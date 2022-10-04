Read full article on original website
Civic Agenda: Oct. 6 – 12, 2022
Incarceration Prevention and Reduction Task Force: Pretrial Processes Workgroup meeting, 11 a.m., 311 Grand Ave., Suite 105, or virtual meeting. Anacortes Forest Advisory Board meeting, 6 p.m., virtual meeting. Agenda may be posted in advance. Bellingham Planning Commission meeting, 7 p.m., 210 Lottie St., or virtual meeting. Agenda online. Bellingham...
Health Department announces 4 new monkeypox vaccine clinics
Whatcom County Health Department announced four new monkeypox vaccine clinics for those unable to receive a shot through their health care provider. Online registration in advance is required to get the vaccine. Those in need can find a location and book an appointment on the Whatcom County website. The website states they are hosting free vaccine clinics every Tuesday for the next month, but other dates, including today and Friday, Oct. 7 are available at certain locations when registering.
Letters to the Editor, Week of Oct. 5, 2022
Perhaps we should not be surprised that another publicly owned forest in Whatcom County is now under threat of logging. This forest is called Box of Rain (FPA #2818745), and is located just where Clearwater Creek meets the Middle Fork of the Nooksack River. If nothing is done, the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will auction off Box of Rain for clearcut-style logging within the next two months.
What’s the Deal With: The ‘Rail Trail Historic Site’ markers?
The small, numbered markers dotting Taylor Dock and the area around Bellingham Bay promise factoid enlightenment under the title “Rail Trail Historic Site.”. “Reid Brothers Boiler Works built in 1912,” declares No. 5 at 10th Street and Douglas Avenue. Nearby, No. 9 notes the spot where “The Fairhaven Canning Company was built on pilings over the water at this site in 1897, became a PAF building.”
Fatal collision shuts I-5 northbound through Bellingham
A fatal collision involving a motorcyclist and three vehicles on Interstate 5 in Bellingham Thursday evening caused a full shutdown of northbound lanes at Exit 252, causing a mileslong backup. A vehicle and motorcycle collided just south of Lakeway Drive, ejecting the motorcycle rider, 45-year-old Joel Hansen, a Washington State...
North to Alaska — from Everett
PAE-ANC, OMG. Whatcom and Skagit county residents no longer have to drive as far south to fly north. Starting in November, Alaska Airlines is adding an Anchorage nonstop flight at Paine Field in Everett. The new flight is one of several upcoming changes that will affect air travel at Paine Field (PAE) and Bellingham International Airport (BLI), the main hubs of commercial aviation for the northwest corner of Washington state.
Poets, polkas, rebellious art and family secrets
Poetry, books, oysters and music are on the roster this week. Also, people will have the chance to do the “Chicken Dance” at Oktoberfest, head to the Cirque Lab for a vinyl release and show up for an illuminating artist talk in La Conner. Poetry in La Conner.
3 people, dog rescued from sinking boat in Echo Bay
Three people and a dog were rescued from a sinking boat around 2 p.m. Tuesday in Echo Bay on Sucia Island, the U.S. Coast Guard reported. Bellingham Coast Guard responded to the incident in a 45-foot response boat, where the boat had struck rocks and was taking on water in the San Juan Islands. Multiple people arrived on scene to help reduce the influx of water flowing into the vessel. A Canadian Coast Guard helicopter crew also helped monitor the rescue.
A&E calendar: Art-walking, beer-sipping and music-making
7:30 p.m., Bellingham Theatre Guild, 1600 H St. The trials and travails of the Magrath sisters will be on display when this tragicomedy about siblings Meg, Babe and Lenny concludes at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $8–$18. Info: bellinghamtheatreguild.com. Friday, Oct. 7. Final...
Sehome hazing investigation has 'concluded,' district says
Sehome High School will not see any future changes to its football schedule following the conclusion of the Bellingham Public School District’s investigation into a hazing incident within the program. “The investigation has concluded, and we do not anticipate additional changes to Sehome’s football schedule,” said Dana Smith, assistant...
On the case: The mystery of the missing door
When Alec Howard spotted an RV matching the description of one that had been seen being driven by a man who removed a painting at 2:11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 2, from the brick wall of Gallery Alley between Mindport Exhibits and the Wild Buffalo, he sprung into action. For Howard,...
‘Gueris’: Everything but the kitchen sink
Aaron Guest has been a prominent personality in the Bellingham music scene for a decade or more at this point. His band, Polecat, earned local renown in the 2010s for its high-energy blend of traditional folk, country and driving rock. Since 2015, when Polecat recorded its final album at Michael...
Man who murdered Western student in 2019 sentenced to life
Rigoberto Galvan, 25, was sentenced on Monday to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the 2019 murder of his girlfriend at an apartment in Bellingham, the Whatcom County Prosecuting Attorney's Office said. Galvan was convicted of first-degree aggravated murder and first-degree burglary, said Ben Pratt of the...
