Read full article on original website
Related
KGLO News
Clear Lake superintendent encourages city leaders to encourage more market-rate housing development
CLEAR LAKE — The Clear Lake Community School District’s superintendent says he’s happy to see a housing development proposed in the southern part of the community as it will help to put a dent into the city’s market-rate housing shortage. The Clear Lake City Council on...
mystar106.com
First step in flood mitigation effort for Ideal Creek, Mason Creek approved by Mason City council
MASON CITY — The City Council in Mason City last night approved submitting an application for the Federal Emergency Management Agency Advanced Assistance program through the Iowa Department of Homeland Security to assist with costs associated with assessing the Ideal Creek watershed above the Eastbrooke neighborhood and in the Mason Creek watershed upstream of South Federal Avenue for a possible flood mitigation project.
algonaradio.com
Rates Set for Electric Vehicle Charging Ports to be Featured in New Parking Lot
–The new parking lot at the corner of Call and Moore Streets in downtown Algona will feature a Level 2 electric vehicle charging station when it is completed. At their most recent meeting, the Algona Municipal Utilities Board of Trustees set the fee structure for electric vehicle owners to use either of the two charging ports that will be available.
951thebull.com
New Hampton LOSST Town Hall Meeting Wednesday
On the November 8th general election ballot, the City of New Hampton will ask its citizens to approve redirecting revenue generated by its one-cent Local Option Sales and Service Tax (LOSST) to help pay for the City’s portion of a public ambulance service in Chickasaw County. That’s Mayor Bobby...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KAAL-TV
Hancock Co. warehouse operator, grain dealer has licenses suspended
(ABC 6 News) – The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship announced they have immediately suspended the licenses of a warehouse operator and grain dealer in Hancock County. According to the Department, Global Processing, Inc., of Kanawha, has had their licenses suspended due to the company’s failure to...
KIMT
Authorities identify man killed in Mason City fire
MASON CITY, Iowa - One person has died as the result of a fire on Oct. 1 at The Manor in Mason City. Officials said the fire occurred Oct. 1 at 6:04 p.m. with light smoke showing from a fifth-floor window. The fire resulted in the death of Ronald Smith, 78, of Mason City.
mystar106.com
Nora Springs veteran’s home gets a new roof thanks to a national program, local contractor
NORA SPRINGS — A United States Army veteran who lives in Nora Springs and his family got a new roof on their house on Wednesday thanks to a partnership between a local construction company and a national business. Ava Shafer of Young Construction says Brandon Schmidt was nominated to...
KIMT
Fire at The Manor in Mason City classified as fatal
MASON CITY, Iowa - One person has died as the result of a fire on Oct. 1 at The Manor in Mason City. Officials said the fire occurred Oct. 1 at 6:04 p.m. with light smoke showing from a fifth-floor window. “Firefighters performed search and rescue and shut the fire...
RELATED PEOPLE
KEYC
One dead in apartment fire in Mason City
MASON CITY, Iowa (KTTC) – One person is dead after an apartment building caught on fire Saturday. According to Mason City Fire Department (MCFD), it responded to a fire alarm at 6:04 p.m. at The Manor apartment building located at 43rd Street NW. Upon arrival, firefighters found light smoke...
kiow.com
Winnebago County Recorder’s Office on Third-Parties Charging for Military Records
The Iowa County Recorders Association (ICRA) wants to make all veterans aware that recording or requesting military records is always free of charge for a veteran. In recent weeks it has been reported that a third-party company has been charging veterans to record these documents. The ICRA wants veterans to review the Iowa Code chapter and information regarding submitting copies of DD214 documents below. The ICRA wants veterans to remember to always contact your local County Recorder for assistance recording or requesting military records.
mystar106.com
One dead after fire at The Manor in downtown Mason City Sunday evening
MASON CITY — One person is dead after a fire at The Manor apartments in downtown Mason City on Sunday evening. Firefighters responded shortly after 6 o’clock to a fire alarm, with the fire department finding light smoke from a fifth floor window. Firefighters found the fire in...
