands, installing and maintaining ecologically regenerative landscapes, farming, and green infrastructure. The partnership with the Forest Service improved hundreds of acres of wildlife habitat, rehabilitated camping sites near Lake Michigan Recreation Area, restored habitat for pollinators, and planted 500 native wildflowers. EcoCorps, we salute you for your work protecting the places we love most! Learn more at ecoseeds.org.
