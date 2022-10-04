ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merced County, CA

Sheriff pleads for help finding 4 kidnapped family members and their abductor

By Brian Dakss
CBS LA
CBS LA
 5 days ago

Authorities in Merced County in Central California are searching for four family members they say were kidnapped Monday morning from a local business. A manhunt is on for their abductor.

The sheriff's office says detectives are trying to find 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri, her mother, 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, her father, 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, and her 39-year-old uncle, Amandeep Singh.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bAKHc_0iLNUZhY00
Merced County, Calif. kidnap victims in 2022 family photo: 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri, her mother, 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, and her father, 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh Merced County, California Sheriff's Office

The office says the suspect is considered armed and dangerous and is urging members of the public not to approach him and instead to call 911 if they think they've spotted him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o1MaL_0iLNUZhY00
Infant kidnap victim Aroohi Dheri in 2022 family photo. Merced County, California Sheriff's Office

No motive for the kidnapping was known.

In a video released Monday night, Sheriff Vernon Warnke pleaded for the public's help.

"No contact has been made, nor ransom demands. Nothing from the suspect in this," Warnke said.

"We need your help. We've got detectives out canvassing. We've got aircraft out looking for evidence. People are gonna be working 24 hours on this until we get a break in this.

"We're asking for your help. We need your help. And we've gotta bring this family home safely."

Warnke also released photos of a possible suspect:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33Ae2Q_0iLNUZhY00
A possible suspect in the abduction of four family members from a business in Merced County, California on Oct. 3, 2022. Merced County, California Sheriff's Office

Comments / 24

Sam Clyde
5d ago

Why would kidnappers take the entire family? There must be some kind of personal connection. I hope they don't stop looking for them, like so many kidnap victims.

Reply
20
Jacque Williams- Middleton
5d ago

Wow this is crazy. it sounds like they have a vendetta against a family member, they can't get to them so they go after family members. I pray that all is found without harm.

Reply
12
The Best GiGi
5d ago

They took the whole family. God Please help this family. Not good.

Reply(4)
17
Related
CBS LA

4 family members kidnapped from California business found dead, sheriff says

Four family members, including an infant, who were kidnapped Monday morning from a business in Central California's Merced County have been found dead, authorities announced Wednesday night. The victims were discovered in a remote farm area of Merced County. In a news briefing, Merced County Sheriff Vernon Warnke said the bodies of the four victims were discovered at about 5:30 p.m. local time by a farm worker "during the course of his job duties." The victims were found "relatively close together," Warnke added. He did not disclose if investigators had determined their causes of death. The sheriff emphasized that the...
MERCED COUNTY, CA
People

Calif. Family Members — Including a Baby — Have Been Kidnapped, and Police Have No Idea Why

"We've got to bring this family home safely," Merced County Sheriff Vernon Warnke said Authorities in California are desperately searching for four family members — including a baby — who were taken at gunpoint from a business in Merced County on Monday. "We have a lowlife out there that kidnapped an 8-month-old baby, her mom, her dad and her uncle," Merced County Sheriff Vernon Warnke said in a somber video posted to Facebook on Monday. Jasleen Kaur, 27, Jasdeep Singh, 36, and their 8-month-old baby, Aroohi Dheri, and the baby's uncle, Amandeep Singh,...
MERCED COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Merced County, CA
Merced County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jasdeep Singh
CBS LA

California updates tsunami hazard maps for 7 counties, including Ventura

The California Geological Survey has released updated tsunami hazard maps for seven counties to help users determine whether they are in areas at risk for inundation and for planning.The revised interactive maps released Friday cover San Diego, Santa Cruz, Ventura, Marin, Sonoma, Solano and Napa counties.The new maps reflect new data and improved computer modeling since an earlier series of maps was published in 2009, as well as threats from tsunamis originating far away and locally, the Geological Survey said in a press release.In one example of the updates, new modeling for Santa Cruz County shows that a subduction zone earthquake off...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC News

Texas woman found guilty of killing expectant mother to take unborn baby

NEW BOSTON, Texas — A Texas woman was convicted of capital murder Monday for killing a pregnant woman to take her unborn baby. A Bowie County jury in northeast Texas deliberated about an hour before finding Taylor Rene Parker, 29, guilty of the October 2020 murder of Reagan Michelle Simmons-Hancock, 21, and the abduction of the daughter cut from her womb who later died.
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

Execution set for Texas inmate John Henry Ramirez, who fought prayer, touch rules

