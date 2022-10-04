I tried to take the survey but it gave me no option to type in the open text questions. In a nutshell, I support our law enforcement. I think there are always bad apples and those are the instances we hear about. I feel that the quality of service from them is based on being short staffed and over worked. Crime in Colorado is very high and without them, it will get worse. Even our 911 service center is understaffed and we are put on hold. Scary times. Budgets trickle down and money is spent on stuff like bike trails and parks when our protection should come first. You are doing a great job in a difficult time.
I can’t answer directly because I haven’t been pulled over by the state police. But ever are the state police in the Longmont area of I 25 are respectful to people car. I passed cars that were left alone the shoulders between Longmont and Ft Colin and seen the tags and they are not stuck to the glass some are stuck on the antennas some are stuck the back door handle. Not hard to remove and don’t leave a glue mess. That show some officers under stands that is expensive to remove.
