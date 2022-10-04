ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Just Stop It
3d ago

I tried to take the survey but it gave me no option to type in the open text questions. In a nutshell, I support our law enforcement. I think there are always bad apples and those are the instances we hear about. I feel that the quality of service from them is based on being short staffed and over worked. Crime in Colorado is very high and without them, it will get worse. Even our 911 service center is understaffed and we are put on hold. Scary times. Budgets trickle down and money is spent on stuff like bike trails and parks when our protection should come first. You are doing a great job in a difficult time.

David Hamilton
3d ago

I can’t answer directly because I haven’t been pulled over by the state police. But ever are the state police in the Longmont area of I 25 are respectful to people car. I passed cars that were left alone the shoulders between Longmont and Ft Colin and seen the tags and they are not stuck to the glass some are stuck on the antennas some are stuck the back door handle. Not hard to remove and don’t leave a glue mess. That show some officers under stands that is expensive to remove.

Westword

Worst Colorado Places for Drivers Who Won't Stay in Their Lane

"Stay in your lane" is a phrase frequently used when people drift from what they do best. But failing to remain between the lines on roadways can have tragic consequences, as seen in the growing death toll on Colorado roadways. According to the Colorado State Patrol, fatalities caused by lane...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

7 totally legitimate complaints about life in Colorado

If you've been a longtime reader of OutThere Colorado, you know I love Colorado as much as the next person. It's an incredible place to live and, in my opinion, it lives up to the international hype it gets. That being said, there are a few common complaints I tend to hear and some of those complaints might be worth mentioning to people looking to relocate in the Centennial State.
COLORADO STATE
arkvalleyvoice.com

Annual Fatal Crash Investigation Data by the Colorado State Patrol Reveal the Tragic Results of Lane Violations

Traffic deaths surged across Colorado in 2021 hitting a 20-year high. The deaths were the result of conscious choices to drive distracted, drive under the influence and drive aggressively which are resulting in fatal behaviors on our roads. One identified way that each of these choices can affect a motorist’s behavior is through their inability to stay safely centered in their driving lane.
COLORADO STATE
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
9NEWS

Heidi Ganahl declines 9NEWS debate with Gov. Jared Polis

DENVER — Republican gubernatorial candidate Heidi Ganahl declined to debate Democratic Gov. Jared Polis on 9NEWS later this month, her campaign announced Friday. "The Heidi Ganahl for Governor campaign is declining a debate proposed by Denver’s 9NEWS because of biased reporting by one of the network’s 'non-negotiable moderators,' " the news release said in part.
COLORADO STATE
broomfieldleader.com

Free public school meals goes to Colorado voters in November

Voters will decide this November if Colorado should provide free meals to all public school students. Proposition FF asks voters to create the Healthy School Meals for All program, which would be paid for by increasing taxes paid by households with incomes over $300,000 along with maximizing additional federal funding. The ballot measure would also provide funding to purchase products grown, raised and processed in Colorado and increase wages for those who prepare and serve food.
COLORADO STATE
#The Colorado State Patrol#The Public Opinion Survey
skyhinews.com

Avian Flu declared disaster emergency in Colorado

Gov. Jared Polis has issued an Executive Order declaring a state of disaster emergency due to the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza rising among birds in Colorado. The emergency declaration will allow state agencies to coordinate together to mitigate the spread of the disease. Also known as H5N1 or the avian...
COLORADO STATE
ouraynews.com

State shuts down only West Slope psych hospital

Complaints about care of children, safety concerns prompt closure. Colorado’s new Behavioral Health Administration shut down part of the Western Slope’s only psychiatric hospital on Sept. 28 in response to complaints about the quality and safety of the care it gives teenagers and kids as young as seven.
COLORADO STATE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
coloradopolitics.com

Colorado Springs Gazette: Re-elect Lamborn to save lives and sanity

We keep looking to praise Colorado politicians who understand and respond to the serious issues of inflation, crime, the porous border and the closely related issue of young people dying at record rates because of fentanyl. They are remarkably hard to find, making U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn a cornerstone of Colorado politics.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Denver Gazette

Donation marks momentum for bike path along notorious highway in Colorado

Boulder County is one step closer to realizing a long-envisioned bike path along a popular, notorious roadway. Nonprofit Cyclists 4 Community recently announced a $30,000 donation to the county to help pay for a feasibility study that could pave the way for a bike lane along the North Foothills Highway. That's the stretch of U.S. 36 between Boulder and Lyons, where cyclists have long braved the slim shoulders while drivers have maneuvered for space.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
coloradopolitics.com

Booze ballot measures will backfire on Colorado

Expanding Colorado’s alcohol laws may sound like a good idea at first. But like a wolf in sheep’s clothing, there are many unintended consequences of the three alcohol-related measures on the November ballot: Props 124, 125 and 126. Companies like DoorDash are dumping millions of dollars into ad...
COLORADO STATE
heartoftherockiesradio.com

Cyber Attack Cripples Colorado’s Government Website

Another cyber-attack took down a government website. An attack orchestrated by a “foreign actor” took down Colorado’s main government website yesterday. Colorado.gov went offline yesterday afternoon. All other state websites and services were still available. It is unclear if the suspect is asking for ransom to bring...
COLORADO STATE
coloradosun.com

Proposition GG: Information on Colorado income tax changes would be more prominently displayed

Proposition GG is a ballot measure about ballot measures. It represents Colorado’s latest battleground over the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights as Democrats seek to work around the 1992 constitutional amendment, known as TABOR, and Republicans battle to prevent any changes. The initiative, if passed, would require the state to more prominently display detailed information about how citizen-initiated ballot measures changing the income tax rate would affect Coloradans.
COLORADO STATE
Axios

Millions in pandemic relief awarded to government workers as bonuses

Government employees across Colorado took home millions in bonus pay from federal pandemic relief dollars with some pocketing hefty sums. State of play: More than $20 million from Colorado's portion of the American Rescue Plan Act money went to frontline government workers during the pandemic — but thousands more went to employees who worked from home, skipped vaccinations or didn't qualify as essential, according to a new Axios Denver investigation.
COLORADO STATE

