Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Michigan
If you're a fan of chicken wings or tenders, you may be excited to learn that a popular local restaurant chain recently opened another new restaurant location in Michigan. Read on to learn more.
Smashed Grand Traverse Pie Company store closes for good
A 28th Street store forced to close after a car plowed through its front window will not be reopening.
Grand Rapids residents can now enjoy a Pronto Pup without leaving the city
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids residents won't have to travel far to get a Pronto Pup this winter. The popular corndog stand has opened up a seasonal location inside the Fowling Warehouse at 6797 Cascade Rd SE in Grand Rapids. Pronto Pup Grand Rapids has five different pups...
BAMF Health headquarters along Medical Mile brings cutting-edge technology to Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The latest addition to Grand Rapids' Medical Mile is here, bringing state-of-the-art technology to not only West Michigan but the country. BAMF Health, which stands for 'Bold Advanced Medical Future,' officially opened its global headquarters to patients Wednesday at the Doug Meijer Medical Innovation Building. The facility has one of the nation's only total body PET Scanner.
Rescue mission plans ‘tiny home’ community in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — As Mel Trotter Ministries works to reduce homelessness, the Christian rescue mission is eyeing a new strategy: tiny homes. The organization received approval this week from the Grand Rapids City Commission to begin work on Hope Village, a mixed-use development that would include the construction 16 tiny homes. Located near the corner of Garden Street SE and Division Avenue, the homes would each be between the size of 240-480 square feet.
Muskegon city manager candidate offered the job by divided city commission
MUSKEGON, MI – Jonathan Seyferth, a Kent County township supervisor, will be offered the Muskegon city manager position by a somewhat divided city commission. Seyferth, supervisor of Gaines Township and former downtown development manager in Muskegon, was selected for the job offer Friday, Oct. 7, following his second interview for the job the same day.
Construction on new Holland affordable housing development kicks off tonight with block party
HOLLAND, MI - Lakeshore Habitat for Humanity is inviting the community to attend a block party tonight at Vista Green, to kick off the building of a neighborhood of affordable homes. The event showcasing the 42 homes is from 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 285 W. 36th...
wkzo.com
Developer gets 12-year tax break to develop new destination restaurant in downtown Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Kalamazoo City Commissioners have approved a 12-year tax break for investors who want to turn an old bank in the Haymarket District downtown into a destination restaurant. While they might not get the taxes they might be able to assess, Commissioner Quianna Decker says...
3 Towns in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Michigan, you should add the following towns to your list.
$60M grant for new sewer main expected to trigger $187 million growth in West Michigan agribusiness
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – A $60 million state grant has been approved for a new Muskegon County sewer main to Coopersville that is expected to generate $187 million in agricultural investments and 145 new jobs. The grant to Muskegon County that was approved Wednesday, Oct. 5, by the Michigan...
The Best Grocery Store in Michigan Is Not a Franchise
If you're looking for the best grocery store in Michigan, you'll have to make your way to the west side of the state. We've already made it clear that according to the website Love Food, the best grocery store in Michigan is not a franchise. That means it's not Kroger, Walmart, Meijer, Aldi, Sam's Club, Costco, Family Fare, or any other franchise that you can think of.
Here’s What They Want to Do with Lansing’s Old Sears Building
What's now a large abandoned building and acreage on the Lansing/East Lansing line could ultimately become the site of bustling activity once again. A local developer has unveiled plans to completely reinvigorate the area around the former Sears building off E. Michigan Avenue in Lansing. Gillespie Group is calling the...
Kia Finally Offering Too Little, Too Late Solution to Grand Rapids Drivers Affected By Thefts
Since April of this year, Kia and Hyundai drivers around West Michigan have been plagued with thefts thanks to the TikTok Kia Boyz trend. Over 600 people have reported their vehicles stolen, some of them having their car stolen more than once. How did a bunch of kids cost hundreds...
Former Grand Rapids school board president, community advocate competing for open Third Ward seat
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A former president of the Grand Rapids Public Schools Board of Education and a community advocate are facing off Nov. 8 for the open city commission seat representing much of the Grand Rapids’ Southeast Side. Rev. Kenneth Hoskins, the senior pastor at Alpha Omega...
WWMTCw
FireKeepers Casino Hotel announces departure of CEO
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The five-year CEO of FireKeepers Casino Hotel announced she is leaving the company Wednesday. Kathy George played a key role in the expansion and growth of the Battle Creek hotel during her tenure, according to the company. “It has been an honor and privilege to...
There’s An Abandoned Bunker No One Can Explain in the Woods Near Grand Rapids
There are a whole bunch of strange things found in the Michigan woods. Last year someone made us aware that there was an abandoned motel the middle of the woods in Johannesburg, MI, near Gaylord, which is the remnants of the Echo Valley Resort. There's also a strange chimney located in the middle of the woods at the Wolf Lake State Fish Hatchery in Mattawan. It's always interesting to find out why these structures were once assembled in the woods.
