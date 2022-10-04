ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clear Lake, IA

mystar106.com

First step in flood mitigation effort for Ideal Creek, Mason Creek approved by Mason City council

MASON CITY — The City Council in Mason City last night approved submitting an application for the Federal Emergency Management Agency Advanced Assistance program through the Iowa Department of Homeland Security to assist with costs associated with assessing the Ideal Creek watershed above the Eastbrooke neighborhood and in the Mason Creek watershed upstream of South Federal Avenue for a possible flood mitigation project.
MASON CITY, IA
algonaradio.com

Rates Set for Electric Vehicle Charging Ports to be Featured in New Parking Lot

–The new parking lot at the corner of Call and Moore Streets in downtown Algona will feature a Level 2 electric vehicle charging station when it is completed. At their most recent meeting, the Algona Municipal Utilities Board of Trustees set the fee structure for electric vehicle owners to use either of the two charging ports that will be available.
ALGONA, IA
951thebull.com

New Hampton LOSST Town Hall Meeting Wednesday

On the November 8th general election ballot, the City of New Hampton will ask its citizens to approve redirecting revenue generated by its one-cent Local Option Sales and Service Tax (LOSST) to help pay for the City’s portion of a public ambulance service in Chickasaw County. That’s Mayor Bobby...
NEW HAMPTON, IA
KAAL-TV

Hancock Co. warehouse operator, grain dealer has licenses suspended

(ABC 6 News) – The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship announced they have immediately suspended the licenses of a warehouse operator and grain dealer in Hancock County. According to the Department, Global Processing, Inc., of Kanawha, has had their licenses suspended due to the company’s failure to...
HANCOCK COUNTY, IA
KIMT

Authorities identify man killed in Mason City fire

MASON CITY, Iowa - One person has died as the result of a fire on Oct. 1 at The Manor in Mason City. Officials said the fire occurred Oct. 1 at 6:04 p.m. with light smoke showing from a fifth-floor window. The fire resulted in the death of Ronald Smith, 78, of Mason City.
MASON CITY, IA
KIMT

Fire at The Manor in Mason City classified as fatal

MASON CITY, Iowa - One person has died as the result of a fire on Oct. 1 at The Manor in Mason City. Officials said the fire occurred Oct. 1 at 6:04 p.m. with light smoke showing from a fifth-floor window. “Firefighters performed search and rescue and shut the fire...
MASON CITY, IA
KEYC

One dead in apartment fire in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa (KTTC) – One person is dead after an apartment building caught on fire Saturday. According to Mason City Fire Department (MCFD), it responded to a fire alarm at 6:04 p.m. at The Manor apartment building located at 43rd Street NW. Upon arrival, firefighters found light smoke...
MASON CITY, IA
kiow.com

Winnebago County Recorder’s Office on Third-Parties Charging for Military Records

The Iowa County Recorders Association (ICRA) wants to make all veterans aware that recording or requesting military records is always free of charge for a veteran. In recent weeks it has been reported that a third-party company has been charging veterans to record these documents. The ICRA wants veterans to review the Iowa Code chapter and information regarding submitting copies of DD214 documents below. The ICRA wants veterans to remember to always contact your local County Recorder for assistance recording or requesting military records.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IA
KGLO News

Sculpture placed at Mason City cemetery to help ease suffering of those who experience the grief of losing a child

MASON CITY — A sculpture was unveiled Thursday evening at Elmwood St. Joseph Cemetery in Mason City in the area reserved for infants known as Lullaby Lane. Kyle and Kristy Easley recently purchased a sculpture in memory of their baby daughter who was stillborn at 34 weeks as a way to help ease the suffering of others who experience the grief of losing a child.
MASON CITY, IA
mystar106.com

Victim identified from Sunday’s fatal fire at The Manor in downtown Mason City

MASON CITY — The name of the victim from Sunday evening’s fatal fire at a Mason City downtown apartment complex has been released. Firefighters responded shortly after 6 o’clock to a fire alarm at The Manor at 4 3rd Northwest, where on arrival they observed light smoke coming from a fifth floor window. Firefighters found there had been a fire in Apartment #549 with the building’s fire sprinkler system having extinguished the fire.
MASON CITY, IA
KIMT

3 weeks after body found in Worth County, authorities still looking for information

WORTH COUNTY, Iowa - Three weeks after the body of Melissa Jo Olson was found in the Shell Rock River, authorities in Worth County are urging patience from the public. In a release Friday, the sheriff’s office said that since the body was found Sept. 16 along 390th St. and Raven Ave, the DCI, the State Medical Examiner and the sheriff’s office “have been continuing to investigate and gather information as well as conduct further testing. Results from further testing and the completion of reports may take several weeks to finalize.”
WORTH COUNTY, IA
951thebull.com

Charles City Man Accused of Vehicular Homicide Allowed to Take Trip to Hawaii

A Charles City man, accused of causing a head-on crash that killed a Mason City man this past summer, is being allowed to travel out of state to Hawaii. The Iowa State Patrol says 58-year-old Timothy Hoy was drinking and driving July 25th when his vehicle crossed the centerline just west of Nora Springs and collided head-on with the vehicle driven by 41-year-old Stephen Miles of Mason City. Miles died in the crash and two juveniles in the Miles’ vehicle were also injured.
CHARLES CITY, IA
Corydon Times-Republican

Mitchell County murder trial delayed

The murder trial of an Osage man accused of killing a Mason City woman in April of 2021, and later placing her skull on a stick along the Cedar River Greenbelt Trail just south of Mitchell, Iowa, has been continued until next year. According to court records, 23-year-old Nathan James...
MITCHELL COUNTY, IA
mystar106.com

Mason City man charged with breaking into house, swinging barbed wire-wrapped baseball bat at people

MASON CITY — A Mason City man has been charged with burglary after breaking into a house and striking a person with a baseball bat last week. A criminal complaint accuses 33-year-old Keith Ingersoll of entering a residence in the 400 block of 6th Northwest in the early morning hours of Sunday September 25th, wearing a mask that appeared to be covered in blood and possessing a baseball bat with barbed wire wrapped around the barrel. Ingersoll allegedly swung the bat multiple times at two people in the house.
MASON CITY, IA
kiow.com

Johnson Sentenced on Possession Charges

Jeremy Johnson of Dakota City pled guilty to “Possession of a Controlled Substance – Second Offense (Methamphetamine),” an aggravated misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Forest City Police Department on June 11, 2022. Johnson was sentenced to serve 7 days in the Winnebago County Jail and...
DAKOTA CITY, IA

