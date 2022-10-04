‘Prevention’ was the implicit theme of the 2022 Summit to End Childhood Lead Poisoning, which took place Friday, September 30, in Providence, Rhode Island. The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) and the RI Office of the Attorney General sponsored the event, which brought together thought leaders across government and academia in order to curb cases of lead poisoning in the state.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO