Move over Kardashians, the Culpos are here! TLC dropped the trailer for the upcoming reality series starring Olivia Culpo and her sisters Aurora Culpo and Sophia Culpo and the former pageant queen dished about what is to come in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife.com! “It’s been so fun!” Olivia gushed, while also chatting about her upcoming Prime Early Access Sale livestream. “I feel like as I’ve been getting older, it’s been so much more important to me to spend time with my family. I feel like I’ve really started to put things into perspective and I used to be so obsessed with working and the next milestone, checking things off my list, but I’ve really made an intentional effort to be more intentional in the things that I do with my time.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 21 MINUTES AGO