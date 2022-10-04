Read full article on original website
Ron Johnson and Mandela Barnes face off in crucial Wisconsin Senate debate
(MILWAUKEE) -- The first senatorial debate in the battleground state of Wisconsin is happening Friday evening, with incumbent Republican Ron Johnson facing off against the state's Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, who, if elected, would be the state's first Black senator. The debate will be broadcast live from PBS studios in...
As search goes on, Floridians await OK to survey Ian's wrath
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. (AP) — William Wellema has been living under a bridge for four days, waiting to get to Fort Myers Beach on Florida's Estero Island to see if his vacation home survived Hurricane Ian. On Friday, he was beyond frustrated as he continued to await permission to drive across.
Gas prices in Maryland continue to rise
Gas prices on Saturday continued to rise in Maryland. According to AAA, the average price for regular unleaded fuel in Maryland was $3.64 per gallon. This time last week, the price was $3.44. I Gas prices in Maryland: Interactive map. Maryland remained below the national average. The country's average on...
