Dedicated Readers Braved the Weather for Final Day of Brooklyn Book Festival

Nonstop rainy weather threw a wrench in the plans of many fall festivals planned for the first weekend in October. But the gray days were perfect for people who love to stay in with a good book, and the Brooklyn Book Festival managed to draw a huge crowd of attendees indoors to attend panel discussions, meet with authors and question the role of literature in today’s most pressing issues.
Gardel’s Greene Garden Closing After More Than 20 Years in Fort Greene

Gardel Prudent, the owner of Gardel’s Greene Garden at 97 South Portland Avenue, will be closing the beloved nursery by next July to build a long-planned six-unit apartment building on the site. Prudent and his wife opened the nursery on the empty lot near the corner of South Portland...
An East Flatbush Storybook House With Garage and Two More to See, Starting at $599K

Our picks for open houses to check out this weekend are found in Bed Stuy, Bay Ridge and East Flatbush. They range in price from $599,000 to $1.35 million. In Bed Stuy, an estate-condition brick townhouse dating from the 1890s could use some polishing but has many original details, including woodwork, entry hall tile, slate mantels, ironwork, original entry doors, staircase and newel post. Set up as a floor-through apartment over a duplex, the two-family has a three-story extension and has been in the same hands since at least the 1960s.
Brooklyn, NY
brownstoner.com

The Insider: Surgical Renovation Updates Prospect Lefferts Gardens Victorian for Young Family

Got a project to propose for The Insider? Contact Cara at caramia447 [at] gmail [dot] com. Talk about intact detail. This Prospect Lefferts Gardens row house was so laden with original woodwork and other Victorian embellishments, “it was almost too much” for the young family that bought it. “My clients appreciated the historic details. That’s why they bought the house,” said architect Themis Haralabides, the founding principal of Park Slope-based reBuild Workshop, a design and construction firm committed to sustainable building. “But they wanted more bathrooms, more storage, a new kitchen — all the things a modern family needs — and to make the house more efficient.”
