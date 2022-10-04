Read full article on original website
Related
TODAY.com
Parents with 3 kids of a different race share their story: ‘Families don’t have to match’
Sadie and Jarvis Sampson are spreading the message that “families don’t have to match.”. “It's our motto,” Sadie, 26, told TODAY Parents. Sadie and Jarvis, 28, are Black, while their 3-year-old son, Ezra is white. The couple’s 18-month-old twin daughters, Journee and Destinee, are white and Mexican.
Katie Couric’s Daughters: Meet Her Two Devoted Kids Ellie & Caroline
Katie Couric, 65, truly does it all! The former TODAY anchor is not only one of the most known news personalities, but she is also a loving mother to her adult daughters Caroline Monahan and Ellie Monahan. Katie welcomed her two beauties with her former husband, Jay Monahan, who passed away from colon cancer in 1998. Get to know all about the Monahan daughters below!
Bride's Response to 'Miserable' Wedding Day Cheered Online
"The photo of you two [on] the boat in the rain reminds me of 'The Notebook'," one user said.
Someecards
Aunt makes 4 yo nephew cry so SIL gets revenge by embarrassing her the same way.
AITA (Am I the as*hole) for doing the same thing to my sister-in-law that she does to my son?. So background: I (32f) have a brother, "Dave" (35m), who's married to "Sarah" (29f). They don't have children yet. I have a son who just turned four and a three-month-old daughter with my husband (39m). My husband and I live in Belgium most of the time, but we travel back to visit my family about once a month (in England).
IN THIS ARTICLE
dognews.com
Who’s Laughing Now?
We are all well aware of the fact that trying to change any established procedures or introduce new ideas to the world of show dogs and dog shows is without exception met with differences of opinion, arguments and resistance. Only recently I heard that new rules will come into effect...
12tomatoes.com
“Bridezillas” Share Non-Negotiables For Their Weddings
The concept of a “bridezilla” is a hilarious one. While the -zilla suffix typically conjures up images of giant monsters trampling cities, the bridezilla is more likely to stomp on people’s feelings. While some people view weddings as a family event, bridezillas tend to think of it...
Column: My big brother and my senseless sibling rivalry
Last week, my brother, Mike, and his wife, Jeanne, drove to the Cape from their home near D.C. I hadn’t seen Mike in over three years. But we’ve been estranged for dozens. Our relationship has always been strained. My mother favored him. But Mike never believed me about that, which I resented.
Comments / 0