Ballet Arkansas Presents Wildly Popular Multimedia Infused Ballet “DRACULA” at Fayetteville Public Library Event Center

Cyclocross World Cup races fast approaching in Fayetteville
World-class cyclocross racing will return to Fayetteville next weekend. The OZCX and UCI Cyclocross World Cup events are set for Oct. 14-16 at Centennial Park, which includes three days bike racing atop Millsap Mountain in southwest Fayetteville. Junior, C1-level and amateur events are scheduled on Friday and Saturday, including kids...
Hurting Hogs head to Starkville
Football is a game of adjustments, and that has never been more true for the Arkansas Razorbacks. The No. 25 Hogs (3-2, 1-2 SEC) travel to Starkville, Miss. for an 11 a.m. matchup with No. 23 Mississippi State (4-1, 1-1 SEC) that will be televised by the SEC Network with a number of injury issues weighing heavily on Sam Pittman, his coaching staff, and the Razorbacks themselves.