A Texas death row inmate whose case clarified the role of spiritual advisers in death chambers nationwide is scheduled for execution Wednesday, despite efforts by a district attorney to stop his lethal injection.John Henry Ramirez, 38, was sentenced to death for killing 46-year-old Pablo Castro, a convenience store clerk, in 2004. Prosecutors said Castro was taking the trash out from the store in Corpus Christi when Ramirez robbed him of $1.25 and stabbed him 29 times.Castro's killing took place during a series of robberies; Ramirez and two women went on a crimes spree following a three-day drug binge. Ramirez fled...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Central California#Violent Crime
The Associated Press

11 turkey farm workers charged with cruelty caught on video

Eleven people working for one of the nation’s leading turkey producers have been charged with animal cruelty in Pennsylvania after state police said they were caught on video kicking, stomping and beating turkeys at several farms. The workers were responsible for capturing and crating turkeys destined for slaughter, Pennsylvania State Police said Thursday. Police launched the probe in August 2021 in response to a complaint from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals. The animal rights group said it sent an undercover investigator to Plainville Farms to evaluate the marketing claims of a third-party labeling program that had designated Plainville as “animal welfare certified.” The PETA investigator worked on a Plainville Farms crew for about three weeks and captured graphic video that appeared to show workers mistreating the birds. “Every night, at every farm the crews worked at, these men threw turkeys, viciously kicked and stomped on them, and killed them in the most rampant, top-to-bottom display of cruelty to farmed animals we’ve ever seen,” Dan Paden, a PETA vice president, said in a phone interview.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Fox News

California homeowner shoots, kills intoxicated intruder fighting with her husband, authorities say

A California homeowner shot and killed an intruder Saturday to protect her husband, who was busy fighting the suspect off, authorities said. Deputies with the Patterson Police Services, a part of the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office, received a called around 10:20 p.m. about shots fired in the 500 block of Ashwood Lane. The caller said they received a call from a female speaking Mandarian who said she had just shot and killed an intruder.
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Haboob blankets Riverside, San Diego counties with dust, sand

A dust storm known as a haboob blanketed the San Diego and Riverside county deserts Thursday afternoon, cutting visibility to as much as under a quarter mile.The National Weather Service issued a blowing dust advisory Thursday afternoon due to a gust front blowing in from Imperial County. Several images sent in to the National Weather Service showed a dramatic bank of thick dust blowing into communities like El Centro in Imperial County, and the Coachella Valley.The haboob was apparently caused by a strong thunderstorm in Arizona that pushed winds west into Riverside and San Diego counties. Such events don't last long, but can create walls of dust and sand as high as 10,000 feet, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.The South Coast Air Quality Management District issued a Windblown Dust Advisory for portions of Riverside County in the wake of Thursday's haboob due to vast amounts of dust still airborne and lingering in the Coachella Valley and Banning areas. Forecasters say Friday's weather could include possible thunderstorms in inland mountain areas that could bring lightning, gusty winds, and brief, heavy periods of rain.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS LA

FBI sends Hunter Biden tax, gun purchase evidence to U.S. Attorney

The FBI months ago gathered what agents believed was sufficient evidence to charge Hunter Biden, the president's son, with crimes related to taxes and making a false statement when purchasing a gun, according to sources familiar with the investigation. Evidence gathered by FBI and IRS investigators was sent to the U.S. Attorney's office in Delaware, according to the sources. A spokesperson for the Trump-appointed U.S. Attorney in Delaware declined to comment. The Washington Post was first to report that the agency had provided evidence of alleged crimes to federal prosecutors.Chris Clark, an attorney for Biden, criticized the FBI in a...
DELAWARE STATE
People

Minn. Husband, Wife, 2 Dogs Found Dead in Murder-Suicide After Couple Was Diagnosed with Cancer

Steven Alton Stearns, 45, and Stacy Lynn Stearns, 49, who just celebrated their 21st wedding anniversary on Sept. 21, were found dead in their home on Tuesday A Minnesota husband and wife who were each battling cancer were found dead inside their rural home from a murder-suicide on Tuesday, authorities say. Just after 9 a.m., deputies from the Becker County Sheriff's Office were called to a Detroit Lakes home and found the bodies of Steven Alton Stearns, 45, and Stacy Lynn Stearns, 49, and their two dogs inside, the sheriff's office said...
DETROIT LAKES, MN
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
181K+
Followers
25K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy