Naples, FL

WINKNEWS.com

Naples, Collier County beaches closed due to dangers caused by Ian

The Naples Police Department on Saturday reminded people that beaches in the City of Naples and Collier County are closed. Police say there are a number of dangers hidden under the water and sand because of Hurricane Ian. The police department says there is the possibility of glass, metal, wood and plastic in the water and sand that can be hard or impossible to see.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Residents living in tough conditions in Fort Myers apartment after Ian

Residents are struggling after a Fort Myers apartment was damaged by Hurricane Ian’s powerful storm surge. People living at Renaissance Preserve in Fort Myers are struggling to get their lives back to normal. Signs have been placed on some apartment doors saying there is a biological hazard due to mold growing inside.
FORT MYERS, FL
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Hurricane Ian: 102 Dead and 56K without Power

Also, the Coast Guard reopens the port of Fort Myers; some Floridians may be eligible for food assistance; disaster recovery centers open. At least 102 people in Florida are dead following Hurricane Ian, and as state and local officials release more about the victims, the information paints a striking picture of the storm’s disproportionate impact on older residents.
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

Mandatory Collier County curfew all weekend

A mandatory curfew has been put in place for all unincorporated Collier County starting at midnight on Friday night until 6 a.m. Saturday morning. And the City of Naples curfew starts at 10 p.m. Friday night and lasts until 6 a.m. in residential neighborhoods. This mandatory curfew will be maintained...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
CBS Minnesota

Anoka Family, well-known on TikTok, shares devastation of Fort Myers and their home

MINNEAPOLIS -- WCCO first told you about the Mannella family last week. Frankie, Christine, and Olive Mannella are originally from Anoka but moved to Fort Myers a few years ago. They evacuated to Minnesota when Hurricane Ian hit, and drove back to Florida after the storm to assess the damage.When they finally made it to their home, not far from Fort Myers Beach, they filmed the destruction, outside and inside of their home.A water line on their walls shows the storm surge rose around 9 ft. on the inside of the first floor of their home. The flood waters left behind a wet,...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

How they died: Medical examiners release causes of death for Ian victims

Ninety-two people across Florida so far died in storm-related deaths due to Hurricane Ian. In Lee County, 50 people died in storm-related deaths, the Florida Medical Examiners Commission found. That number could grow as search and rescue operations continue. While how the victims died was released, their identities have not.
LEE COUNTY, FL

