Read full article on original website
Related
cascadiadaily.com
Point Roberts hopes for workers, visitors after border restrictions lifted
Point Roberts business owners and residents see a light at the end of the tunnel they have been trudging through for two and a half years. Since Oct. 1, travelers entering Canada no longer need to provide proof of vaccination or use the ArriveCan app to declare their quarantine plans or symptoms. The border restrictions, which had been in place since October 2021, lifted Saturday.
cascadiadaily.com
Review: ‘Think Black’ by Clyde Ford
Few people have lives as varied and interesting as Bellingham’s own Clyde Ford. In his professional life, he’s been a chiropractor, a psychotherapist and a business owner. He’s studied mind-body healing, African mythology, the environment and history, and he’s channeled these interests into a career as a renowned writer and speaker.
cascadiadaily.com
Letters to the Editor, Week of Oct. 5, 2022
Perhaps we should not be surprised that another publicly owned forest in Whatcom County is now under threat of logging. This forest is called Box of Rain (FPA #2818745), and is located just where Clearwater Creek meets the Middle Fork of the Nooksack River. If nothing is done, the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will auction off Box of Rain for clearcut-style logging within the next two months.
cascadiadaily.com
Candidates mull controversial salmon-related legislation in 2023
Environmental regulation and climate change remain hot-button topics in Washington state, particularly as a midterm election inches closer. November’s election, which will see five legislative seats filled in the 40th and 42nd districts, pits environmental interests against labor and agricultural stakeholders, with candidates split on support of previous legislative session measures.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cascadiadaily.com
Poets, polkas, rebellious art and family secrets
Poetry, books, oysters and music are on the roster this week. Also, people will have the chance to do the “Chicken Dance” at Oktoberfest, head to the Cirque Lab for a vinyl release and show up for an illuminating artist talk in La Conner. Poetry in La Conner.
cascadiadaily.com
3 people, dog rescued from sinking boat in Echo Bay
Three people and a dog were rescued from a sinking boat around 2 p.m. Tuesday in Echo Bay on Sucia Island, the U.S. Coast Guard reported. Bellingham Coast Guard responded to the incident in a 45-foot response boat, where the boat had struck rocks and was taking on water in the San Juan Islands. Multiple people arrived on scene to help reduce the influx of water flowing into the vessel. A Canadian Coast Guard helicopter crew also helped monitor the rescue.
cascadiadaily.com
Fatal collision shuts I-5 northbound through Bellingham
A fatal collision involving a motorcyclist and three vehicles on Interstate 5 in Bellingham Thursday evening caused a full shutdown of northbound lanes at Exit 252, causing a mileslong backup. A vehicle and motorcycle collided just south of Lakeway Drive, ejecting the motorcycle rider, 45-year-old Joel Hansen, a Washington State...
cascadiadaily.com
Sehome hazing investigation has 'concluded,' district says
Sehome High School will not see any future changes to its football schedule following the conclusion of the Bellingham Public School District’s investigation into a hazing incident within the program. “The investigation has concluded, and we do not anticipate additional changes to Sehome’s football schedule,” said Dana Smith, assistant...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cascadiadaily.com
A&E calendar: Art-walking, beer-sipping and music-making
7:30 p.m., Bellingham Theatre Guild, 1600 H St. The trials and travails of the Magrath sisters will be on display when this tragicomedy about siblings Meg, Babe and Lenny concludes at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $8–$18. Info: bellinghamtheatreguild.com. Friday, Oct. 7. Final...
cascadiadaily.com
Man who murdered Western student in 2019 sentenced to life
Rigoberto Galvan, 25, was sentenced on Monday to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the 2019 murder of his girlfriend at an apartment in Bellingham, the Whatcom County Prosecuting Attorney's Office said. Galvan was convicted of first-degree aggravated murder and first-degree burglary, said Ben Pratt of the...
cascadiadaily.com
‘Gueris’: Everything but the kitchen sink
Aaron Guest has been a prominent personality in the Bellingham music scene for a decade or more at this point. His band, Polecat, earned local renown in the 2010s for its high-energy blend of traditional folk, country and driving rock. Since 2015, when Polecat recorded its final album at Michael...
cascadiadaily.com
On the case: The mystery of the missing door
When Alec Howard spotted an RV matching the description of one that had been seen being driven by a man who removed a painting at 2:11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 2, from the brick wall of Gallery Alley between Mindport Exhibits and the Wild Buffalo, he sprung into action. For Howard,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cascadiadaily.com
A QB's nightmare: How Jake Mason broke a decades-old sack record
Heading into a week four matchup with Arlington on Sept. 24, Ferndale senior defensive end Jake Mason was on the cusp of claiming a historic title. Mason, a three-year starter on the Golden Eagles’ offensive and defensive line, was three quarterback sacks away from tying the all-time Whatcom County career record.
cascadiadaily.com
Bellingham outlasts Ferndale in one-score win
It’s all about defense for the Bayhawks, and it worked in their favor. Bellingham defeated Ferndale 1-0 in a key Northwest Conference match on Oct. 6 to put them in a third-place tie with Burlington-Edison in the league standings. “I think our whole team played really, really well,” said...
Comments / 0