KGLO News
Sculpture placed at Mason City cemetery to help ease suffering of those who experience the grief of losing a child
MASON CITY — A sculpture was unveiled Thursday evening at Elmwood St. Joseph Cemetery in Mason City in the area reserved for infants known as Lullaby Lane. Kyle and Kristy Easley recently purchased a sculpture in memory of their baby daughter who was stillborn at 34 weeks as a way to help ease the suffering of others who experience the grief of losing a child.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KIMT
Clear Lake apartment manager accused of using master key to burglarize residence
CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - A woman employed to manage an apartment complex has been arrested for using a master key to burglarize an apartment. Cassie Miller, 40, is facing charges of felony burglary and possession of burglar tools. Court documents state Miller used her master key to steal a checkbook...
mystar106.com
Victim identified from Sunday’s fatal fire at The Manor in downtown Mason City
MASON CITY — The name of the victim from Sunday evening’s fatal fire at a Mason City downtown apartment complex has been released. Firefighters responded shortly after 6 o’clock to a fire alarm at The Manor at 4 3rd Northwest, where on arrival they observed light smoke coming from a fifth floor window. Firefighters found there had been a fire in Apartment #549 with the building’s fire sprinkler system having extinguished the fire.
KIMT
3 weeks after body found in Worth County, authorities still looking for information
WORTH COUNTY, Iowa - Three weeks after the body of Melissa Jo Olson was found in the Shell Rock River, authorities in Worth County are urging patience from the public. In a release Friday, the sheriff’s office said that since the body was found Sept. 16 along 390th St. and Raven Ave, the DCI, the State Medical Examiner and the sheriff’s office “have been continuing to investigate and gather information as well as conduct further testing. Results from further testing and the completion of reports may take several weeks to finalize.”
951thebull.com
Charles City Man Accused of Vehicular Homicide Allowed to Take Trip to Hawaii
A Charles City man, accused of causing a head-on crash that killed a Mason City man this past summer, is being allowed to travel out of state to Hawaii. The Iowa State Patrol says 58-year-old Timothy Hoy was drinking and driving July 25th when his vehicle crossed the centerline just west of Nora Springs and collided head-on with the vehicle driven by 41-year-old Stephen Miles of Mason City. Miles died in the crash and two juveniles in the Miles’ vehicle were also injured.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Corydon Times-Republican
Mitchell County murder trial delayed
The murder trial of an Osage man accused of killing a Mason City woman in April of 2021, and later placing her skull on a stick along the Cedar River Greenbelt Trail just south of Mitchell, Iowa, has been continued until next year. According to court records, 23-year-old Nathan James...
KIMT
Mason City woman accused of felony theft for allegedly stealing from her employer
MASON CITY, Iowa - A 55-year-old woman is facing a felony theft charge for allegedly taking cash out of a register at Fleet Farm on 14 occasions. Ann Rosenmeyer, of Mason City, was arrested Thursday and charged with second-degree theft. Court documents state that Rosenmeyer took cash that totals $3,350....
mystar106.com
Mason City man charged with breaking into house, swinging barbed wire-wrapped baseball bat at people
MASON CITY — A Mason City man has been charged with burglary after breaking into a house and striking a person with a baseball bat last week. A criminal complaint accuses 33-year-old Keith Ingersoll of entering a residence in the 400 block of 6th Northwest in the early morning hours of Sunday September 25th, wearing a mask that appeared to be covered in blood and possessing a baseball bat with barbed wire wrapped around the barrel. Ingersoll allegedly swung the bat multiple times at two people in the house.
kiow.com
Johnson Sentenced on Possession Charges
Jeremy Johnson of Dakota City pled guilty to “Possession of a Controlled Substance – Second Offense (Methamphetamine),” an aggravated misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Forest City Police Department on June 11, 2022. Johnson was sentenced to serve 7 days in the Winnebago County Jail and...
Comments / 1