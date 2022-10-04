After an important victory against the Charlotte 49ers (1-4, 0-1 C- USA), the UTEP Miners (3-3, 1-1 C-USA) continue to build momentum after a tough start to the season. Now entering another game against the LA Tech Bulldogs (1-3, 0-0 C-USA), who are coming off a major loss to the University of Southern Alabama, UTEP will have some tough competition ahead as the Bulldogs will be looking to redeem themselves and turn their season around.

EL PASO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO