Read full article on original website
Related
mystar106.com
Candidates for ag secretary discuss water quality initiatives
JOHNSTON — The two candidates running to be Iowa’s secretary of agriculture for the next four years disagree on how to advance voluntary efforts to improve water quality in the state. Republican Mike Naig has been ag secretary since the spring of 2018 and he’s seeking a second...
mystar106.com
Group of Iowa scientists touts the benefits of trees
IOWA CITY — A group of scientists and researchers from 33 Iowa colleges and universities says trees can help Iowans deal with the higher temperatures and intense rainfall expected in the decades to come. University of Iowa professor Heather Sander says trees and woodlands absorb “a huge volume” of water.
mystar106.com
Report: Twelve Iowans dead from domestic violence so far in 2022
DES MOINES — A report from the Iowa Attorney General’s office finds 12 people have died from domestic violence statewide so far this year, a list that includes nine women and three bystanders. The office’s Crime Victim Assistance Division director Sandi Tibbetts Murphy says the majority of domestic...
mystar106.com
Regulators fine three more sports betting operations for credit card use
DES MOINES — The Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission approved three more fines at their meeting last week for the illegal use of credit cards by sports betting operations. Racing and Gaming Administrator Brian Ohorilko says they are part of one case involving the company processing the payments for the sports betting companies. “In these particular cases, they involve some prepaid cards, a complicated type of transaction where customers either unknowingly or willingly circumvented the credit card rules. And so we do think though, I should mention, that this is an isolated incident,” Ohorilko says.
Comments / 0