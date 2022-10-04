Ballet Arkansas Presents Wildly Popular Multimedia Infused Ballet “DRACULA” at Fayetteville Public Library Event Center

Football is a game of adjustments, and that has never been more true for the Arkansas Razorbacks. The No. 25 Hogs (3-2, 1-2 SEC) travel to Starkville, Miss. for an 11 a.m. matchup with No. 23 Mississippi State (4-1, 1-1 SEC) that will be televised by the SEC Network with a number of injury issues weighing heavily on Sam Pittman, his coaching staff, and the Razorbacks themselves.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO