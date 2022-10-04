In the current trading session, InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s (NVIV) stock is trading at the price of $5.02, a fall of -37.09% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -69.58% less than its 52-week high of $16.50 and 43.43% better than its 52-week low of $3.50. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -35.84% below the high and +26.11% above the low.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO