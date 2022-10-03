Read full article on original website
Take a Sneak Peek at Photos from the 'Blue Bloods' Season 13 Premiere
The season 12 finale of Blue Bloods once again saw the Reagan family teaming up as Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) and Jamie (Will Estes) joined forces with their nephew Joe Hill (Will Hochman) when their two cases converged in an explosive ending. Season 13 will pick up following Erin Regan’s (Bridget...
Jenna Dewan Shares Sweet Reaction to Learning She Was a Part of JoJo Siwa’s Coming Out Story
Jenna Dewan has heard the news that she played a part in JoJo Siwa realizing she's gay, and the Step Up actress has shared her sweet reaction to the story. Earlier this week, the Dance Moms alum shared her "gay awakening story time" using the viral "One Thing About Me" trend on TikTok, simply writing "Enjoy" in the caption.
Olivia Culpo Reveals Filming ‘The Culpos’ Was ‘A Gift’ That Helped Her Be ‘More Intentional’ With Her Family
Move over Kardashians, the Culpos are here! TLC dropped the trailer for the upcoming reality series starring Olivia Culpo and her sisters Aurora Culpo and Sophia Culpo and the former pageant queen dished about what is to come in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife.com! “It’s been so fun!” Olivia gushed, while also chatting about her upcoming Prime Early Access Sale livestream. “I feel like as I’ve been getting older, it’s been so much more important to me to spend time with my family. I feel like I’ve really started to put things into perspective and I used to be so obsessed with working and the next milestone, checking things off my list, but I’ve really made an intentional effort to be more intentional in the things that I do with my time.”
12 New Details The Try Guys JUST Revealed About The Removal Of Ned Fulmer, Including Why They Won't Have A New Fourth Member
"I'm going to be frank. That era of the Try Guys is over. It's not coming back. The four of us are not making videos together. Something new is coming," Zach said.
The Best And Funniest "House Of The Dragon" Jokes, Tweets, And Memes So Far
Daemon Targaryen has been the best source of humor and drama this season, and people LOVE it.
19 Things With Such Distinct Smells That It Instantly Comes Back To You Just By Looking At A Photo
Let your nose do the talking.
If You're Baking Anything With Pumpkin This Season, Memorize This Smart Hack For Bakery-Worthy Dough
Everyone was right about these.
55 Adorably Fun Photos From the Best Dog Day, Ever: 2022’s Tour de Corgi in Fort Collins
It began as just a little "fun thing to do" in 2015. It has grown into one of the most-fun events that's held in Fort Collins. Big butts, costumes, and smiles. Tour de Corgi. There were hundreds of "fluffy butts" and hundreds more smiles (humans and Corgis included) at the 2022 Tour de Corgi in Fort Collins, on a beautiful fall day, October 1. If you weren't able to make it, we have a lot of fun photos from that Saturday.
