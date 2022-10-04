Read full article on original website
WINKNEWS.com
Naples, Collier County beaches closed due to dangers caused by Ian
The Naples Police Department on Saturday reminded people that beaches in the City of Naples and Collier County are closed. Police say there are a number of dangers hidden under the water and sand because of Hurricane Ian. The police department says there is the possibility of glass, metal, wood and plastic in the water and sand that can be hard or impossible to see.
5-year-old girl attacked by pack of dogs
A 5-year-old girl was attacked by a pack of dogs in Golden Gate Estates. She was then hospitalized due to extensive injuries.
WINKNEWS.com
Residents living in tough conditions in Fort Myers apartment after Ian
Residents are struggling after a Fort Myers apartment was damaged by Hurricane Ian’s powerful storm surge. People living at Renaissance Preserve in Fort Myers are struggling to get their lives back to normal. Signs have been placed on some apartment doors saying there is a biological hazard due to mold growing inside.
‘Warzone’: Cape Coral family left home after Ian struck, now with family in Clay County
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — As Southwest Florida continues to rebuild after Hurricane Ian, many evacuated to escape what was expected to come. For one couple of 50 years, this was the first time they’ve been through a major hurricane that hit their area of Cape Coral. They stayed through it and hunkered down.
WESH
'She didn't really have to die like this': Southwest Florida woman loses mom in storm
FORT MYERS, Fla. — The reality is so many of you are still picking up the pieces from Hurricane Ian. Families in southwest Florida can relate. By now you've likely seen the photos, videos, and heartbreak that our neighbors in southwest Florida faced. But you may not have heard...
Marconews.com
'We didn't let anything stop us': Nonprofit feeds thousands after Hurricane Ian
Hurricane victims in the poorest communities of Collier County are getting home cooked meals each evening as the non-profit Feed Thy Neighbor more than triples their output after the storm. Wednesday evening founder Tony Mansolillo and his volunteers stood on Rosemary Drive in Bonita Springs giving out almost 500 meals....
Hurricane Ian: Naples man swam through rising floodwaters to rescue 84-year-old mother
NAPLES, Fla. — Call him a mama’s boy if you like, but Johnny Lauder had no intentions of leaving his 84-year-old mother to fend for herself as Hurricane Ian’s punishing storm surge flooded their shared neighborhood in Naples, Florida. Lauder told WTSP that his home quickly began...
Hurricane Ian's decimation truly devastating when seen by boat
As people and businesses work to pick up the pieces in the wake of Hurricane Ian, many Floridians are anxious to get back on the water.
WESH
WATCH: Drone video shows hurricane damage in Fort Myers Beach
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — A drone video taken Thursday showed hurricane damage in Fort Myers Beach. Fort Myers Beach was among the areas devastated by Hurricane Ian.
Weekend rain forecast over Southwest Florida as region recovers from Hurricane Ian
The thousands without power and the recovery crews across Southwest Florida have had the forecast in their favor since Hurricane Ian made landfall near Fort Myers last week, but the FOX Forecast Center is expecting rain to return this weekend.
wibqam.com
‘Big shrimping family’ in Florida left homeless by Hurricane Ian
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. (Reuters) – Ricky Moran, a shrimper who worked and slept on the boat he captained out of Fort Myers Beach, lost both a secure livelihood and a safe place to live when Hurricane Ian roared into southwest Florida and smashed the trawler he calls home.
News4Jax.com
Hurricane Ian’s impact shown in dramatic footage of house floating away
More than a week over Hurricane Ian struck Florida, pictures and videos are emerging that are showing just how damaging the storm was. One such video is the one below taken in Fort Myers. The 2:30 video was a time-lapse of a storm surge that slowly started to fill the...
Hurricane Ian: 102 Dead and 56K without Power
Also, the Coast Guard reopens the port of Fort Myers; some Floridians may be eligible for food assistance; disaster recovery centers open. At least 102 people in Florida are dead following Hurricane Ian, and as state and local officials release more about the victims, the information paints a striking picture of the storm’s disproportionate impact on older residents.
WINKNEWS.com
Mandatory Collier County curfew all weekend
A mandatory curfew has been put in place for all unincorporated Collier County starting at midnight on Friday night until 6 a.m. Saturday morning. And the City of Naples curfew starts at 10 p.m. Friday night and lasts until 6 a.m. in residential neighborhoods. This mandatory curfew will be maintained...
Anoka Family, well-known on TikTok, shares devastation of Fort Myers and their home
MINNEAPOLIS -- WCCO first told you about the Mannella family last week. Frankie, Christine, and Olive Mannella are originally from Anoka but moved to Fort Myers a few years ago. They evacuated to Minnesota when Hurricane Ian hit, and drove back to Florida after the storm to assess the damage.When they finally made it to their home, not far from Fort Myers Beach, they filmed the destruction, outside and inside of their home.A water line on their walls shows the storm surge rose around 9 ft. on the inside of the first floor of their home. The flood waters left behind a wet,...
Tampa-based K-9 rescue team finds survivor in rubble 4 days after Hurricane Ian
A Tampa-based search and rescue K-9 and his handler returned home after pulling a trapped survivor from Ian’s wreckage days after the storm struck Fort Myers.
NBC Miami
‘Like a Bomb Went Off': Bonita Springs Family Among Many Who Lost Everything in Ian
More than a week after Hurricane Ian slammed into southwest Florida, families were getting a first look at the destruction the powerful storm left behind. At one mobile home park in Bonita Beach, a barrier island just south of where Ian made landfall last Wednesday, the storm surge wiped away the entire community.
Helicopter crash in Lee County
Iona McGregor Fire District posted on its Facebook page that the helicopter crashed behind one of its fire stations on Saturday night.
WSVN-TV
Tesla fire in Naples prompts hazard warning about electric vehicles in wake of Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla. (WSVN) — Electrical vehicles are turning out to be a fire hazard in Southwest Florida, and officials said Hurricane Ian is to blame. A Tesla caught fire in the aftermath of the storm. Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis on Thursday posted video of the blaze.
WINKNEWS.com
How they died: Medical examiners release causes of death for Ian victims
Ninety-two people across Florida so far died in storm-related deaths due to Hurricane Ian. In Lee County, 50 people died in storm-related deaths, the Florida Medical Examiners Commission found. That number could grow as search and rescue operations continue. While how the victims died was released, their identities have not.
