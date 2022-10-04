A share of Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR) closed at $0.82 per share on Thursday, up from $0.60 day before. While Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. has overperformed by 36.66%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CLVR fell by -88.55%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.65 to $0.58, whereas the simple moving average fell by -42.29% in the last 200 days.

