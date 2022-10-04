Got a project to propose for The Insider? Contact Cara at caramia447 [at] gmail [dot] com. Talk about intact detail. This Prospect Lefferts Gardens row house was so laden with original woodwork and other Victorian embellishments, “it was almost too much” for the young family that bought it. “My clients appreciated the historic details. That’s why they bought the house,” said architect Themis Haralabides, the founding principal of Park Slope-based reBuild Workshop, a design and construction firm committed to sustainable building. “But they wanted more bathrooms, more storage, a new kitchen — all the things a modern family needs — and to make the house more efficient.”

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO