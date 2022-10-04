Read full article on original website
County officials provide update on storm relief, recovery
Lee County officials gathered Friday morning to provide an update on Hurricane Ian relief and recovery efforts. District 2 County Commissioner and Chair Cecil Pendergrass said he and his colleagues are prioritizing getting back out into the community, especially in the hardest-hit areas and for those still in shelters. Rescue...
Lee County Parks & Recreation boat ramps closed
Fort Myers, FL, Oct. 6, 2022 – All Lee County Parks & Recreation boat ramps remain closed until further notice as the facilities and surrounding waterways are assessed. Lee County was asked to convey the following information to boaters from the United States Coast Guard:. • The U.S. Coast...
Who can travel to Pine Island on FDOT-improved road and bridges
Lee County would like to remind the public that access to the Matlacha-Pine Island area is restricted and checkpoints are being manned by law enforcement. • Residents. Bring a driver’s license, utility bill, lease or other proof of residency. • First responders and Emergency Management personnel. • Utility providers,...
Crowne Plaza distributing relief supplies on Oct. 7 to help community devastated by Hurricane Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla. (Oct. 6, 2022) – Crowne Plaza Fort Myers at Bell Tower will host a disaster relief distribution at noon on Friday, Oct. 7, a collaborative effort with iHeart Radio, the Greater Fort Myers Chamber of Commerce, All-Star Equipment Rental and Bell Tower to help families affected and displaced by Hurricane Ian.
Above Board Chamber luncheons for October postponed due to Hurricane Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla. (Oct. 6, 2022) – Due to the effects of last week’s hurricane, the Above Board Chamber of Florida is postponing its October luncheons until further notice. The safety of our residents and recovery of our community are of the utmost importance at this time. We appreciate everyone’s understanding as Southwest Florida continues to recover.
2022 Industry Appreciation Awards postponed
FORT MYERS, Fla. (Oct. 06, 2022) – Due to the devastating impacts of Hurricane Ian on our community, The Horizon Council, Horizon Foundation and Lee County Economic Development Office have announced that the 2022 Industry Appreciation Awards have been postponed. The Industry Appreciation Awards celebration was to be held...
District’s goal is to open schools on Oct. 17
Lee County Superintendent Dr. Christopher Bernier announced Friday during an afternoon press conference that the district’s goal is to return to an educational environment on Monday, Oct. 17. “Unfortunately I have to report that schools will remain closed. Certified inspectors have evaluated our buildings and special centers,” he said....
