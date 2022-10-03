YSG LAWSUIT ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Yatsen Holding Limited Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline

Read full article on original website
High Times, Elegance, Emerald Health Pharmaceuticals Among 8 Cannabis Co. Involved in Promotion Scheme, Says SEC
On September 30, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced that it had charged eight cannabis stocks, in a stock promotion scheme that included Emerald Health Pharmaceuticals, Elegance Brands Inc. (now Sway Energy Corp.), and High Times Holdings HTHC, reported Debra Borchardt for Green Market Report. “The SEC says investors...
Federal Prohibition Of Marijuana Makes Trading Cannabis Stocks Challenging
One of the biggest obstacles facing the cannabis industry is lack of access to banking and other financial institutions — a challenge that doesn’t appear to be disappearing any time soon. The U.S. Senate for the sixth time tossed out the Secure and Fair Enforcement (SAFE) Banking Act,...
New Jersey Wants Social Equity To Be Part Of Its Cannabis Program, Are Big Weed Companies On Board?
Even though marijuana sales are legal in New Jersey, members of the Cannabis Regulatory Commission (CRC) have made it clear that they are not satisfied with how things are shaking out. Municipal rejection of dispensaries, rising real estate prices and lack of access to capital are some of the key issues affecting the growth of the industry.
