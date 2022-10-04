Read full article on original website
BBC
In pictures: Easter Island statues damaged by fire
A fire has damaged the enigmatic statues on Easter Island, with some of the charring said to be irreparable. An unknown number of the stone-carved statues have been affected by the blaze, Chile's cultural heritage undersecretary said. Easter Island has nearly 1,000 of the megaliths, known as moai. They have...
BBC
Marwell Zoo bids farewell to 'amazing, loving' white rhino
A zoo is celebrating the life of one of its "much loved" white rhinos after the animal died last week at the age of 36. Sula was one of Marwell Zoo's oldest residents, arriving as a three-year-old in 1988. Phil Robbins, team leader at the zoo near Winchester in Hampshire,...
Musings: She bought her parents dinner … and pie
I don’t usually speak to people who are sitting near me in a restaurant, but this time I just couldn’t help myself. It was the sweetest thing. A couple, I’d guess in their early 50s, and their teenaged son, came in with an older couple. They were just going out to dinner, but I watched them intently.
BBC
Barrister buys 'haunted' Carbisdale Castle
A historic Highland country house has been bought by an international barrister after it was put up for sale for the third time in six years. New owner Samantha Kane said she plans to refurbish Carbisdale Castle and invest in the local economy. The 20-bedroom, B-listed early 20th Century cliff-top...
BBC
Ellerby: Gold coins found hidden under kitchen floor sell for £754,000
A treasure trove of more than 260 gold coins discovered by a couple beneath their kitchen floor during renovations has sold for £754,000 at auction. The collection, found under a home in Ellerby, East Yorkshire in 2019, was spotted inside a pot hidden underneath concrete and 18th Century floorboards.
